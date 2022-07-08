Hillstream BioPharma to Attend the 12th Annual World Orphan Drug Congress USA on July 11-13

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: HILS) (“Hillstream” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers, will attend the 12th Annual World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2022, being held at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, on July 11-13, 2022.



Mr. Randy Milby, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hillstream BioPharma will meet with a broad scope of patient advocates, scientists, and executives in the rare disease ecosystem to assist in the development and commercialization of the Company’s signature cancer fighting treatments.

“We look forward to the opportunity to attend this premiere event to network and connect with people and organizations that are focused solely on transforming ways to advance orphan drug development and improve access to life saving therapies,” said Mr. Milby. “We continue to market our novel therapeutic products we are developing to gain exposure within the medical and healthcare system and take necessary steps to enhance the success of our game-changing cancer treatment.”

About World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2022

The 12th Annual World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2022 will have over 1,700 attendees, from 50+ countries, and will take place in Boston, MA at the Hynes Convention Center on July 11-13, 2022. The past conferences have been held in Washington, DC, but due to the popularity and growth of the annual event, the venue has changed to a larger location. Since its inception in 2010, The World Orphan Drug Congress has solidified its position as the largest, rare disease and orphan drug conference, globally. Over 3 days, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from 250+ speakers across our 13 themes of content, engage in networking opportunities and customize the experience at the congress. This conference attracts the entire rare disease ecosystem – breaking down silos and fostering collaboration to help rare disease patients. The leading orphan drug pharmaceutical and biotech companies, government and regulatory authorities, patient advocacy groups, payers, investors and solution providers rely on the congress to meet and brainstorm ways to advance orphan drug development and improve access to life-saving therapies. For more information, please visit: https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/world-orphan-drug-congress-usa/index.stm.

About Hillstream BioPharma Inc.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers. Hillstream’s most advanced candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD modulator, targeting a variety of solid tumors. The active drug in HSB-1216 was found to be efficacious in a clinical pilot study in Germany in devastating cancers, including triple negative breast cancer and epithelial carcinomas. Hillstream intends to start a clinical study with HSB-1216 in 2022 to expand upon the existing early clinical proof-of-concept. Hillstream uses Quatramer™, our proprietary tumor targeting platform, to enhance the uptake of HSB-1216 in the tumor microenvironment with an extended duration of action and minimal off-target toxicity. In addition, Trident Artificial Intelligence, Hillstream’s artificial intelligence precision medicine platform, is used to identify biomarkers in our clinical programs to target a specific patient segment most likely to benefit. For more information, please visit www.hillstreambio.com.

