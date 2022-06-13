Hilton Kuala Lumpur Launches "Collaboration Spaces, Reimagined"

All-new Collaboration Spaces to deliver intelligent, meaningful meetings & events

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia , June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Kuala Lumpur has announced the completion of the much-awaited refurbished Collaboration Spaces, which comprises a RM21 million redesign and state-of-the-art-technology upgrades to elevate the overall experience and quality of meetings and events.

From Left: Charles Vilalta, Alex Cotterill, Jamie Mead, Leo Lee and Martin Gallego from Hilton officiating the launch of Hilton Kuala Lumpur's Grand Ballroom.

In line with Hilton's Ensemble concept of connecting spaces, people and ideas, Hilton Kuala Lumpur's aim for its new Collaboration Spaces is to create meaningful meetings. Its collaboration spaces are designed to be agile, relaxed and highly engaging, creating flexibility to meet the needs of different groups and events of all sizes.

The Grand Ballroom features a chandelier called The Verve. It is developed by a progressive Czech glassmaking and design company known for its breathtaking custom-made installations exhibited all over the world. The Verve chandelier is inspired by the fluidity of dance and is represented in the design of its glass components, where iridescent hues can be seen from different angles.

The space also comes with a list of other impressive new technologies to facilitate intelligent meetings. Chargifi promotes efficiency, allowing delegates to stay connected at all times with wireless charging for their devices, so they never run out of power. Flip, an innovative digital flipchart designed for brainstorming.

Led by Executive Chef Kazi Hassan, Hilton Kuala Lumpur's team of reputable, international chefs take culinary creations a step further with an always-on menu featuring fresh, locally sourced produce to fuel meeting attendees throughout the day. Located by the Collaboration Spaces, the Delicatessen and Barista Cafe is the first of its kind in Malaysia and serves bespoke Sabahan coffee blend exclusive to Hilton Kuala Lumpur so delegates can enjoy a freshly brewed barista-grade coffee anytime. Featuring warm lighting and contemporary lounge furniture, the Living Room recreates a residential experience, serving freshly baked pastries straight from the oven.

With top notch technology, culinary options and award-winning hospitality and service, the versatile pre function and Collaboration Spaces magically transform into a dream wedding or perfect gala dinner venue. From Chinese to Western cuisine, banquet dinner choices include menus from Chynna, Iketeru, Graze, or guests can opt to have a special menu curated exclusively for their events.

Ranked as the Top Meeting Hotel APAC in Malaysia by Cvent, Hilton Kuala Lumpur is strategically located in the commercial hub of KL Sentral, connecting guests to all key areas including KL city centre for business convenience. The hotel features 512 guestrooms and suites, 15 meeting and collaboration spaces, 10 award-winning restaurants and bars, and an executive lounge with personalised service.

For booking and enquiries please call 03-2264 2264, or email KULHI_CB@hilton.com , or visit hiltonmalaysia.com/meetings.

About Hilton Kuala Lumpur

Towering 154 meters above street level with spectacular views of the Lake Gardens and city skyline, Hilton Kuala Lumpur delivers 5-star luxury in an unbeatable location - 28 minutes by direct high-speed train from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and 33 minutes from Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2). The hotel is also easily accessible from key shopping and entertainment districts, steps away from Nu Sentral, a 9-story shopping mall and to the iconic Petronas Twin Towers in the city centre.

Hilton Kuala Lumpur has received more than 100 awards since the hotel opened in 2005. Some highlights include World Travel Awards for Malaysia's Leading Business Hotel 2015, Smart Travel Award 2016 – Hot 25 Business Hotels, Going Place Readers' Choice Awards 2016 – Best 5-star Hotel, Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards 2017, Business Traveller Awards 2017 – Best Business Hotel.

All 512 guest rooms come with floor-to-ceiling windows for a panoramic view, large flat screen TVs, state-of-the-art modern amenities and technology with open concept bathrooms complete with LCD TV and rain shower. Ten outstanding choices for dining and entertainment from award winning fusion cuisine to our signature Chinese and Japanese restaurants, casual poolside dining with great café, bar and lounge options. With 15 lavish meeting rooms including a magnificent Grand Ballroom, mid-size Sentral Ballroom and a sophisticated multi-event leveL7even, our meetings, events and outside catering services are designed to meet every event needs.

Wedding Set Up of Hilton Kuala Lumpur's Grand Ballroom

Multiple variations of set up - Classroom set up to accommodate to business needs for big companies.

Catered to various types and sizes of business events - Sentral Ballroom for smaller meeting groups

Not limited to business functions - Grand Ballroom also caters for Wedding Functions.

SOURCE Hilton Malaysia - National Marketing Office