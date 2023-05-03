Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Hilton Worldwide Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$2.2b ÷ (US$15b - US$3.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Hilton Worldwide Holdings has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.8% generated by the Hospitality industry.

In the above chart we have measured Hilton Worldwide Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Hilton Worldwide Holdings is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 89% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Our Take On Hilton Worldwide Holdings' ROCE

As discussed above, Hilton Worldwide Holdings appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And with a respectable 80% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you want to continue researching Hilton Worldwide Holdings, you might be interested to know about the 2 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

While Hilton Worldwide Holdings isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

