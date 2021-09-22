U.S. markets closed

Hillphoenix Earns 10th Consecutive EPA GreenChill Excellence Award

·4 min read
In this article:
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillphoenix, part of Dover Food Retail and Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a pioneer in designing environmentally sustainable refrigeration systems, has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) GreenChill 2020 - 2021 Store Certification Excellence (non-supermarket) award.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover)
(PRNewsfoto/Dover)

This achievement recognizes the commercial refrigeration systems manufacturer that has installed more advanced refrigeration systems in GreenChill-certified stores than any other partner in the past year. Inclusive of the 2020 - 2021 cycle, Hillphoenix systems are installed in over 80% of the GreenChill certified stores. This is Hillphoenix's tenth successive GreenChill recognition since the Store Certification Excellence recognition was created in 2011.

"We are honored to be a founding member of the EPA's GreenChill program and greatly appreciate the recognition of Hillphoenix's continuous efforts to advance sustainable technologies in partnership with customers on best practices," said Scott Martin, Director, Research, Industry Relations and Development at Hillphoenix. "We have a long-standing history of developing sustainable technologies and refrigeration solutions and are committed to continuing to invest in the future."

"We congratulate Hillphoenix for their ongoing achievements as part of the GreenChill Store Certification Program," said Kirsten Cappel, GreenChill Program Manager. "By being the commercial systems manufacturer with the most systems installed in certified stores in the past year, Hillphoenix is being recognized for Store Certification Excellence for the tenth consecutive year. Their ongoing support of the supermarket industry to reduce harmful refrigeration emissions and transition to advanced refrigeration technologies is exemplary and is beneficial for both the environment and business landscape."

Hillphoenix has a long history and consistent record of advancing sustainable refrigeration:

  • In the mid-1990s, the company introduced Second Nature® systems, one of the first cooling technologies to reduce global warming emissions.

  • In the early 2000s, Hillphoenix installed its first Second Nature® low-temperature CO2 secondary system and CO2 Cascade systems, respectively.

  • In 2012, the first North American CO2 Transcritical Booster System was installed, furthering Hillphoenix's capabilities to provide both low- and medium-temperature refrigeration to display cases and walk-ins without relying on any HFC refrigerants.

  • Thousands of Second Nature® systems have been shipped by Hillphoenix, utilizing low global warming potential and natural refrigerant solutions.

About the GreenChill Partnership:

EPA's GreenChill Program is a voluntary partnership with food retailers, refrigeration system manufacturers, and chemical manufacturers to reduce refrigerant emissions and decrease their impact on the ozone layer and climate change. GreenChill provides supermarkets and other industry stakeholders with information and assistance to transition to environmentally friendlier refrigerants, reduce the amount of refrigerant they use, eliminate refrigerant leaks, implement environmental best practices, and adopt green refrigeration technologies. There are nearly 13,000 GreenChill Partner stores throughout the nation. For more information on EPA's GreenChill Program, please visit www.epa.gov/greenchill.

About Hillphoenix:

Hillphoenix branded products and services deliver advanced design and manufacturing of commercial refrigerated display cases and specialty products along with commercial and industrial refrigeration systems and integrated power distribution systems. Training, design, energy and aftermarket services are available through the Hillphoenix Learning and Design Centers and The AMS Group. For more information, visit www.hillphoenix.com, or call 800-283-1109.

About Dover Food Retail:

Dover Food Retail, part of Dover Corporation with headquarters in Conyers, Georgia, is the partner to customers seeking to create unique food experiences. Employing the capabilities of our industry-leading brands, Anthony and Hillphoenix, we are able to provide insight and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions that enables our customers to sell more food, more profitably. Our ability to evolve with the ever-changing market demands is driven by our passion for understanding our customers' business and providing them with the best quality products and services they need to succeed both today and in the future. Our focused, forward-thinking approach, combined with the strength of our brands, sets the stage for streamlined product development, a broader product portfolio, and cutting-edge technology resulting in redefining what is possible for customers in the food retail value chain.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Hillphoenix/Dover Food Retail Contact:
Kim Camp
(804) 451-2420
kcamp@doverfoodretail.com

Dover Media Contact:
Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications
(630) 743-5039
asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:
Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
(630) 743-5131
agaliuk@dovercorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillphoenix-earns-10th-consecutive-epa-greenchill-excellence-award-301383213.html

SOURCE Dover

