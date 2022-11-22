U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

Hillstream BioPharma to Present at the RHK Capital Disruptive Growth Conference on December 5-6, 2022

·2 min read
BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: HILS) (“Hillstream” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers, will present at the 2022 RHK Capital Disruptive Growth Conference hosted at Reed Smith in New York City on December 5-6, 2022.

Mr. Randy Milby, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hillstream BioPharma will present on Tuesday December 6th at 11:40 am ET. Mr. Milby will be available for one-on-one meetings and also for additional appointments with members of the investment community. The presentation will be webcast. To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recordings for the presentation, please visit the Hillstream BioPharma website at: www.hillstreambio.com. To register for the conference and participate in 1-on-1 meetings please click this link, www.DisruptNYC.com

“We look forward to the opportunity to participate in this conference to discuss our game changing cancer fighting treatment methodology with a broad scope of individuals,” said Mr. Milby. “Additionally, this event will allow us to network with other key players in the drug development industry.”

About the RHK Capital Disruptive Growth Conference
The RHK Capital Disruptive Growth Conference is a two-day conference offering the exclusive opportunity to discover growth companies with disruptive technologies and business models focusing on solutions to unmet medical needs.

About RHK Capital

RHK Capital is a pioneer in the revival and re-purpose of the rights offering structure, with additional experience in warrant offerings, IPOs, primary offerings, follow-on offerings, registered directs, confidentially marketed public offerings, private placements, secondaries, exchange offers, mergers and acquisitions, stock and asset sales, restructurings, recapitalization and other related investment banking activities. Richard H. Kreger and Bruce Ryan co-founded RHK Capital.

About Hillstream BioPharma Inc.
Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers. Hillstream’s most advanced candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD modulator, targeting a variety of solid tumors. The active drug in HSB-1216 was found to be efficacious in a clinical pilot study in Germany in devastating cancers, including triple negative breast cancer and epithelial carcinomas. Hillstream intends to initiate IND discussions with the FDA in first half of 2023. Hillstream uses Quatramer™, our proprietary tumor targeting platform, to enhance the uptake of HSB-1216 in the tumor microenvironment with an extended duration of action and minimal off-target toxicity. For more information, please visit: www.hillstreambio.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Email: investorrelations@hillstreambio.com


