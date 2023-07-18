Hillsborough oks 1,800-home Wimauma development

A former sod farm can turn into suburbia, the Hillsborough County Commission decided Tuesday.

In a unanimous vote, commissioners authorized Jeffrey Hills’ 301 Wimauma LLC to rezone 909 acres of agricultural land into a residential development of 1,816 homes. The land, south of State Road 674, is in the outskirts of South Hillsborough, close to the Hillsborough-Manatee border.

The rezoning is the first large-scale residential proposal since the commission reworked its development rules for south county in 2021 after a two-year moratorium on rezoning applications in Wimauma and nearby Balm. The pause, which unintentionally coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, followed commission concerns that rapid growth was outstripping the county’s ability to provide adequate fire, transportation, utility and other services there.

The 301 Wimauma LLC project must comply with the new county development rules intended to provide extra benefits, beyond a growing residential tax base, to the existing Wimauma community. The listed benefits include a pedestrian and bicycle trail, an elementary school site, 180 affordable housing units, a public park and space for civic uses in a village center.

“Although not everyone is necessarily happy with this plan, I think it’s a good compromise,” said the company’s land use attorney Kami Corbett.

“This is not all sunshine and rainbows,” said Commissioner Michael Owen, noting opposition to the project expressed on social media.

However, nobody spoke in opposition during the public hearing Tuesday.

John Regan, a member of the task force implementing the county’s Wimauma community plan, called the proposed amenities a “win-win situation for the community and the developer.”

But he also repeated concerns about South County traffic and called for using the project’s transportation fees to widen two-lane SR 674 and to install traffic lights at busy intersections.

The previous county rule, discarded in a 2021 rewrite of the Wimauma community plan, required a specific number of jobs to be available for residents of those new houses. It was intended to try to curb the live-here, work-there commuter pattern that clogs Interstate 75, U.S. 301 and SR 674. It was a controversial provision that some commissioners panned, noting it forced developers to provide employment centers on land they didn’t own. HIlls’ companies remain entangled in litigation with the county over the requirement and previous land-use decisions by a past commission.

The development is using a provision that allows it to move most of the planned houses onto a portion of the available land. The so-called transfer of development rights means the 270 acres on the northern parcel, considered the sending site, will have just two homes and remain largely undeveloped. The other 1,814 homes will be built on 638 acres to the south, called the receiving site.

“I think the fact that we would have (not) one person speaking here in opposition speaks volumes,” Commissioner Pat Kemp said about the collaborative work to rewrite the community development rules during the moratorium.