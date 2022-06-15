U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

Hills Machinery Goes Full-Court Press with Two New Locations that Strengthen Sales, Service and Support Throughout North Carolina and South Carolina

·3 min read
In this article:
  • CNHI

CASE Construction Equipment dealer network made even stronger in the Southeast with new Hills Machinery facilities in Wilmington, and Asheville, North Carolina.

RACINE, Wis., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CASE Construction Equipment dealer Hills Machinery has opened two new facilities to strengthen its footprint and customer service throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. The new operations in Mills River (Asheville), and Leland (Wilmington), North Carolina will focus on new and used equipment sales, rental, support, service and parts access — and ultimately puts equipment owners throughout the territory within 90 miles of a Hills location no matter where their jobsite or farm is. Both new locations are now open, provide opportunity for expansion, and help further strengthen the CASE dealer network throughout the southeast.

Ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Leland location
Ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Leland location

"The team at Hills Machinery has been extremely deliberate in expansion over the years, and has strategically picked locations that ensure swift and trustworthy service and field response," says Terry Dolan, vice president – North America, CASE Construction Equipment. "The Carolinas are booming with growth, and Hills Machinery has positioned itself in a way that makes them the equipment partner of choice in the diverse construction and agricultural markets in the region, and one of the strongest representatives of CASE in North America."

The grand opening event was attended by leadership from CASE and Case IH, as well as contractors and local representatives welcoming each new operation to the region. Hills Machinery now has nine locations serving the Carolinas.

"These new locations allow us to take what was already strong coverage throughout both states and further ensure access to new and used equipment sales, as well as parts and service," says Jim Hills, president, Hills Machinery. "Work and equipment demands vary wildly from the coast to the far western reaches of our territory, and each new branch will bolster both access to in-shop service and field service technicians, and the latest in earthmoving and farming technology."

For more information on Hills Machinery and its work in the region, visit HillsMachinery.com.

CASE Construction Equipment is a global full-line manufacturer of construction equipment that combines generations of manufacturing expertise with practical innovation. CASE is dedicated to improving productivity, simplifying operation and maintenance while achieving lower total cost of ownership for fleets around the world. The CASE dealer network sells and supports this world-class equipment, by offering customized aftermarket support packages, hundreds of attachments, genuine parts and fluids as well as industry-leading warranties and flexible financing. More than a manufacturer, CASE is committed to giving back by dedicating time, resources and equipment to building communities. This includes supporting disaster response, infrastructure investment, and non-profit organizations that provide housing and resources for those in need.

CASE Construction Equipment is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., a World leader in Capital Goods listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CNHI) and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Borsa Italiana (MI: CNHI). More information about CNH Industrial can be found online at http://www.cnhindustrial.com/.

The new Hills Machinery location in Mills River
The new Hills Machinery location in Mills River
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hills-machinery-goes-full-court-press-with-two-new-locations-that-strengthen-sales-service-and-support-throughout-north-carolina-and-south-carolina-301568789.html

SOURCE CASE Construction Equipment

