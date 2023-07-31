Is Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Progressing Well After the Acquisition?

Laughing Water Capital, an investment management company, released its second-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, investment in the fund returned 13.8%, net of all fees and expenses, compared to the SP500TR and the R2000 returns of 8.7% and 5.2%, respectively. The fund’s return so far in 2023 was 22.4% compared to benchmarks’ 16.9% and 8.1% returns, respectively. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Laughing Water Capital highlighted stocks like Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is a timeshare company that manages vacation ownership resorts. On July 28, 2023, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) stock closed at $45.91 per share. One-month return of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) was -0.35%, and its shares gained 10.31% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) has a market capitalization of $5.115 billion.

Laughing Water Capital made the following comment about Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – HGV, our time share business, is continuing to make progress with its integration of unbranded time share operator Diamond Resorts, which was purchased ~ 2 years ago. Being associated with a major brand is a huge competitive advantage in the time share world, because brand recognition and the affiliated hotel network drive down customer acquisition costs. Of particular note, my thesis that HGV will become a share cannibal is intact, as in May the company authorized a new $500M repurchase plan. This plan will likely begin when the previous $500M plan – announced in May of 2022 – is completed. That could be as soon as this quarter depending on how aggressive the company is."

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 29 hedge fund portfolios held Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) at the end of first quarter which was 29 in the previous quarter.

