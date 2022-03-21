U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,440.50
    -13.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,515.00
    -118.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,362.50
    -51.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.00
    -7.20 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.79
    +3.09 (+2.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.40
    -2.90 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.22
    +0.13 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1056
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    -0.0440 (-2.01%)
     

  • Vix

    23.87
    -1.80 (-7.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3160
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1600
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,806.37
    -1,059.34 (-2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    930.44
    +14.57 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Hilton's Wedding Sale Is Back in Full-Swing

·2 min read

Enjoy 20% off on wedding packages and redeem a romantic getaway.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and MANILA, Philippines, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton hotels and resorts welcomes the wedding season in full swing with 'To New Memories' Wedding Sale across Malaysia, Philippines, and Sri Lanka.

Making New Memories that lasts a lifetime, with Hilton
Making New Memories that lasts a lifetime, with Hilton

The Sale is an extension of their 'To New Memories' global marketing campaign, which debuted last year and is built upon research insights that show consumers are craving reconnections with loved ones and are inspired by travel memories.

Through this sale, couples get to enjoy a 20% discount on any of the hotels' all-inclusive wedding packages when booked between 21 March till 21 April 2022, with wedding from 28 March – 31 December 2022.

To make the deal even sweeter, one lucky couple who has booked a wedding package during the campaign period will stand a chance to win a 3D2N stay inclusive of breakfast, lunch, and dinner to be utilized before their first wedding anniversary. Hilton is also giving couples a chance to win a romantic dinner giveaway happening across all their social channels.

"Every couple is assigned a Hilton's wedding specialist to be by their side every step of the way. They bring with them years of experience and are ever ready to advise couples on how to make their big day the best it can be," said Alex Cotterill, Commercial Director, Hilton Malaysia, Philippines, and Sri Lanka. "A wedding specialist ensures everything runs smoothly and with Hilton, you are promised the exceptional Hilton hospitality with a smile at all times," he added.

Booking made during the wedding sale comes inclusive of perks such as a complimentary stay in the Bridal Suite, complimentary valet parking, customisable menus, food tasting, and thematic floral arrangement just to name a few. Couples will also earn extra Honors Points, which can be used to redeem a honeymoon at any Hilton hotel worldwide.

Here's to making new memories with Hilton. For more information or reservation, visit www.weddingsathilton.com.

Participating hotels include:

Malaysia
Hilton Kuala Lumpur, Hilton Petaling Jaya, Hilton Kuching, Hilton Kota Kinabalu, Doubletree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur, Doubletree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside, Doubletree by Hilton Melaka, Doubletree by Hilton Johor Bharu, Doubletree Resort by Hilton Penang, Hilton Garden Inn Kuala Lumpur.

Philippines
Conrad Manila, Hilton Manila, Hilton Clark SunValley Resort

Sri Lanka
Hilton Colombo, Hilton Colombo Residences, Doubletree by Hilton Weerawila Rajawarna Resort.

SOURCE Hilton

