Is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Potentially Undervalued?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT). The company's stock had a relatively subdued couple of weeks in terms of changes in share price, which continued to float around the range of US$147 to US$158. However, is this the true valuation level of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 8.74% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Hilton Worldwide Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $145.54, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Hilton Worldwide Holdings look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 64% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Hilton Worldwide Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? HLT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HLT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Hilton Worldwide Holdings you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Hilton Worldwide Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

