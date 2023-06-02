Hill & Smith Executive Chairman Acquires 51% More Stock \

Potential Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive Chairman, Alan Clifford Giddins, recently bought UK£348k worth of stock, paying UK£14.49 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 51%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hill & Smith

In fact, the recent purchase by Alan Clifford Giddins was the biggest purchase of Hill & Smith shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£14.70. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Hill & Smith insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Hill & Smith insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Hill & Smith

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our information indicates that Hill & Smith insiders own about UK£741k worth of shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hill & Smith Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Hill & Smith stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Hill & Smith and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

