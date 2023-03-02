Hillgrove Resources to raise up to $39 million for Kanmantoo underground development
Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Hillgrove Resources Ltd
Hillgrove Resources Ltd (ASX:HGO) CEO Lachlan Wallace tells Proactive that a bookbuild process has been completed to boost its war chest by up to $39 million, through a placement, a commitment from Freepoint Metals and Concentrates LLC, and a share purchase plan targeting existing investors. The cash will provide Hillgrove with the equity funding to transform into a producer at its 100%-owned Kanmantoo Copper-Gold Project in South Australia.
