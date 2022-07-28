Hilton Expands Malaysia Portfolio with DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City

Located in the heart of i-City, the 300-room hotel boasts warm and welcoming spaces, offering business and leisure travelers a double dose of comfort.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton (NYSE: HLT), today announced the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City, a 300-room contemporary hotel that provides easy access to the city's prime manufacturing hubs and recreational destinations. Through the latest opening, Hilton now has 13 hotels across three brands in Malaysia and an additional nine in the pipeline, holding the global hospitality company's largest portfolio in South East Asia.

DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City, game changing development in the heart of i-City

"We are thrilled to bring DoubleTree by Hilton's distinct brand of upscale comfort to Shah Alam's i-City, a highly-anticipated mixed development in Selangor's Golden Triangle. Not only does the opening of the hotel signal the brand's robust growth momentum, it also underscores our commitment to growing our presence across Malaysia and South East Asia, delivering warm hospitality and exceptional stays to guests in the region," said Alexandra Murray, area vice president, head of South East Asia.

With Shah Alam's i-City Convention Center, the city's leading meetings hub, and Central-i-City mall, a theme park consisting of SnoWalk and Waterworld@i-City, just a 10-minute walk away, the hotel offers an ideal location for guests visiting the city for business or leisure. The hotel is also a few minutes' drive to the Blue Mosque & Garden of Islamic Arts and the Sultan Alam Shah Museum.

Located in Selangor's golden triangle, the hotel is easily accessible to Shah Alam's prime manufacturing hubs and is well connected to major highways such as the Federal Highway, New Klang Valley Expressway, and West Coast Expressway. The hotel is only 40 minutes away by car from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) and 25 minutes from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (SZB).

"DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City is poised to elevate MICE experiences and the expectations of business and leisure travellers alike, all starting with the DoubleTree by Hilton brand's signature warm welcome. The city of Shah Alam has so much to offer, and we look forward to helping our guests feel a sense of home and create wonderful memories during their stay with us," said Gagan Talwar, general manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE OPTIONS

DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City offers an array of dining experiences which include comforting local favourites at Makan Kitchen, home-style Italian cuisine at Tosca, and a relaxing afternoon tea and curated cocktails at Axis Lounge. Located on the ground floor, casual deli and lounge The Koffee serves fresh pastries and cakes, making it the perfect place to grab a drink and snack on the go.

MODERN ACCOMODATION AND FACILITIES

DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City boasts 300 digital key-enabled guest rooms that feature motion sensor blinds, a dedicated workspace, a mini-fridge, high-definition TV and high-speed internet access. The hotel will offer eco-friendly full-sized bath amenities in line with Hilton's sustainability efforts to reduce single use plastics. Business and leisure travelers can indulge in true upscale comfort as they unwind at the award-winning Eforea spa, enjoy a workout at the 24-hour fitness center outfitted with the latest Precor® equipment, and lounge by the outdoor pool designed with a swim up bar.

MEETINGS AND EVENTS

Featuring nearly 1,175 square meters of warm and inviting meetings and events space, DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City is an ideal venue for fairy-tale weddings, high impact business meetings, and other memorable social gatherings. The stunning pillar-less grand ballroom measures at 1,170 square meters and can accommodate up to 1,200 guests in a theater set up. Guests looking to host smaller meetings can choose from 12 flexible meeting rooms that are equipped with the latest audio-visual and technical facilities, as well as high-speed internet.

DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 18 world-class brands. Members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Hilton Honors Points and money to book a stay, free standard Wi-Fi and an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.

To celebrate the hotel's opening, Hilton Honors members will receive 1,000 bonus points each night for a stay of up to five nights when booking directly with Hilton from now till 31 October 2022.

As part of the Like A Member dining offer, Hilton Honors members will enjoy up to 25% off food and beverage and earn 500 Hilton Honors bonus points (with a minimum spend) at the food & beverage outlets at DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City till December 31, 2022. Terms and conditions apply.

DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City is located at Finance Avenue, 40000 Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia.

For more information, or to make a reservation, travelers may visit www.doubletreeshahalamicity.com or call +603 56500200.

