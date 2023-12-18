Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Not Lagging Industry On Growth Or Pricing

When close to half the companies in the Healthcare industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1x, you may consider Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 2.3x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

How Hims & Hers Health Has Been Performing

Hims & Hers Health certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It seems the market expects this form will continue into the future, hence the elevated P/S ratio. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Hims & Hers Health's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 78% last year. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, thanks in part to the last 12 months of revenue growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the ten analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 24% per year over the next three years. With the industry only predicted to deliver 7.7% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Hims & Hers Health's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Hims & Hers Health maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecasted revenue growth being higher than the the rest of the Healthcare industry, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

