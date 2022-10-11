U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,609.00
    -16.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,127.00
    -133.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,944.50
    -40.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,689.30
    -7.40 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.82
    -0.31 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.50
    -2.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    19.51
    -0.10 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9697
    -0.0012 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    +0.0050 (+0.13%)
     

  • Vix

    32.45
    +1.09 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1054
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6800
    -0.0110 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,065.31
    -397.58 (-2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.57
    -11.56 (-2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.31
    -31.78 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,480.97
    -635.14 (-2.34%)
     

Hilti Enhances Safety Standards In Hospitals And Healthcare Facilities With Innovative Firestop Solutions For Fire And Infection Control

·3 min read

Over 30 years of experience providing internationally tested and approved firestop systems.

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilti, a leading provider of innovative solutions aiming to improve productivity, safety, and sustainability in the global construction industry and beyond, is enhancing overall safety standards in terms of fire and infection control across the healthcare sector with its cutting-edge firestop systems.

Fire safety is crucial everywhere, irrespective of the industry. However, this becomes even more pertinent in the healthcare industry, which is responsible for everyone's well-being and safety. Fire incidents in hospitals are a critical issue, in addition to virus and infection transmission through gaps in walls and ceilings, plus that cutting through traditional firestopping materials like coated boards for new building service demands may release airborne contaminants.

One such example where Hilti Firestop Systems helped protect the frontline workers during COVID-19 was when the solution was introduced to the Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia, USA. Hilti Firestop Speed Sleeve with its innovative air-tightness twist-design were installed to allow the hospital to position ventilators and IV pumps outside patient rooms, reducing the potential exposure of COVID-19 to its healthcare workers. This also enabled the medical team to monitor equipment more efficiently and help reduce the spread of virus.

Ensuring fire safety in hospitals is challenging and requires industry expertise and knowledge. For example, there are variations in the mobility of occupants in hospital buildings, so evacuation times must be maximized to ensure safety. Plus, modern hospitals come with complex and ever-changing building services, which creates an inevitable demand for passive fire protection and compartmentation that meet the strictest regulations and can allow critical rooms to remain in the entire operation after a fire incident.

A sustainable and holistic firestop system

Hilti is helping the healthcare industry in Asia by providing robust firestop systems that enhance the overall building performance and ensure maximum safety from such risks. These solutions ensure safety and asset protection while complying with industry guidelines and standards.

"At Hilti, we understand the importance of fire safety, especially in the healthcare industry. Therefore, our firestop products are thoroughly tested and code compliant. Plus, we provide additional value beyond stopping the fire. Our products are flexible and can account for thermal or mechanical movements. The fabric-free and low volatile organic compound (VOC) solutions help create a healthier environment in the building, complying with green building standards," shared Sam Keung, Head of Engineering, Hilti North Asia.

Hilti's firestop systems are easy to install, retrofit and inspect. Their passive firestop solutions for hospitals help insulate the noise between rooms and from the street as they help reduce vibration transmitted through the structure. Hilti's firestop systems also ensure reduced airborne bacteria and infection transmission through gaps in walls and ceilings while simultaneously decreasing the rapid spread of smoke in case of fire.

Hilti aims to provide hospitals with the utmost jobsite productivity by mitigating fire risks with sustainable firestop solutions.

Download the study to learn more about Hilti's fire protection systems

Contact our fire specialists 

About Hilti

The Hilti Group supplies the worldwide construction and energy industries with technologically leading products, systems, software, and services. With 30,000 team members in over 120 countries, the company stands for direct customer relationships, quality, and innovation. Hilti generated annual sales of CHF 5.9 billion in 2019. The headquarters of the Hilti Group has been located in Schaan, Liechtenstein, since its founding in 1941. The company is privately owned by the Martin Hilti Family Trust, which ensures its long-term continuity. The Hilti Group's strategic orientation is based on a caring and performance-oriented culture and the goals of creating enthusiastic customers and building a better future.

Website: https://www.hilti.com.hk

SOURCE Hilti Asia Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders were nervous today after the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday that it would restrict exports of some semiconductors to China. The U.S. government is worried about the Chinese government having access to high-end chips made in America. As a result, the semiconductor stock fell 4.9% as of 2:49 p.m. ET.

  • Russia Loses 60% of Its Seaborne Crude Market in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has lost three-fifths of its seaborne crude sales in Europe since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February. That market is going to vanish almost completely eight weeks from now and the latest sanctions will make it very difficult to divert flows elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No P

  • Exxon Mobil Weighs Takeover of Oil Recovery Specialist Denbury

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is considering a takeover of Denbury Inc., an oil and gas producer with the largest carbon dioxide pipeline network in the US, according to people familiar with the matter.Exxon has expressed preliminary interest in the Plano, Texas-based company, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. No final decision has been made and Exxon could opt against proceeding with a potential deal, they added. Shares of Denbury jumped as much

  • Is It Time To Sell Ford Stock, General Motors? Here's What Analysts Say

    Ford stock and General Motors stock both fell Monday morning after analysts cut their price targets and downgraded ratings.

  • Tesla reports record output from China, Rivian recalls 12,212 EVs over steering hazards

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian outlines Tesla's EV production figures from its factory in China, Rivian's recall, and analyst outlooks on Ford and General Motors amid inflation and supply chain concerns.

  • China Is Dominating The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

    The global electric vehicle battery market is booming, and China is leading the charge, accounting for six of the world’s top ten EV battery producers

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • Beware: You Could Lose Your 401(k)

    Employer-sponsored retirement plans are one of the best ways for working Americans to build wealth. They offer tax advantages, allow your money to grow over time and many employers even match your contributions. But the job market is changing and … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose Your 401(k)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pork industry takes fight over California law to U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday in an industry challenge to the constitutionality of a California animal welfare law in a case that could undermine the power of states to regulate a range of issues within their own borders. The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation are appealing a lower court's decision to throw out their lawsuit seeking to invalidate a 2018 ballot initiative passed by voters barring sales in California of pork, veal and eggs from animals whose confinement failed to meet minimum space requirements. The pork industry has defended the size of the cages used at pig farms as humane and necessary for animal safety.

  • U.S. aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules

    The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The rules, some of which take immediate effect, build on restrictions sent in letters this year to top toolmakers KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, effectively requiring them to halt shipments of equipment to wholly Chinese-owned factories producing advanced logic chips. The raft of measures could amount to the biggest shift in U.S. policy toward shipping technology to China since the 1990s.

  • Need extra income to tackle higher living costs? Here are the best side hustles to earn extra money in your spare time

    These options offer the best bang for your buck when weighed against how much of your time they will take up.

  • Rivian stock tanks on vehicle recall news

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down how Rivian stock has reacted to news that the EV maker has recalled 12,000 vehicles.

  • Not Ready to Go Full EV? Some Car Companies Bet Bigger on Hybrids

    Auto buyers’ appetite for battery-powered vehicles is helping elevate demand for their evolutionary predecessor, the gas-electric vehicle.

  • Texas Pete maker sued for crafting its hot sauce in — gasp — North Carolina

    The class action suit claims the hot sauce maker used a ’false labeling scheme’ to entice customers looking for an authentic Texas hot sauce

  • Why businesses are embracing industry clouds

    This change looks like a tech trend, but in fact, it’s all about strategy.

  • OPEC cut spurs U.S. hedging - but against lower oil prices

    The decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies last week to cut oil production has spurred a flurry of activity in the options market - but with more U.S. bettors opting for a bearish stance, data from CME Group showed. OPEC+, as the group is known, decided on Wednesday to cut its target by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), including voluntary production curbs by Saudi Arabia and other nations. Oil futures have risen over 7% since to five-week highs, as the move was seen as putting a floor under the market.

  • Arch Resources: The Windfall Will Not Last

    The company's high profits could evaporate quickly

  • Quarterly PC Shipments Drop 15%. Why Macs Took Off.

    Both HP and Dell saw double-digit year-over-year percentage declines during the September quarter, according to new data from IDC

  • Air France, Airbus face angry families in AF447 crash trial

    PARIS (Reuters) -A French criminal court opened the historic manslaughter trial of Air France and planemaker Airbus on Monday, with angry relatives demanding justice 13 years after an A330 jetliner ploughed into the Atlantic, killing all on board. The heads of both companies pleaded not guilty to "involuntary manslaughter" after officials read out names of the 228 people who died when AF447 plunged into the darkness during an equatorial storm en route from Rio de Janeiro to Paris on June 1, 2009. Several relatives shouted protests as first Air France Chief Executive Anne Rigail then Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury expressed condolences during opening statements, with the latter's remarks drawing cries of "shame" and "too little, too late".

  • How Biden’s Chip Actions May Be Broadest China Salvo Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington unveiled sweeping curbs on the way chip companies do business with China’s tech industry, a series of restrictions that together represent some of the strongest actions taken so far to contain the rise of a geopolitical rival.The actions, which incensed Beijing and provoked accusations of unfair targeting, threaten to disrupt a global economy already dealing with a potential recession, soaring inflation and lingering supply snarls. Some analysts warn it could strike a f