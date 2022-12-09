Himax WiseEye™ Solution Earns “Most Promising Product” at EE Awards Asia 2022

Himax Technologies, Inc.

TAINAN, Taiwan, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced its WiseEye™ Always-On smart image sensing total solution (“WiseEye”) received the award for “Most Promising Product” at the EE Awards Asia 2022 hosted by EE Times and EDN Asia on December 8, 2022.



Himax’s WiseEye incorporates a proprietary ultralow power WE1 Plus AI processor, Always-On CMOS image sensor (“AOS”), and CNN-based AI algorithm, featuring tinyML AI in tiny form factor, ultralow power consumption, low latency, privacy protection and optimized cost. WiseEye is the industry leader in requiring only a few milliwatts (mW) for computer vision deployment on battery-powered endpoint applications. The AI solution has been widely adopted in numerous devices including laptop, automatic meter reading (AMR), video conference device, shared bike parking, medical capsule endoscope, automotive, smart office, battery cam and surveillance.

WiseEye supports Google TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers framework and Microsoft Azure IoT platform, jointly offering comprehensive NN based machine learning models and open-source AI toolchain that build a “no code” or “low code” developing environment. Additionally, there are a variety of WiseEye production ready modules available on the market for AI developers from different domains to easily access. Through integrated support of hardware and software, WiseEye can drastically reduce the significant entry barriers for AI or system developers in deploying computer vision and machine learning AI capabilities to edge devices.

“We anticipate Himax WiseEye will significantly accelerate the deployment of machine learning AI capabilities on a broad range of endpoint devices,” said Mark Chen, Vice President of WiseEye Smart Image Sensing business at Himax. “We are thrilled to receive acknowledgement from the EE Awards Asia 2022 for this innovative technology. Himax continues to collaborate with AI communities and experts across the globe to speed up development of tinyML applications in this relatively untapped market. We are more devoted than ever to expanding our WiseEye product roadmap toward superb computing performance, energy efficiency and privacy assurance to capture the vast endpoint AI opportunities presented ahead.”

Story continues





About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, AMOLED ICs, LED driver ICs, power management ICs and LCoS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers CMOS image sensors, wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and ultralow power WiseEye™ AI image sensing, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical device, home appliance, AIoT, etc. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,100 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, German, and the US. Himax has 2,980 patents granted and 417 patents pending approval worldwide as of September 30, 2022. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

https://www.himax.com.tw

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

Company Contacts:

Eric Li, Chief IR/PR Officer

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Tel: +886-6-505-0880

Fax: +886-2-2314-0877

Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw

www.himax.com.tw

Karen Tiao, Investor Relations

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Tel: +886-2-2370-3999

Fax: +886-2-2314-0877

Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw

www.himax.com.tw

Mark Schwalenberg, Director

Investor Relations - US Representative

MZ North America

Tel: +1-312-261-6430

Email: HIMX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us







