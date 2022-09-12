U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,111.91
    +44.55 (+1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,452.43
    +300.72 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,240.25
    +127.94 (+1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,903.52
    +20.67 (+1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.03
    +2.24 (+2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.50
    +8.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    19.74
    +0.97 (+5.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0122
    +0.0076 (+0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3080
    -0.0130 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1692
    +0.0105 (+0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6250
    +0.0610 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,335.08
    +814.49 (+3.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.88
    +11.73 (+2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.46
    +131.39 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Himalaya Therapeutics Announces Interim Phase 2 Results for Mecbotamab vedotin (HTBA3011)

·3 min read

  • Preliminary observations in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer ("NSCLC") support advancing to the registrational stage of the trial; anticipate full interim data set in 4Q'22

  • Undifferentiated Pleomorphic Sarcoma ("UPS") and osteosarcoma will advance to Phase 2, part 2 enrollment, which is anticipated to begin 4Q'22

SAN DIEGO and SHANGHAI, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Himalaya Therapeutics ("Himalaya"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development and commercialization of a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer, which are based on the Conditionally Active Biologics ("CAB") technology platform, today announced interim topline data update from the HTBA3011 in NSCLC and certain sarcomas.

Himalaya Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Himalaya Therapeutics SEZC)
Himalaya Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Himalaya Therapeutics SEZC)

"This topline data is tremendously exciting, because it not only continues to validate the CAB platform," said Brian Zhang, PhD, Himalaya's CEO, "but also presents the possibility for treatment in patients with significant unmet needs.  We all know that sarcoma is a notoriously difficult cancer to treat, with no approved first-line antibody treatments, and the outlook is very poor for NSCLC patients who have failed multiple lines of therapy."

On August 9, Himalaya's collaboration partner, BioAtla (NASDAQ: BCAB) publicly announced operational updates on the ongoing global clinical trials for HTBA3011 in patients with AXL-positive NSCLC who have previously failed PD-1/L1, EGFR, or ALK inhibitor therapy. These trials included patients from Greater China, where Himalaya has regional rights for the product candidate, and where lung cancer is both the most frequent cancer, and the cancer with the highest mortality rate.  Of nine evaluable patients to date, two partial responses ("PR") and one complete response ("CR") were observed. All CR/PRs were observed in the non-squamous group, representing an objective response rate ("ORR") of 43% in the seven non-squamous patients.  HTBA3011 was generally safe and well-tolerated in both monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab, consistent with trials to date.

Interim phase 2 analysis of HTBA3011 in certain sarcomas supports advancement of patients with undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and osteosarcoma into part 2 of the phase 2 trial. In phase 1 and part 1 of the phase 2 trial, PRs were observed in four of eight UPS patients, or 50%. In phase 1 and part 1 of the phase 2 trial, PFS for osteosarcoma patients at three months was four of seven patients, or 57%. Development and advancement for other types of sarcoma also continues.

Himalaya's CMO, Howe Li, noted that "Himalaya is excited about its advancing pipeline, which includes three novel product candidates in clinical trials today, and expects to have a fourth, its first bispecific, in early 2024."

About Himalaya Therapeutics

Himalaya is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company that is advancing its deep pipeline of novel monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutic product candidates through clinical trials. These have been designed to have more selective targeting, greater safety and efficacy, and more cost-efficient and predictable manufacturing than traditional antibodies. Its product candidates have been developed using CAB technology, which is protected by more than 500 issued and pending patents globally.

Investor Contact:
Nicholas Desjardins
Himalaya Therapeutics
ndesjardins@himalayatherapeutics.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/himalaya-therapeutics-announces-interim-phase-2-results-for-mecbotamab-vedotin-htba3011-301621658.html

SOURCE Himalaya Therapeutics SEZC

Recommended Stories

  • Bristol Myers Stock Jumps as U.S. Approves Psoriasis Drug

    Shares of drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb rose 7% in premarket trading Monday after it said the Food and Drug Administration approved a key medication. The U.S. regulator approved the Bristol Myer (ticker: BMY) drug Sotyktu, an oral treatment for psoriasis. Investors had been concerned that approval of Bristol Myers’s treatment would require a caution on the packaging of increased risks for other problems such as heart disease or other side effects known as a black box warning.

  • 3 Stocks Expecting Good News From the FDA

    Good news from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can send biotech stocks into the stratosphere. Patrick Bafuma (Mirati Therapeutics): One company that has to be champing at the bit to get FDA approval is Mirati Therapeutics, with its lead drug adagrasib.

  • Bristol Myers Stock Surges After FDA Approves New Plaque Psoriasis Treatment

    "We believe Sotyktu is a breakthrough in the treatment of patients suffering from moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis," said Bristol Myers' chief medical officer Samit Hirawat.

  • Bristol Myers Squibb rallies after FDA approves Sotyktu for psoriasis

    Bristol Myers Squibb shares rose 7% in premarket trade after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Sotyktu, which the drugmaker said was the first innovation in oral treatment for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in nearly 10 years. Bristol Myers Squibb said the approval came after Phase 3 trials found it was more effective compared to placebo and twice-daily Otezla, made by Amgen . Analysts at Mizuho Securities said Sotyku was approved without a so-called black box

  • 1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag For Inovio Pharmaceuticals

    Developing innovative products is an excellent way for a company to become successful, and that's what Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) is looking to do. Let's look at one reason Inovio could be an exciting contrarian buy, and one reason to stay away. Small-cap biotechs need promising pipeline programs to attract attention.

  • Oppenheimer Says Biotech Stocks Look a Bit Brighter Right Now; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The biotech sector, like most sections of the market, took a sound beating in the year’s first half. Recently, however, the segment’s performance has improved, and that has helped the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI) pull ahead of the NASDAQ (Up 13% over the past 3 months vs. the NASDAQ’s 3%). The Oppenheimer biotech team thinks there’s a simple explanation for this: “We believe that much of the recent outperformance has been driven by SMID caps, of which many have risen admirably in the past fe

  • Amgen says Lumakras cuts risk of lung cancer progression by 34%

    Amgen Inc's Lumakras pill reduced the risk of disease progression in patients with advanced lung cancer by 34% compared with chemotherapy in a clinical trial, the company said on Sunday. The company is also testing whether the drug could be effective against lung cancer earlier in the disease, and said last month a small study of Lumakras combined with immunotherapy found high rates of liver toxicity and that further study was needed. More detailed results from the 345-patient study, including median progression-free survival - the length of time until the cancer begins to worsen - will be presented on Monday at the annual meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) in Paris.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Teva, Dr. Reddy's and Sol-Gel

    Teva, Dr. Reddy's and Sol-Gel have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Does a Revolutionary New ALS Drug Make This Biotech Stock a Buy Now?

    The FDA will most likely approve this company's first drug, but what comes next is more difficult to predict.

  • Losing Weight Is Losing Ground in the Stock Market

    Weight-loss and nutrition companies have lost half or more of their value in the past year despite expectations of a postpandemic boom.

  • CP International at Spruce Meadows raises $124,280 to support heart health in Alberta

    The 12 clear rounds by riders in today's Canadian Pacific (CP) International raised $120,000 for the Libin Cardiovascular Institute of Alberta. Daniel Deusser jumped three clear rounds to win the $3 million CP International Grand Prix.

  • U.S. COVID cases continue to decline, as Minnesota nurses stage 3-day walkout over pay and understaffing

    U.S. known cases of COVID are continuing to ease and now stand at their lowest level since early May, although the true tally is likely higher given how many people are testing at home, where the data are not being collected.

  • Scientists pinpoint common vegetable that can lower high blood sugar levels by 50 per cent

    The vegetable was shown to lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels

  • Merck's Keytruda Combo Trial Fails To Meet Primary Goal In Liver Cancer

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) and Eisai Co Ltd (OTC: ESALY) presented final analysis results from Phase 3 LEAP-002 of Keytruda plus Lenvima versus Lenvima as a first-line treatment for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC). In the final analysis of the trial, there was a trend toward improvement for one of the study's dual primary endpoints, overall survival (OS); however, the results did not meet statistical significance. Related: Merck's Two Keytruda Combo Cancer Trials Miss Primary Goal.

  • Bad News Beset This Biotech, but I See a Boost Ahead

    TG Therapeutics could see a win with its multiple sclerosis therapy -- and I've got a lesson for traders staying nimble.

  • Biden to sign order boosting biotech as part of cancer moonshot update

    President Biden on Monday will announce the director of a new agency focused on biomedical innovation and sign an executive order on biotechnologies as part of an update on his administration’s efforts to cure cancer. Biden will travel to Boston on the 60th anniversary of former President John F. Kennedy’s “Moonshot” speech at Rice University,…

  • Braxia Scientific Launches KetaMD in Florida; First Patients Complete Initial Virtual Ketamine Treatments At-Home

    Braxia Scientific Corp. ("Braxia Scientific", or the "Company") (CSE: BRAX) (OTC: BRAXF) (FWB: 4960), a medical research and telemedicine company with clinics providing innovative ketamine and psilocybin treatments for depression and related disorders, is pleased to announce it has successfully launched KetaMD in Florida. KetaMD onboarded new patients and completed initial ketamine treatments. Eligible patients, as determined by one of KetaMD's licensed Florida healthcare practitioners, received

  • WHO sees October COVID surge in Ukraine, cites polio concerns

    The World Health Organisation expects a rise in COVID-19 in Ukraine to peak in October, possibly bringing hospitals close to their capacity threshold, WHO's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday. Russia's February invasion of Ukraine has greatly impacted healthcare, with the WHO confirming more than 500 attacks on health infrastructure there, resulting in some 100 deaths.

  • Community Health Center Hosts Health and Fun Fair in Chicago

    The Christian Community Health Center (CCHC) recently hosted a Health and Fun Fair in Chicago. Quest Diagnostics employee Mallory Dixon attended the event that included free immunizations, includin...

  • More Than 1 in 5 Americans Report Feeling Serious Anxiety or Depression Recently — Here’s Where Residents Are Most and Least Likely to Need Mental Health Resources

    Money is a significant factor, and Southerners are the most likely to report feeling anxious or depressed.