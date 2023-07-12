Hillsborough commission moves to abandon MacDill ferry service plan

The Hillsborough County Commission is moving to sink a proposed ferry service between South County and MacDill Air Force Base.

Wednesday, a commission majority agreed to consider terminating its contract with HMS Ferries and South Swell Development on Aug. 2.

“When the 1% sales tax was voted down (in November 2022) by the taxpayers, this project went down with it,” said Commissioner Gwen Myers.

Her comments came after Commissioner Josh Wostal made a motion to kill the contract after he said he was not satisfied with the answers to questions surrounding the future finances of the project.

The projected costs to buy boats and build public terminals for the proposed commuter ferry service between South Hillsborough and MacDill Air Force Base have jumped 45% to more than $76 million over the past two years.

The ferry service, first proposed in 2013, calls for Hillsborough County to absorb the upfront capital construction costs, while HMS Ferries covers the projected $175 million operating and maintenance costs for 20 years.

“This is a big, big bargain,” said Commissioner Pat Kemp, a longtime supporter of the project.

The ferry project’s design and environmental study is scheduled to be completed in 2024 under a $3.7 million contract with consultant Kimley-Horn and South Swell Development. The proposal had called for construction to take 18 months to complete, with service potentially beginning in 2026. But, details were supposed to be hammered out in a final agreement between the county, the ferry operator and South Swell next year.

“I don’t think we should pull the plug on this in the middle,” said Commissioner Harry Cohen.

But only Kemp and Cohen dissented on Wostal’s motion.

This is a developing story. Check back for tampabay.com for updates.