Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Is About To Turn The Corner

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Hims & Hers Health, Inc.'s (NYSE:HIMS) future prospects. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The US$3.1b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$24m on 31 December 2023 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Hims & Hers Health's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Check out our latest analysis for Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health is bordering on breakeven, according to the 11 American Healthcare analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$26m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 46% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Hims & Hers Health's upcoming projects, but, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Hims & Hers Health currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Hims & Hers Health which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Hims & Hers Health, take a look at Hims & Hers Health's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of key factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is Hims & Hers Health worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Hims & Hers Health is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Hims & Hers Health’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.