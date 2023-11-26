Hillsdale FFA honors Greenhand, chapter degree recipients

On Nov. 15, the Hillsdale FFA Chapter held its annual Greenhand and chapter degree ceremony. This year there were 33 members awarded with Greenhand degrees and 32 members earned chapter degrees.

There were 17 members who were recognized for receiving an FFA Jacket Scholarship awarded by Farm Credit Mid America.

Hillsdale FFA chapter degrees were presented to=Makayla Schwendeman, back left; Wade Moody, Jacob Bryant, Braxten Burgett, Landen Timms, Michael Fuller, Connor Nethero, Connor Helbert, Cade Hawley, Garrett Furr, Carter Erandio, Blake Schwan, Owen Atkinson, Owen Sloan, William Tate, Parker Bigley, Hunter Hickey; and Joseph Swazey, front left, Aurora Martin, Tessa Butcher, Valerie Raubenolt, Kaylee Wilfong, Carmen Gentry, Kahlen Simmons, Emma Snyder, Emma Linder, Reed Twining, Brady Heller and Aiden Hoffman.

November member of the month was Willow Funk.

The speaker was Chloee Howard, the state FFA vice president at large.

After the ceremony the officers had the annual pie auction in which proceeds go towards FFA senior scholarships.

Drew Turner auctioned the pies. Following the auction, members and their families enjoyed refreshments.

Hillsdale FFA member who earned Greenhand degrees were Joshua Burson, back left, Braxton Caley, Kaden Huber, Rogan Price, Kyle Turk, Eben Wilson-Mills, Kael Lewis, Jayden Carver, Knox Lewis, Wyiatt Hynek, Colt McCoy, Daniel Coleman, Landon Despot, Memphis Denny, Lee Rigsby, Jason McClure, Jase Plice; and Nick Coffman, front left, Adalyn Tipton, Julia Murawski, Maci Atterholt, Joslyn Fickes, Liliana McCrory, Jerilyn Huff, Jillian Hazen, Clair Brightbill, Jordyn Fickes, Jaycee Hazen, Kiki McFadden, Rebecca Silvert and Michael Shenberger III

