U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,018.25
    -6.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,165.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,560.00
    -59.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,848.70
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.66
    +1.40 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.90
    +19.80 (+1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    +0.65 (+3.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0196
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.30
    -1.39 (-5.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7300
    -0.8320 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,942.61
    +1,573.94 (+7.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.49
    +49.83 (+10.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.28
    +23.05 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

Hillandale Farms Appoints Kevin Jackson Chief Executive Officer

Hillandale Farms
·2 min read

Leading supplier of shell eggs appoints expert in consumer-packaged goods to head family business, and ensure legacy of founder Orland Bethel

Kevin Jackson, CEO, Hillandale Farms

Kevin Jackson appointed CEO of Hillandale Farms
Kevin Jackson appointed CEO of Hillandale Farms

Pennsylvannia, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillandale Farms, one of the nation’s leading suppliers of shell eggs to retailers and distributors throughout the United States, is proud to announce the appointment of Kevin Jackson as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

“We are delighted to welcome Kevin into the business,” comments Orland Bethel, Founder and Chairman, Hillandale Farms. “Kevin is a highly respected leader who brings a track record of exceptional performance in consumer-facing industries across North America. His demonstrated abilities in leading a distributed organization and aligning different teams is important, together with his capabilities in leading a people-focused organization and developing high potential employees.”

Jackson was previously President, Snacking & Beverages Division and Chief Commercial Officer at TreeHouse Foods.  Prior to Treehouse, he spent 18 years at the J.M. Smucker Company.  As CEO of Hillandale Farms, Jackson will lead the Company through further strategic evolution, reporting to Hillandale’s Board of Advisors, made up of family members and independent directors.

“Hillandale has had tremendous success over the past several years and I hope to continue the growth trajectory we are currently on while inspiring the talented employees who call Hillandale their work home,” shares Kevin Jackson, CEO, Hillandale Farms.  “The company flourishes on the strong ethics and values of the Bethel Family and their commitment to customers and employees. The growth outlook is strong, with strategically-located operating facilities, further plans for investment and a leading role in maintaining quality standards in our industry,” added Jackson.

Founded in 1958, Hillandale has achieved exceptional growth based on its reputation with customers and vendors, investment in both organic production and acquisition, and a strategic market approach that meets consumer needs and preferences, including the development of cage free production capabilities.

A family business with a long-term vision, the company has an unshakeable commitment to providing quality products and professional advice to its primarily private label buyers, and offering a challenging and rewarding work environment for employees.

The appointment of Kevin Jackson is the culmination of succession planning and an executive search run by Boyden, led by Bill Flannery, Managing Partner, based in Pittsburgh.

About Hillandale Farms

Founded in Ohio in 1958 by Orland Bethel, Hillandale Farms started as a shell egg buying and selling operation.  Today, Hillandale Farms is among the Top 5 largest shell egg producers in the United States and is directly involved in every aspect of egg production and distribution.  The company’s market area spans from the Dakota’s to the East Coast and has annual revenue in excess of $800M.

Attachment

CONTACT: Heather Fenner Hillandale Farms hfenner@hillanddalefarms.com


Recommended Stories

  • Fed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is raising interest rates at the steepest pace in a generation and he said Wednesday that another big increase is possible. Yet investors sent stocks surging on his comments that the hikes will eventually slow.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wa

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift

  • Best Dividend Stocks: Top Pipeline Stock Raises Dividend Again, Delivers 7.3% Yield

    Top pipeline stock Enterprise Products Partners is back in focus after the company once again raised its dividend for investors. Dividend increases are the norm for this company. Enterprise Products has increased its dividend an astounding 74 times since its IPO in 1998.

  • Teladoc loses $3 billion in three months, stock plummets 24%

    Shares of Teladoc Inc. plunged more than 24% in after-hours trading Thursday after the telehealth company took another multibillion-dollar impairment charge, helping to bring its total losses for the first six months of the year up to nearly $10 billion.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    After 2022’s calamitous first half, despite the recent choppiness, July is shaping up to be the best month of the year so far. In fact, according to Lori Calvasina, Head of U.S. Equity Strategy at investment firm RBC, there’s a real possibility it’s generally up from here, or at least, the bottom could be very near. “If the US economy is headed for the economic scenario that’s currently embedded in consensus forecasts, or a relatively short and shallow recession that begins in 2H22 and wraps up

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband sells $4 million worth of Nvidia stock at a major loss

    The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sold more than $4 million worth of shares in software and computer-chip company Nvidia (NVDA) this week, publicly available financial disclosures show. The trade by Paul Pelosi was executed on July 26, when he sold 25,000 shares at an average price of $165.05 per share, for a total loss of $341,365. Last week, it was disclosed that Paul Pelosi had exercised call options for as much as $5 million worth of Nvidia stock ahead of deliberations in Congress about a bill that would boost the U.S. semiconductor industry.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband just dumped 25K shares of Nvidia for a total loss of $341,365 — here are 3 other semi stocks to play the ‘CHIPS and Science Act’

    The Senate just passed a $280B package of chip subsidies and research funding. Take advantage.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Alibaba’s Gains From Primary Listing Plan Wiped out in Two Days

    (Bloomberg) -- The euphoria surrounding Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s primary listing plan has evaporated in just two sessions, as focus shifts to the firm’s earnings announcement due next week.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmar

  • Global stocks rise as Fed raises interest rates

    European stock markets closed higher on Wednesday as the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

  • Shell Posts Back-to-Back Record Profit, Accelerates Buybacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc accelerated share buybacks after reporting record profit for a second consecutive quarter due to high oil and gas prices.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s Mega Sale Is More Bad News for the EconomyT

  • Shell and British Gas owner hand billions to shareholders as energy bills surge - live updates

    Britain relying on imported power to keep lights on this winter, says National Grid FTSE 100 opens 0.6pc higher amid deluge of results Greedflation is the latest crisis hurting struggling shoppers Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Will Amazon Show Renewed Momentum With Second-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Will the Amazon earnings report show renewed momentum after back-to-back quarters of disappointing results by the e-commerce giant?

  • Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM)Q3 2022 Earnings CallJul 27, 2022, 4:45 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorLadies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.

  • Dudley Says Fed Will Hike Rates Much Further Than What Markets Expect

    (Bloomberg) -- Financial markets are underestimating just how far the Federal Reserve will go to tame a decades-high inflation rate, according to former New York Fed President Bill Dudley.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s M

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The NASDAQ Composite Index has fallen into a bear market while the Federal Reserve is caught between a rock and hard place, trying to rein in inflation while avoiding a full-blown recession. The characteristics I look for include a strong, well-recognized brand, a track record of convincing growth, catalysts in place to propel further growth, and a management team with strategic plans to expand the business. One of the most well-known electric car companies in the world, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) also invests in scalable, clean energy generation and storage products.

  • PayPal Stock Pops; Will Activist Investor Push Pinterest Deal?

    PayPal stock popped on a report hedge fund Elliott Management has taken a stake in e-commerce firm, which reports earnings on Aug. 2.

  • 4 Energy Stocks to Buy Before They Report Earnings This Week

    All signs point to continued strength in oil and gas stocks, four of which look good for snapping up before the companies report quarterly earnings.

  • Surprise? How the stock market has reacted on day of each Fed rate hike in 2022

    Investors might be surprised by a look back at how equites have performed on the days this year when the Fed has slammed on the monetary-policy brakes.

  • Putin is squeezing gas supplies to Europe — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    The Russian war on Ukraine has sparked a slew of sanctions as the Western powers seek to convince Russia to desist – and counter-sanctions, as Russia seeks to push back against the West. Russia and NATO both are reluctant to shoot at each other. But Russia has a powerful sanction weapon to fall back on, to support its war policy. Germany, and much of Western Europe, imports most of its natural gas from Russia – and the Russian government is turning off that tap. Russian gas exports on the chief