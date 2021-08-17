U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.75
    -53.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.80
    -23.60 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.96
    -0.33 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    +1.38 (+8.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3160
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,146.94
    -952.24 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.27
    -28.31 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.23
    -3.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Jefferies 2021 Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on August 31 – September 1, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Himax Technologies, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TAINAN, Taiwan, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that the Company will attend Jefferies 2021 Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on August 31 – September 1, 2021.

The Company management will host meetings with interested investors during the conference dates. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one or group meeting, please contact a Jefferies representative or the conference coordinator at: IZakoscielny@Jefferies.com

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs and LCoS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers CMOS image sensors, wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and ultralow power smart sensing, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical device, home appliance, AIoT, etc. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,000 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Israel, and the US. Himax has 3,023 patents granted and 503 patents pending approval worldwide as of June 30, 2021. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

http://www.himax.com.tw

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

Company Contacts:

Eric Li, Chief IR/PR Officer
Himax Technologies, Inc.
Tel: +886-6-505-0880
Fax: +886-2-2314-0877
Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw
www.himax.com.tw

Karen Tiao, Investor Relations
Himax Technologies, Inc.
Tel: +886-2-2370-3999
Fax: +886-2-2314-0877
Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw
www.himax.com.tw

Mark Schwalenberg, Director
Investor Relations - US Representative
MZ North America
Tel: +1-312-261-6430
Email: HIMX@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us


Recommended Stories

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 In Right Now

    The first no-brainer buy that could make long-term investors richer is specialty biotech stock Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Vertex has lagged the broader market badly after two clinical treatments for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency were discontinued following mid-stage trials. CF has no cure, but Vertex's four generations of therapies have helped to improve lung function for those who have CF.

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Roblox stock drops after missing Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides takeaways from Roblox's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Amid Beijing crackdowns on U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Pulled Back Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) dropped today in advance of the tech company's second-quarter earnings report tomorrow morning. While the only company-specific news out on Sea, which operates as a mobile gaming, e-commerce, and digital payments platform, was positive, investors still took the opportunity to take profits afraid that a downbeat report could weigh on the stock. The sell-off in Sea Limted came in spite of an upgrade from Cowen and news that investment firm Tiger Global had added to its stake in the company.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • China Tech Stocks Slump as Nation Issues Draft Competition Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest moves to tighten its grip on the nation’s internet giants helped trigger a fifth consecutive day of selling in the nation’s bellwether technology stocks.The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 3.1%, after the market regulator issued draft rules banning unfair competition among the nation’s online platform operators. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fell nearly 5% and was the biggest point-drag on the benchmark Hang Seng Index, which closed 1.7% lower. Losses accelerated in after

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • Why Shares of Romeo Power, Standard Lithium, and Microvast Holdings Plunged Today

    With the latest economic data from China falling short of estimates, shares of metals and mining companies, including lithium stocks, were getting hit hard on Monday. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Monday showed that the country's output in July grew 6.4% year over year, versus 8.3% in June. Industry experts had projected much higher growth in anticipation of demand and manufacturing in China's economy returning to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Palantir Invests in More SPAC Companies, and Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars

    Data-analytics-software firm Palantir disclosed more investments in firms going public through special-purpose acquisition companies, and a large stash of gold bars.

  • Why JD.com Stock Fell Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) retreated on Monday after economic data out of China heightened investors' concerns that COVID-19 is taking a toll on the country's retail industry. China's retail sales grew by 8.5% year over year in July. As China's largest online retailer, JD.com is well positioned to benefit from the growth of the country's enormous e-commerce market.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Carvana The Trade: Carvana Co.

  • Sonos scores big patent win over Google — stock surge may be just getting started

    Sonos investors have reason to be happy after a big patent win against mighty Google.

  • BHP Quits Oil, Piles Into Potash in Overhaul for CEO Henry

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group unveiled the most sweeping change to its business since the world’s biggest miner was created two decades ago, as it plans an escape away from fossil fuels to shift toward what it calls “future facing” commodities and clears up some longstanding questions facing investors.BHP will sell its oil and gas operations to Woodside Petroleum Ltd. in exchange for shares that it will distribute to its own investors, it announced Tuesday. The company also approved $5.7 billion of s

  • Nvidia’s Q2 Revenue to Jump Over 60%, Earnings Could Disappoint

    The Santa Clara, California- based multinational technology company, Nvidia is expected to report its second-quarter earnings of $1.02 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 50% from $2.18 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

  • Stocks, Futures Slide on Virus Angst; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stocks dropped for a second day and U.S. equity-index futures tumbled amid concern more economic shutdowns are becoming necessary to contain a fast-spreading pandemic.A stronger dollar and a slide in Treasury yields underscored the risk-off mood Tuesday as New Zealand discovered a positive case and announced a lockdown. Gold rose for a fifth day and oil declined. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gauges lost at least 0.4% each.Investor confidence is getting hit by con