Hillcroft Physicians P.A. Opens Their Medical Facility to Afghan Refugees

Hillcroft Physicians P.A.
·2 min read

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillcroft Physicians P.A. has dedicated their time helping Afghan refugees throughout the Houston community. For the past few weeks, they have extended their services, free of charge, to newly arrived Afghani families resettled in Houston.

The Hillcroft Physicians P.A. team has been assessing the patients holistically by addressing their physical and mental health. Most newly arriving patients have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and additional health issues, so the Hillcroft team is committed to being empathetic and culturally sensitive to their healthcare needs. The staff recognizes that every person has different health concerns, so they are providing their patients with personalized care.

For the last 25 years, Hillcroft Physicians P.A. has served as a safe and welcoming healthcare facility for new immigrants, especially refugees. They have provided healthcare to thousands of refugees worldwide, including Cambodia, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Somalia, Bosnia, Iraq, Syria, Nepal, and Afghanistan. Furthermore, the team cooperates with Houston-based refugee resettlement agencies, such as YMCA International, Catholic agencies, Alliance, Interfaith Ministries, and Refugee Services of Texas, as they help the refugees through their settlement in Houston.

Hillcroft Physicians P.A. will always accommodate patients in unprecedented situations to make them feel safe and secure while transitioning into a new environment. Cultural sensitivity is an integral part of the physicians' work since they see people of different backgrounds and ethnicities. The Hillcroft Physicians P.A. staff knows that Houston is a melting pot of cultures, and they are passionate about providing quality healthcare to immigrants and underserved patients.

About Hillcroft Physicians P.A.

Hillcroft Physicians P.A. was founded by Dr. Forough Farizani in Houston, Texas, in 1998 with the help of Hamid Razavi, Ph.D., the CEO of Paragon Medical, with the goal of humanizing medicine. Dr. Farizani and her staff strive to serve you and your family to improve patient care and make a difference in your health and wellness. Hillcroft Physicians P.A. is a single-source primary care provider, offering the most comprehensive in-house primary services focusing on all aspects of family medicine, from pediatrics to geriatrics. At Hillcroft Physicians P.A., their highly trained staff is committed to ensuring people from all walks of life will receive outstanding healthcare services.

Dr. Farizani

Phone: (713) 988-3921

Email: info@hillcroftphysicians.net

https://www.hillcroftphysicians.com/

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


  • Why MacroGenics Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) were tanking 26.4% lower as of 11:39 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The big decline came after the company announced data from a cohort in a phase 3 study evaluating margetuximab in combination with retifanlimab in treating gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma, cancer of the stomach and esophageal junction with the stomach. MacroGenics also announced preliminary data from a phase 1 clinical study evaluating MGC018 in treating advanced solid tumors.

  • Moderna president: ‘We don't really know' if additional COVID-19 shots will be necessary

    Amid the growing controversy over whether the U.S. is in need of boosters or additional doses to protect against COVID-19, Moderna president Stephen Hoge admits much remains unknown.

  • Why The Future Is Cloudy For This Aerie Pharmaceuticals Drug As Shares Plummet

    Aerie Pharmaceuticals missed the mark in a dry-eye disease test, leading AERI stock to plummet to a 10-month low Thursday.

  • Silverback Therapeutics Presents Initial Safety Data From Solid Tumor Combo Therapy Trial

    Silverback Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SBTX) has presented interim data from a Phase 1/1b study of SBT6050 as a monotherapy and in combination with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab). Data were shared at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21). As of August, 40 patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing or amplified solid tumors were enrolled in the trial. The most frequent treatment-related adverse events included injection site reactions, fev

  • Why AbCellera Biologics Stock Jumped 7% on Wednesday

    Shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) closed 7.1% higher today following news of a new partnership with Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), one of the first names to develop an effective COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna has been given much of the credit for coming up with its vaccine. AbCellera Biologics was developing other know-how needed to make effective treatments since well before COVID.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy for $100 or Less

    For those of you with brokerages that do allow fractional share ownership, the basket of eligible stocks doesn't always contain the ones you're most interested in at the moment. Doximity's (NYSE: DOCS) stock price has soared around 89% since the company made its stock market debut this June, and lately it's been hovering around $100 per share. Doximity is a highly curated social network for licensed medical professionals, and it already claims 80% of U.S. physicians as members.

  • FDA Advisors to Weigh In on Covid Booster Shots Friday. Investors Expect a Yes.

    A Food and Drug Administration expert panel will consider whether to recommend a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for Americans older than 15.

  • Moderna seeks to join Pfizer in U.S. booster push

    Pfizer gears up for booster dose debate as Moderna pushes for its own booster approval.

  • I'm a Virus Expert and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

    Karen Jubanyik, MD, emergency medicine physician at Yale Medicine, associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, and co-author of Beat the Coronavirus: Strategies for Staying Safe and Coping With the New Normal During the COVID-19 Pandemic, tells us how not to catch Delta. "We all have to act together and act in the best interests of our communities," she says. "If we do not act and act decisively and quickly, it is likely that worse variants will emerge." Read on for her 5 life-saving ways to

  • Why Iovance Is Up Nearly 11% Today

    Shares of biopharma company Iovance (NASDAQ: IOVA) are poised to end Wednesday's trading session almost 11% higher than Tuesday's close, following an encouraging observation from investment analytics outfit Truist. Namely, the odds of an approval of one of its drug prospects seemingly improved after a rival drug developer was granted permission to expand its trials of a similar therapy. On Monday, Instil Bio (NASDAQ: TIL) announced the Food and Drug Administration had cleared the company's request to widen the scope of its current phase 2 trial of ITIL-168.

  • ALZN: An Elemental Approach to Alzheimer’s Disease

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:ALZN | NASDAQ:BIIB Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) is an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The Tampa, Florida-based company is developing multiple candidates primarily targeting Alzheimer’s disease but also bipolar disorder, depression and

  • Takeda's Exkivity Scores FDA Nod As First Oral Therapy For Lung Cancer With EGFR Exon20 Insertion

    The FDA has approved Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's (NYSE: TAK) Exkivity (mobocertinib) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) settings. The approval comes for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations, whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. Exkivity is the first and only approved oral therapy specifically designed to target EGFR Exon20 insertion mutations, Takeda says. The indi

  • Mum who nearly died of COVID vaccine side effects vows to let daughter have jab

    Kirsty Hext, 26, was rushed to hospital after suffering an allergic reaction to the second jab.

  • How long does protection last from two COVID vaccine doses?

    The UK is now one of 10 countries running a booster campaign of third jabs. How long do the first two last?

  • Could Top-Rated BioNTech Score Again As FDA Preps To Debate Boosters?

    BioNTech stock popped Wednesday after the FDA released Pfizer's argument in support of offering Covid booster shots.

  • Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

    More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people va

  • Experts Say Nipah Virus Has Potential To Be Another Pandemic — With A Higher Death Toll

    Earlier this month, a twelve-year-old boy in Kerala’s Kozhikode district in India died from the Nipah virus, a virus that most people probably never heard of. A virus that, according to experts, has the potential to become another global pandemic with a significantly higher death toll. Approximately 70 percent of people who are infected with []

  • Evidence of 'superhuman' immunity to COVID-19

    It's being dubbed 'superhuman immunity'.new research shows some people may have a significantly higher level of immunity to COVID-19 that could even protect them from future pandemics.Scientists studied individuals who have recovered from the virus and then later received a mRNA vaccine, such as Pfizer or Moderna.What they found was that protection against the disease and its variants was higher than immunity conferred by either infection alone or vaccine alone.Paul Bieniasz is a virologist at the Rockefeller University, he prefers the term hybrid, rather than superhuman immunity:"So this is a phenomenon that we and others have uncovered in people who were infected by SARS-CoV-2 early in the pandemic, and then some months later when vaccines became available, they were vaccinated.""..Their antibodies were not only capable of neutralizing all of the SARS-CoV-2 variants that we have seen thus far, they're also capable of neutralizing viruses that are very much more diverse, including the original SARS coronavirus, which is really quite different to the current ones, viruses that are currently circulating in bats and pangolins..."Bieniasz went on to urge caution, stressing that the research is new and needs more real world testing.He said it did offer hope, though, for the people who had recovered from the disease and been vaccinated.His team is investigating whether a third booster shot has the same effect.So far, more than 226 million people around the world have been infected with COVID and some 4.8 million people have died.The World Health Organization has said another influenza pandemic is inevitable - that it is a matter of when, not if.

  • Moderna Says Higher Infection Risk After One Year Supports Covid Boosters

    “The increased risk of breakthrough infections” in people vaccinated last year “illustrates the impact of waning immunity and supports the need for a booster,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said.

  • Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

    In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard