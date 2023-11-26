Hillsdale FFA honors Greenhand, chapter degree recipients

While retirees may be chagrined to discover that taxes don’t end when they leave the workforce, an unseen threat looms behind the U.S. tax code. The Social Security tax torpedo is as destructive as it sounds, blowing up the budgets of unsuspecting retired folks eagerly awaiting their first Social Security check. Having a clear understanding […] The post How to Avoid the Social Security Tax Torpedo appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
Tesla (ticker: TSLA) hosts its Cybertruck delivery extravaganza on Nov. 30, in Austin, Texas. The event will be livestreamed on Tesla ‘s website, and if history holds, on its YouTube channel. It also means investors can start answering two key questions: Will the Cybertruck be a big seller and, just as important, will the avant-garde truck help boost sales of other Tesla models?
I'm 77 years old and I requested my 401(k) fund administrator to prepare my RMD. I was told I do not have to withdraw my money if I am still employed. Please confirm if this in fact an IRS rule or that of the fund management company? -Bea That is correct, Bea. If you are […]
Roth IRAs offer a tax-advantaged way to save for retirement, and they're a popular choice among investors. However, understanding how Roth IRA contributions are taxed is crucial for making informed financial decisions. Let's break down the marginal tax rate, compare Roth IRAs to traditional IRAs, delve into the taxation of Roth IRA contributions and examine […]
I'm afraid of the stock market. With my first investment, I lost 60% of my money. So I'm strictly into bonds. With interest rates low, what's your advice? Should I stay or try something else? -Jerold It's reasonable to be … Continue reading →
While taxes are inevitable for most Americans, the government doesn't require those with sufficiently low incomes to file. However, choosing not to file usually means forfeiting profitable tax breaks and other financial advantages. Plus, you'll be penalized if it turns … Continue reading →
Understanding different safe investment options available to you during retirement, and the pros and cons of each, can help you make smart decisions about how to manage your money after you leave the workforce. Here are five common safe investments that can help you grow your wealth in retirement. A financial advisor can guide you […]
When I retired in September 2022, my 401(k) was invested aggressively (90/10 split between stocks to bonds) and lost approximately 30%. I left the 401(k) invested in mutual funds in hopes it would gain back some of the losses. A year later it has gained back approximately 20%. I'm not required to take RMDs for […]