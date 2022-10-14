Hingham Savings Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
HINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS (NASDAQ: HIFS), announced third quarter results for 2022.
Earnings
Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $10,499,000 or $4.89 per share basic and $4.77 per share diluted, as compared to $14,012,000 or $6.54 per share basic and $6.36 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized return on average equity for the third quarter of 2022 was 11.07%, and the annualized return on average assets was 1.05%, as compared to 16.57% and 1.85% for the same period in 2021. Net income per share (diluted) for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 25% over the same period in 2021.
Core net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which represents net income excluding the after-tax gains and losses on securities, both realized and unrealized, was $14,491,000 or $6.75 per share basic and $6.58 per share diluted, as compared to $14,010,000 or $6.54 per share basic and $6.36 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized core return on average equity for the third quarter of 2022 was 15.28%, and the annualized core return on average assets was 1.45%, as compared to 16.56% and 1.85% for the same period in 2021. Core net income per share (diluted) for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 3% over the same period in 2021.
Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $25,554,000 or $11.92 per share basic and $11.60 per share diluted, as compared to $50,784,000 or $23.72 per share basic and $23.09 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized return on average equity for the first nine months of 2022 was 9.18%, and the annualized return on average assets was 0.91%, as compared to 21.16% and 2.33% for the same period in 2021. Net income per share (diluted) for the first nine months of 2022 decreased by 50% over the same period in 2021.
Core net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, which represents net income excluding the after-tax gains and losses on securities, both realized and unrealized, and the after-tax gains on the disposal of fixed assets, was $44,856,000 or $20.92 per share basic and $20.36 per share diluted, as compared to $41,530,000 or $19.40 per share basic and $18.88 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized core return on average equity for the first nine months of 2022 was 16.11%, and the annualized core return on average assets was 1.60%, as compared to 17.31% and 1.90% for the same period in 2021. Core net income per share (diluted) for the first nine months of 2022 increased by 8% over the same period in 2021.
See Page 9 for a Non-GAAP reconciliation between net income and core net income. In calculating core net income, the Bank did not make any adjustments other than those relating to after-tax gains and losses on equity securities, realized and unrealized and after-tax gains on the disposal of fixed assets.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased to $4.062 billion at September 30, 2022, representing 25% annualized growth year-to-date and 28% growth from September 30, 2021.
Net loans increased to $3.563 billion at September 30, 2022, representing 25% annualized growth year-to-date and 27% growth from September 30, 2021. Growth slowed significantly in the third quarter and was concentrated in multifamily assets in the Bank’s commercial real estate portfolio.
Total deposits, including wholesale deposits, increased to $2.589 billion at September 30, 2022, representing 11% annualized growth year-to-date and 7% growth from September 30, 2021. Total retail and business deposits increased to $1.893 billion at September 30, 2022, representing 14% annualized growth year-to-date and 12% growth from September 30, 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits, included in retail and business deposits, increased to $418.8 million at September 30, 2022, representing 10% annualized growth year-to-date and 14% growth from September 30, 2021. During the first nine months of 2022, the Bank continued to focus on growing its base of non-interest bearing commercial deposits, implemented special time deposit offerings, and used wholesale funds to help fund the strong loan growth experienced during the period.
Book value per share was $175.52 as of September 30, 2022, representing 8% annualized growth year-to-date and 10% growth from September 30, 2021. In addition to the increase in book value per share, the Bank has declared $3.07 in dividends per share since September 30, 2021, including a special dividend of $0.75 per share declared during the fourth quarter of 2021. The Bank increased its regular dividend per share in each of the last four quarters.
On September 28, 2022, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents an increase of 3% over the previous regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share. The dividend will be paid on November 9, 2022 to stockholders of record as of November 1, 2022. This will be the Bank’s 115th consecutive quarterly dividend and the Bank has consistently increased regular quarterly cash dividends over the last twenty-seven years. The Bank has also declared special cash dividends in each of the last twenty-seven years, typically in the fourth quarter.
The Bank sets the level of the special dividend based on the Bank’s capital requirements and the prospective return on other capital allocation options. This may result in special dividends, if any, significantly above or below the regular quarterly dividend. Future regular and special dividends will be considered by the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis.
Operational Performance Metrics
The net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 decreased 72 basis points to 2.76%, as compared to 3.48% for the same period last year. The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 decreased 41 basis points to 3.08%, as compared to 3.49% for the same period last year. In the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and to a lesser extent, in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Bank experienced an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, including retail and commercial deposits and wholesale funding, when compared to the same periods in the prior year. This was combined with a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets, driven primarily by a lower yield on loans, partially offset by an increase in the interest on excess reserves held at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock dividends.
Key credit and operational metrics remained satisfactory in the third quarter. At September 30, 2022, non-performing assets totaled 0.02% of total assets, compared to 0.01% at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021. Non-performing loans as a percentage of the total loan portfolio totaled 0.02% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.01% at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021.
The Bank recorded $50,000 of net recoveries for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $1,000 of net charge-offs for the same period last year.
The Bank did not own any foreclosed property on September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021.
The efficiency ratio, as defined on page 4 below, increased to 24.98% for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 21.29% for the same period last year. Operating expenses as a percentage of average assets fell to 0.69% in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 0.74% for the same period last year. The Bank remains focused on reducing waste through an ongoing process of continuous improvement and standard work that supports operational leverage.
These operational metrics reflect the Bank’s disciplined focus on credit quality and expense management.
Chairman Robert H. Gaughen Jr. stated, “Returns on equity and assets were modest in the third quarter of 2022 and should be viewed in the context of the continuing pressure on the net interest margin as the Bank’s balance sheet adjusts to significantly higher short-term interest rates. Such adjustments are particularly challenging for our business model. During such periods, we remain focused on careful capital allocation, defensive underwriting and disciplined cost control – the building blocks for compounding shareholder capital through all stages of the economic cycle. These remain constant, regardless of the macroeconomic environment in which we operate.”
The Bank’s quarterly financial results are summarized in the earnings release, but shareholders are encouraged to read the Bank’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are generally available several weeks after the earnings release. The Bank expects to file Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 with the FDIC on or about November 4, 2022.
Incorporated in 1834, Hingham Institution for Savings is one of America’s oldest banks. The Bank maintains offices in Boston, Nantucket, and Washington, D.C., and provides commercial mortgage and banking services in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The Bank’s shares of common stock are listed and traded on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol HIFS.
HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Selected Financial Ratios
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2022
2021
2022
(Unaudited)
Key Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (1)
1.85
%
1.05
%
2.33
%
0.91
%
Return on average equity (1)
16.57
11.07
21.16
9.18
Core return on average assets (1) (5)
1.85
1.45
1.90
1.60
Core return on average equity (1) (5)
16.56
15.28
17.31
16.11
Interest rate spread (1) (2)
3.42
2.55
3.41
2.94
Net interest margin (1) (3)
3.48
2.76
3.49
3.08
Operating expenses to average assets (1)
0.74
0.69
0.75
0.69
Efficiency ratio (4)
21.29
24.98
21.56
22.65
Average equity to average assets
11.20
9.48
11.00
9.92
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-
128.29
123.53
127.30
124.71
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
(Unaudited)
Asset Quality Ratios
Allowance for loan losses/total loans
0.68
%
0.68
%
0.68
%
Allowance for loan losses/non-performing loans
5,297.80
4,784.78
3,336.25
Non-performing loans/total loans
0.01
0.01
0.02
Non-performing loans/total assets
0.01
0.01
0.02
Non-performing assets/total assets
0.01
0.01
0.02
Share Related
Book value per share
$
159.03
$
165.52
$
175.52
Market value per share
$
336.70
$
419.88
$
251.11
Shares outstanding at end of period
2,142,400
2,142,400
2,145,400
(1
)
Annualized.
(2
)
Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3
)
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4
)
The efficiency ratio represents total operating expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income (loss), excluding gain (loss) on equity securities, net and gain on disposal of fixed assets.
(5
)
Non-GAAP measurements that represent return on average assets and return on average equity, excluding the after-tax gain (loss) on equity securities, net, and the after-tax gain on disposal of fixed assets.
HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share amounts)
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
5,711
$
5,428
$
6,682
Federal Reserve and other short-term investments
213,442
265,733
320,346
Cash and cash equivalents
219,153
271,161
327,028
CRA investment
9,395
9,306
8,212
Other marketable equity securities
72,702
79,167
64,062
Equity securities, at fair value
82,097
88,473
72,274
Securities available for sale, at fair value
5
—
—
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
3,500
3,500
3,500
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
18,908
29,908
44,716
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $19,231
2,800,477
2,999,096
3,562,745
Bank-owned life insurance
12,901
12,980
13,232
Premises and equipment, net
15,476
15,825
17,213
Accrued interest receivable
5,270
5,467
6,380
Deferred income tax asset, net
—
—
4,918
Other assets
7,042
4,755
10,108
Total assets
$
3,164,829
$
3,431,165
$
4,062,114
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
$
2,049,930
$
2,003,717
$
2,169,763
Non-interest-bearing deposits
366,398
389,148
418,753
Total deposits
2,416,328
2,392,865
2,588,516
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
390,000
665,000
1,075,000
Mortgagors’ escrow accounts
8,683
9,183
11,764
Accrued interest payable
179
198
2,536
Deferred income tax liability, net
1,206
536
—
Other liabilities
7,717
8,771
7,740
Total liabilities
2,824,113
3,076,553
3,685,556
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value,
—
—
—
Common stock, $1.00 par value, 5,000,000 shares
2,142
2,142
2,145
Additional paid-in capital
12,722
12,728
12,914
Undivided profits
325,852
339,742
361,499
Total stockholders’ equity
340,716
354,612
376,558
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
3,164,829
$
3,431,165
$
4,062,114
HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Consolidated Statements of Income
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2022
2021
2022
(Unaudited)
Interest and dividend income:
Loans
$
27,303
$
34,209
$
80,267
$
96,375
Debt securities
33
33
51
99
Equity securities
171
492
562
1,036
Federal Reserve and other short-term investments
78
1,660
184
2,289
Total interest and dividend income
27,585
36,394
81,064
99,799
Interest expense:
Deposits
1,551
4,483
5,350
8,089
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank advances
202
4,608
858
6,531
Total interest expense
1,753
9,091
6,208
14,620
Net interest income
25,832
27,303
74,856
85,179
Provision for loan losses
1,000
301
1,828
3,908
Net interest income, after provision for loan losses
24,832
27,002
73,028
81,271
Other income (loss):
Customer service fees on deposits
181
141
554
456
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
79
82
244
252
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net
2
(5,117
)
9,715
(24,756
)
Gain on disposal of fixed assets
—
—
2,337
—
Miscellaneous
24
21
60
67
Total other income (loss)
286
(4,873
)
12,910
(23,981
)
Operating expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
3,437
4,172
10,422
11,678
Occupancy and equipment
351
339
1,082
1,028
Data processing
489
691
1,432
1,953
Deposit insurance
231
546
681
1,347
Foreclosure and related
24
18
(51
)
5
Marketing
195
246
423
752
Other general and administrative
833
869
2,333
2,706
Total operating expenses
5,560
6,881
16,322
19,469
Income before income taxes
19,558
15,248
69,616
37,821
Income tax provision
5,546
4,749
18,832
12,267
Net income
$
14,012
$
10,499
$
50,784
$
25,554
Cash dividends declared per share
$
0.53
$
0.61
$
1.53
$
1.77
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
2,142
2,145
2,141
2,144
Diluted
2,202
2,201
2,199
2,203
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
6.54
$
4.89
$
23.72
$
11.92
Diluted
$
6.36
$
4.77
$
23.09
$
11.60
HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Net Interest Income Analysis
Three Months Ended September 30,
2021
2022
AVERAGE BALANCE
INTEREST
YIELD/
AVERAGE BALANCE
INTEREST
YIELD/
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Loans (1) (2)
$
2,693,457
$
27,303
4.05
%
$
3,558,317
$
34,209
3.85
%
Securities (3) (4)
69,978
204
1.17
114,946
525
1.83
Federal Reserve and other short-term investments
202,685
78
0.15
285,832
1,660
2.32
Total interest-earning assets
2,966,120
27,585
3.72
3,959,095
36,394
3.68
Other assets
55,606
42,768
Total assets
$
3,021,726
$
4,001,863
Interest-bearing deposits (5)
$
2,032,203
1,551
0.31
$
2,174,098
4,483
0.82
Borrowed funds
279,796
202
0.29
1,030,979
4,608
1.79
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,311,999
1,753
0.30
3,205,077
9,091
1.13
Non-interest-bearing deposits
364,599
410,403
Other liabilities
6,812
7,092
Total liabilities
2,683,410
3,622,572
Stockholders’ equity
338,316
379,291
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
3,021,726
$
4,001,863
Net interest income
$
25,832
$
27,303
Weighted average spread
3.42
%
2.55
%
Net interest margin (6)
3.48
%
2.76
%
Average interest-earning assets to average
(1
)
Before allowance for loan losses.
(2
)
Includes non-accrual loans.
(3
)
Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities.
(4
)
Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock.
(5
)
Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts.
(6
)
Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(7
)
Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities.
(8
)
Annualized.
HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Net Interest Income Analysis
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2022
AVERAGE BALANCE
INTEREST
YIELD/
AVERAGE BALANCE
INTEREST
YIELD/
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Loans (1) (2)
$
2,586,723
$
80,267
4.14
%
$
3,330,511
$
96,375
3.86
%
Securities (3) (4)
66,478
613
1.23
106,481
1,135
1.42
Federal Reserve and other short-term investments
204,395
184
0.12
255,627
2,289
1.19
Total interest-earning assets
2,857,596
81,064
3.78
3,692,619
99,799
3.60
Other assets
51,469
47,707
Total assets
$
2,909,065
$
3,740,326
Interest-bearing deposits (5)
$
1,962,300
5,350
0.36
$
2,084,032
8,089
0.52
Borrowed funds
282,419
858
0.41
876,915
6,531
0.99
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,244,719
6,208
0.37
2,960,947
14,620
0.66
Non-interest-bearing deposits
337,507
400,848
Other liabilities
6,852
7,377
Total liabilities
2,589,078
3,369,172
Stockholders’ equity
319,987
371,154
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
2,909,065
$
3,740,326
Net interest income
$
74,856
$
85,179
Weighted average spread
3.41
%
2.94
%
Net interest margin (6)
3.49
%
3.08
%
Average interest-earning assets to average
127.30
%
124.71
%
(1
)
Before allowance for loan losses.
(2
)
Includes non-accrual loans.
(3
)
Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities.
(4
)
Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock.
(5
)
Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts.
(6
)
Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(7
)
Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities.
(8
)
Annualized.
HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
The table below presents the reconciliation between net income and core net income, a non-GAAP measurement that represents net income excluding the after-tax gain on equity securities, net, and after-tax gain on disposal of fixed assets.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(In thousands, unaudited)
2021
2022
2021
2022
Non-GAAP reconciliation:
Net income
$
14,012
$
10,499
$
50,784
$
25,554
(Gain) loss on equity securities, net
(2
)
5,117
(9,715
)
24,756
Income tax expense (benefit) (1)
—
(1,125
)
2,141
(5,454
)
Gain on disposal of fixed assets
—
—
(2,337
)
—
Income tax expense
—
—
657
—
Core net income
$
14,010
$
14,491
$
41,530
$
44,856
(1) The equity securities are held in a tax-advantaged subsidiary corporation. The income tax effect of the gain on equity securities, net, was calculated using the effective tax rate applicable to the subsidiary.
