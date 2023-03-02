U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,945.35
    -6.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,762.30
    +100.46 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,332.50
    -46.99 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.05
    -8.38 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.08
    +0.39 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.60
    -5.80 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    20.87
    -0.22 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0582
    -0.0089 (-0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0790
    +0.0850 (+2.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1928
    -0.0098 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9130
    +0.7960 (+0.58%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,309.08
    -420.47 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.52
    -6.65 (-1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,944.04
    +29.11 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,498.87
    -17.66 (-0.06%)
     

Hillgrove Resources to raise up to $39 million for Kanmantoo underground development

·1 min read

Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Hillgrove Resources Ltd

Hillgrove Resources Ltd (ASX:HGO) CEO Lachlan Wallace tells Proactive that a bookbuild process has been completed to boost its war chest by up to $39 million, through a placement, a commitment from Freepoint Metals and Concentrates LLC, and a share purchase plan targeting existing investors. The cash will provide Hillgrove with the equity funding to transform into a producer at its 100%-owned Kanmantoo Copper-Gold Project in South Australia.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/hillgrove-resources-to-raise-up-to-39-million-for-kanmantoo-underground-development-849227913

Recommended Stories