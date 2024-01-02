Hillgrove Resources Limited's (ASX:HGO) largest shareholders are individual investors with 54% ownership, private companies own 23%

Key Insights

Significant control over Hillgrove Resources by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

46% of the business is held by the top 17 shareholders

Insider ownership in Hillgrove Resources is 10%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Hillgrove Resources Limited (ASX:HGO), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 54% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, private companies make up 23% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Hillgrove Resources, beginning with the chart below.

ASX:HGO Ownership Breakdown January 2nd 2024

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hillgrove Resources?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Hillgrove Resources' earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

ASX:HGO Earnings and Revenue Growth January 2nd 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Hillgrove Resources. Freepoint Commodities Holdings LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 20% of shares outstanding. With 11% and 3.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, Ariadne Australia Limited and Raymond Munro are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Lachlan Wallace, the CEO has 1.1% of the shares allocated to their name.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 17 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Hillgrove Resources

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Hillgrove Resources Limited. Insiders own AU$19m worth of shares in the AU$180m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 54% of Hillgrove Resources shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 23%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 11% of Hillgrove Resources stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Hillgrove Resources .

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

