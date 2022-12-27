U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

Himax to Debut Next Generation AI and Optics Technology Suites at CES 2023

·6 min read
Exhibition to Showcase Himax Leading-Edge WiseEye™ Smart Image Sensing, 3D Sensing and WLO Technologies

TAINAN, Taiwan, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced the Company will exhibit at CES 2023, the largest consumer electronics show in the US, from January 5 – 8, 2023 in Las Vegas. Himax will showcase its proprietary AI and Optics product lines, including WiseEye™ smart image sensing (“WiseEye”), 3D sensing and Wafer Level Optics (“WLO”) technologies, in a range of applications.

The WiseEye showcase will feature a live demonstration with industry-leading ecosystem partners and customers, including Novatek Microelectronics Corp., Useful Sensors Inc., Seeed Studio and Wentai Technology Corp., to jointly introduce the neomodern ultralow power tinyML solutions in smart home, smart agriculture, smart office and surveillance applications. WiseEye adoption is quickly expanding across a diverse array of applications featuring new AI use cases in areas such as human presence, motion sensing, people counting, face detection, and speech recognition, with excellent power efficiency and inference performance. Currently WiseEye is already in mass production with Dell in a series of premium laptops and many other AI applications, including automatic meter reading (AMR), shared bike parking, and smart office/home.

Building on the success of its industry leading WE1 AI processor, Himax will debut its next generation WE2 AI processor at CES 2023. The WE2 features Arm based Cortex CPU and Ethos NPU, rich sets of sensor control interfaces, industrial grade security and cryptography engines, and multi-layer power management architecture, which reaches a 40% peak power saving and 30-fold inference speed, implying over 50 times power efficiency on a per inference basis compared to WE1, which is already the industry’s leading solution in terms of power consumption and inference speed in the ultralow power AI processor category.

“We are extremely excited about the prospects for WE2 which further demonstrates our commitment to strengthening our WiseEye product roadmap,” said Jordan Wu, Chief Executive Officer at Himax. “Our expertise in developing ultralow power AI innovative technologies has enabled us to partner with innovative AI companies such as Useful Sensors, led by Pete Warden, as well as other leading tech experts in the AIoT industry to accelerate adoption of our industry-leading solutions.”

Himax will also introduce a series of next generation 3D vision processors at the event. The Company’s next-gen 3D vision processor offers 3D Time of Flight (”ToF”) depth ISP decoding capability, outputting 60Hz VGA and low latency motion depth map, which are crucial for next generation AR/VR applications. Additionally, the Company will showcase structured light vision AI processors which can enable 3D eye tracking at a 210FPS output as well as 3D hand tracking, providing a low-friction, immersive and advanced user experience for naked-eye 3D display applications.

For WLO, Himax is a pioneer in high-precision diffraction optics technology with more than 15 years of experience. At CES the Company will demonstrate its exceptional WLO optics components, including 2/3P reflowable WLO lens, Diffractive Optical Element (”DOE”), Micro Lens Array (”MLA”), and Waveguide. While some of these optical components have already commenced production by the world’s largest tech names in areas such as 3D sensing, AR/VR, holographic displays and biomedical inspection devices, additional new design engagements and collaborations in metaverse-centric applications are under development and set to go to market starting late 2023. Moreover, Himax will exhibit a series of state-of-the-art dot projector modules and EVK (Evaluation Kit), which are designed to drastically lower design entry barriers for optics developers.

Himax invites all interested parties to stop by our exhibition booth at the Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel (3400 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA) Suite 1230 to experience the Company’s thrilling new technologies in AI and Optics product lines. To schedule a meeting or booth tour, please contact Himax at: hx_CES@himax.com.tw.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.
Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, AMOLED ICs, LED driver ICs, power management ICs and LCoS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers CMOS image sensors, wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and ultralow power WiseEye™ smart image sensing, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical device, home appliance, AIoT, etc. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,100 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, German, and the US. Himax has 2,980 patents granted and 417 patents pending approval worldwide as of September 30, 2022. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

http://www.himax.com.tw

Forward Looking Statements
Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

Company Contacts:

Eric Li, Chief IR/PR Officer
Himax Technologies, Inc.
Tel: +886-6-505-0880
Fax: +886-2-2314-0877
Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw
www.himax.com.tw

Karen Tiao, Investor Relations
Himax Technologies, Inc.
Tel: +886-2-2370-3999
Fax: +886-2-2314-0877
Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw
www.himax.com.tw

Mark Schwalenberg, Director
Investor Relations - US Representative
MZ North America
Tel: +1-312-261-6430
Email: HIMX@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us


