Hilton to debut Curio Collection in Thailand

Hospitality giant Hilton has announced a partnership with SC Asset Corporation PCL to introduce KROMO, Curio Collection by Hilton to Bangkok, Thailand.

Marking the brand's debut in Thailand, the new hotel will open in late 2024, further expanding Hilton's presence in Southeast Asia.

Curio Collection by Hilton is known for its unique properties that reflect local character.

KROMO, inspired by the word "chroma", meaning colour intensity, promises a vibrant and luxurious experience.

Each of the 306 rooms and suites, starting from 32m², will showcase Thai cultural elements. Guests can expect three distinct dining experiences - an all-day restaurant, a social dining space and a bar. Leisure facilities will include a fitness centre, and indoor and outdoor pools.

Located in Bangkok's prime Sukhumvit shopping district, KROMO offers easy access to renowned shopping destinations such as Emporium, EmQuartier and the new EmSphere. Popular malls Terminal 21 and the Robinson Department Store are also nearby.

Connectivity is enhanced by the hotel's proximity to Phrom Phong and Asoke Skytrain stations. The hotel is also a short walk from Benchasiri Park, ideal for travellers who wish to unwind in nature.

KROMO will participate in Hilton Honors, the loyalty programme encompassing all 22 Hilton brands. Members who book directly will enjoy exclusive benefits such as a flexible payment system combining points and cash, special discounts, complimentary Wi-Fi and access to the Hilton Honors app.

This new addition strengthens Hilton's portfolio in Thailand, which already offers 13 operational hotels across five brands with nine more in the pipeline. Now with more than 150 hotels in operation, the brand is anticipated to open more than 20 new properties in 2024.

Recent additions in Southeast Asia include La Festa Phu Quoc, Curio Collection by Hilton - the brand's debut in Vietnam.

KROMO reflects the company's commitment to providing travellers with diverse and memorable experiences in Southeast Asia's most sought-after destinations.

