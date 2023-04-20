Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.63

The board of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.63 on the 10th of May, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.6%.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Hingham Institution for Savings' stock price has reduced by 31% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Hingham Institution for Savings' Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible.

Hingham Institution for Savings has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Using data from its latest earnings report, Hingham Institution for Savings' payout ratio sits at 15%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 3.5% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 21%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.30 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $3.15. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.3% per annum over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. However, Hingham Institution for Savings has only grown its earnings per share at 3.5% per annum over the past five years. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Hingham Institution for Savings that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

