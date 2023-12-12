Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.2225

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 29th of December to $0.2225, which will be 1.1% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $0.22. This will take the annual payment to 2.2% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Hillenbrand's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Hillenbrand's dividend was only 57% of earnings, however it was paying out 6,837% of free cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 33.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 44% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Hillenbrand Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.78 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.88. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.2% a year over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings have grown at around 4.8% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Growth of 4.8% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Hillenbrand has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. Is Hillenbrand not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

