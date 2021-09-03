U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,532.39
    -4.56 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,351.62
    -92.20 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,352.69
    +21.51 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.45
    -16.57 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.46
    -0.53 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.00
    +20.50 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    +0.87 (+3.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1889
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0300 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3865
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6170
    -0.3330 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,536.37
    +821.79 (+1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,330.25
    +32.51 (+2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

HILL-ROM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of HRC and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bragar Eagel & Squire
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On September 2, 2021, Hill-Rom announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Baxter in a deal valued at approximately 12.4 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Hill-Rom stockholders will receive $156 in cash for each share of Hill-Rom common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close by early 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Hill-Rom’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Hill-Rom’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Hill-Rom and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    Under previous CEO Randall Stephenson, AT&T (NYSE: T) took on massive debt to build an entertainment empire. AT&T's stock price dropped after the company announced its WarnerMedia division would combine with Discovery to form a new entertainment entity, and the deal would impact AT&T's high-yield dividend.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) By 48%?

    Does the September share price for AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • This Could Mean Moderna and BioNTech Are Actually Dirt Cheap

    As the pandemic took over global consciousness, companies pursuing vaccines became the stars of the stock market. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), along with its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were the first to have jabs authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. It's no secret that the COVID-19 vaccines have brought riches to the companies first to receive authorization.

  • C3 AI exceeds its Q1 FY22 earnings estimates

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • Should Investors Be Concerned About Wells Fargo's Latest Regulatory Headache?

    A recent Bloomberg report said some regulators are weighing further action against the bank for its slow progress related to the phony-accounts scandal.

  • Where Will ChargePoint Be in 5 Years?

    The market for electric vehicles is expected to grow rapidly, and this company plans to keep playing a big role in powering them up.

  • Alibaba Donates a Third of Its Cash to Chinese Initiatives. The Stock Is Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant follows in the footsteps of Tencent and Pinduoduo in pledging vast sums of cash to initiatives in its home country.

  • 14 dividend stocks from a winning value manager as the broader market hits record highs

    These stocks have yields that are at least twice those of 10-year Treasury notes and plenty of upside potential, according to John Buckingham, editor of the Prudent Speculator.

  • Why Asana Shares Were Flying High on Thursday

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are soaring today, up by 15.6% as of 3:47 p.m. EDT. Investors are showing their appreciation for the workplace software solutions provider's solid fiscal Q2 2022 performance. Asana published those quarterly results after market hours Wednesday, revealing that it earned $89.5 million in revenue -- a 72% year-over-year increase.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy Or Sell On Another Delay For Its Covid Vaccine?

    Is NVAX stock a buy or a sell after crumbling on another delay for its Covid vaccine? Here's what to know about Novavax stock.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before Dogecoin

    The novelty cryptocurrency has tumbled during the past few months. Why not look for high growth in businesses that are making themselves more and more valuable?

  • Is CrowdStrike Stock a Buy?

    CrowdStrike's (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock price pulled back slightly from its all-time high following the release of the company's second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 31. Its subscription revenue rose 71% and accounted for 94% of its top line. CrowdStrike's non-GAAP net income jumped 228% to $25.9 million, or $0.11 per share, which exceeded expectations by two cents.

  • 4 Infrastructure Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist

    Last month, the U.S. Senate approved a $1-trillion infrastructure bill that aims to rebuild roads and bridges in the United States, fund environment-friendly initiatives, and revamp utilities, including high-speed Internet and power infrastructure. Using the TipRanks stock Screener, let's look at some infrastructure stocks across the above areas that could stand to benefit. I am neutral about all the stocks mentioned in this article. Deere & Company (DE) Deere is an agricultural, construction, a

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • How the ‘Delta effect’ influenced the jobs report

    Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Seana Smith to discuss the August jobs report, the Delta variant, the Fed, and the bond market.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • 3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Online retail had a surprisingly difficult month in August as consumers got out of the house and went shopping in local stores instead. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), for example, enjoyed revenue growth of 27% in the period compared to a year ago, but that was down from about 44% in the first quarter, and it forecast third-quarter growth would be around 13% at the midpoint of management's guidance range. If mighty Amazon is seeing its growth slow, what hope do other internet retailers have?

  • Broadcom CEO Is Sacrificing Sales to Avoid a Future Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- When Broadcom Inc. reported slower sales growth than some of its peers on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan gave a surprising reason: It was on purpose. Even with demand for its chips surging, the company is tightly controlling which orders it fills, he said on a conference call Thursday following Broadcom’s third-quarter report. The idea is to sacrifice some current sales to avoid creating a glut in the future. “We can show bigger numbers, but that means we will build in

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • SmileDirectClub's (NASDAQ:SDC) Cash Burn Situation is Getting Better - But Not Good Enough for a Short Squeeze

    It might be hard to believe at the moment, but SmileDirectClub(NASDAQ: SDC) was initially valued at over US$8b. After a fiasco IPO debut that saw the price decline at over 50%, the stock just started to recover when the 2020 pandemic hit, sending it to a fresh new low. Since then, the company has struggled through disappointing earnings and currently trades near the lows. As SDC remains unprofitable, this article will examine its cash burn situation.