Hingham Savings Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Hingham Institution for Savings
·18 min read
Hingham Institution for Savings
Hingham Institution for Savings

HINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS (NASDAQ: HIFS), announced third quarter results for 2022.

Earnings

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $10,499,000 or $4.89 per share basic and $4.77 per share diluted, as compared to $14,012,000 or $6.54 per share basic and $6.36 per share diluted for the same period last year.  The Bank’s annualized return on average equity for the third quarter of 2022 was 11.07%, and the annualized return on average assets was 1.05%, as compared to 16.57% and 1.85% for the same period in 2021.  Net income per share (diluted) for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 25% over the same period in 2021.

Core net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which represents net income excluding the after-tax gains and losses on securities, both realized and unrealized, was $14,491,000 or $6.75 per share basic and $6.58 per share diluted, as compared to $14,010,000 or $6.54 per share basic and $6.36  per share diluted for the same period last year.  The Bank’s annualized core return on average equity for the third quarter of 2022 was 15.28%, and the annualized core return on average assets was 1.45%, as compared to 16.56% and 1.85% for the same period in 2021.  Core net income per share (diluted) for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 3% over the same period in 2021.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $25,554,000 or $11.92 per share basic and $11.60 per share diluted, as compared to $50,784,000 or $23.72 per share basic and $23.09 per share diluted for the same period last year.  The Bank’s annualized return on average equity for the first nine months of 2022 was 9.18%, and the annualized return on average assets was 0.91%, as compared to 21.16% and 2.33% for the same period in 2021.  Net income per share (diluted) for the first nine months of 2022 decreased by 50% over the same period in 2021.

Core net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, which represents net income excluding the after-tax gains and losses on securities, both realized and unrealized, and the after-tax gains on the disposal of fixed assets, was $44,856,000 or $20.92 per share basic and $20.36 per share diluted, as compared to $41,530,000 or $19.40 per share basic and $18.88 per share diluted for the same period last year.  The Bank’s annualized core return on average equity for the first nine months of 2022 was 16.11%, and the annualized core return on average assets was 1.60%, as compared to 17.31% and 1.90% for the same period in 2021.  Core net income per share (diluted) for the first nine months of 2022 increased by 8% over the same period in 2021.

See Page 9 for a Non-GAAP reconciliation between net income and core net income.  In calculating core net income, the Bank did not make any adjustments other than those relating to after-tax gains and losses on equity securities, realized and unrealized and after-tax gains on the disposal of fixed assets.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased to $4.062 billion at September 30, 2022, representing 25% annualized growth year-to-date and 28% growth from September 30, 2021.

Net loans increased to $3.563 billion at September 30, 2022, representing 25% annualized growth year-to-date and 27% growth from September 30, 2021.  Growth slowed significantly in the third quarter and was concentrated in multifamily assets in the Bank’s commercial real estate portfolio.

Total deposits, including wholesale deposits, increased to $2.589 billion at September 30, 2022, representing 11% annualized growth year-to-date and 7% growth from September 30, 2021.  Total retail and business deposits increased to $1.893 billion at September 30, 2022, representing 14% annualized growth year-to-date and 12% growth from September 30, 2021.  Non-interest-bearing deposits, included in retail and business deposits, increased to $418.8 million at September 30, 2022, representing 10% annualized growth year-to-date and 14% growth from September 30, 2021.  During the first nine months of 2022, the Bank continued to focus on growing its base of non-interest bearing commercial deposits, implemented special time deposit offerings, and used wholesale funds to help fund the strong loan growth experienced during the period.

Book value per share was $175.52 as of September 30, 2022, representing 8% annualized growth year-to-date and 10% growth from September 30, 2021.  In addition to the increase in book value per share, the Bank has declared $3.07 in dividends per share since September 30, 2021, including a special dividend of $0.75 per share declared during the fourth quarter of 2021.  The Bank increased its regular dividend per share in each of the last four quarters.

On September 28, 2022, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.61 per share.  This represents an increase of 3% over the previous regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share.  The dividend will be paid on November 9, 2022 to stockholders of record as of November 1, 2022.  This will be the Bank’s 115th consecutive quarterly dividend and the Bank has consistently increased regular quarterly cash dividends over the last twenty-seven years.  The Bank has also declared special cash dividends in each of the last twenty-seven years, typically in the fourth quarter.

The Bank sets the level of the special dividend based on the Bank’s capital requirements and the prospective return on other capital allocation options.  This may result in special dividends, if any, significantly above or below the regular quarterly dividend.  Future regular and special dividends will be considered by the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis.

Operational Performance Metrics

The net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 decreased 72 basis points to 2.76%, as compared to 3.48% for the same period last year.  The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 decreased 41 basis points to 3.08%, as compared to 3.49% for the same period last year.  In the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and to a lesser extent, in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Bank experienced an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, including retail and commercial deposits and wholesale funding, when compared to the same periods in the prior year.  This was combined with a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets, driven primarily by a lower yield on loans, partially offset by an increase in the interest on excess reserves held at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock dividends.

Key credit and operational metrics remained satisfactory in the third quarter.  At September 30, 2022, non-performing assets totaled 0.02% of total assets, compared to 0.01% at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021.  Non-performing loans as a percentage of the total loan portfolio totaled 0.02% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.01% at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021.

The Bank recorded $50,000 of net recoveries for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $1,000 of net charge-offs for the same period last year.

The Bank did not own any foreclosed property on September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021.

The efficiency ratio, as defined on page 4 below, increased to 24.98% for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 21.29% for the same period last year.  Operating expenses as a percentage of average assets fell to 0.69% in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 0.74% for the same period last year.  The Bank remains focused on reducing waste through an ongoing process of continuous improvement and standard work that supports operational leverage.

These operational metrics reflect the Bank’s disciplined focus on credit quality and expense management.

Chairman Robert H. Gaughen Jr. stated, “Returns on equity and assets were modest in the third quarter of 2022 and should be viewed in the context of the continuing pressure on the net interest margin as the Bank’s balance sheet adjusts to significantly higher short-term interest rates.  Such adjustments are particularly challenging for our business model.  During such periods, we remain focused on careful capital allocation, defensive underwriting and disciplined cost control – the building blocks for compounding shareholder capital through all stages of the economic cycle.  These remain constant, regardless of the macroeconomic environment in which we operate.”

The Bank’s quarterly financial results are summarized in the earnings release, but shareholders are encouraged to read the Bank’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are generally available several weeks after the earnings release.  The Bank expects to file Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 with the FDIC on or about November 4, 2022.

Incorporated in 1834, Hingham Institution for Savings is one of America’s oldest banks.  The Bank maintains offices in Boston, Nantucket, and Washington, D.C., and provides commercial mortgage and banking services in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Bank’s shares of common stock are listed and traded on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol HIFS.


HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Selected Financial Ratios

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Key Performance Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (1)

1.85

%

 

1.05

%

 

2.33

%

 

0.91

%

Return on average equity (1)

16.57

 

 

11.07

 

 

21.16

 

 

9.18

 

Core return on average assets (1) (5)

1.85

 

 

1.45

 

 

1.90

 

 

1.60

 

Core return on average equity (1) (5)

16.56

 

 

15.28

 

 

17.31

 

 

16.11

 

Interest rate spread (1) (2)

3.42

 

 

2.55

 

 

3.41

 

 

2.94

 

Net interest margin (1) (3)

3.48

 

 

2.76

 

 

3.49

 

 

3.08

 

Operating expenses to average assets (1)

0.74

 

 

0.69

 

 

0.75

 

 

0.69

 

Efficiency ratio (4)

21.29

 

 

24.98

 

 

21.56

 

 

22.65

 

Average equity to average assets

11.20

 

 

9.48

 

 

11.00

 

 

9.92

 

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-
       bearing liabilities

128.29

 

 

123.53

 

 

127.30

 

 

124.71

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

September 30,
2021

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2022

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses/total loans

 

0.68

%

 

0.68

%

 

 

0.68

%

Allowance for loan losses/non-performing loans

 

5,297.80

 

 

4,784.78

 

 

 

3,336.25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing loans/total loans

 

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.02

 

Non-performing loans/total assets

 

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.02

 

Non-performing assets/total assets

 

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share Related

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share

$

159.03

 

 

$

165.52

 

 

$

175.52

 

Market value per share

$

336.70

 

 

$

419.88

 

 

$

251.11

 

Shares outstanding at end of period

 

2,142,400

 

 

 

2,142,400

 

 

 

2,145,400

 


(1

)

Annualized.

 

 

 

(2

)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

 

 

 

(3

)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

 

 

 

(4

)

The efficiency ratio represents total operating expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income (loss), excluding gain (loss) on equity securities, net and gain on disposal of fixed assets.

 

 

 

(5

)

Non-GAAP measurements that represent return on average assets and return on average equity, excluding the after-tax gain (loss) on equity securities, net, and the after-tax gain on disposal of fixed assets.

 

 

 


HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share amounts)

September 30,
2021

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2022

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

5,711

 

$

5,428

 

$

6,682

Federal Reserve and other short-term investments

 

213,442

 

 

265,733

 

 

320,346

Cash and cash equivalents

 

219,153

 

 

271,161

 

 

327,028

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CRA investment

 

9,395

 

 

9,306

 

 

8,212

Other marketable equity securities

 

72,702

 

 

79,167

 

 

64,062

Equity securities, at fair value

 

82,097

 

 

88,473

 

 

72,274

Securities available for sale, at fair value

 

5

 

 

 

 

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

 

3,500

 

 

3,500

 

 

3,500

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

 

18,908

 

 

29,908

 

 

44,716

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $19,231
      at September 30, 2021, $20,431 at December 31, 2021
      and $24,388 at September 30, 2022

 

2,800,477

 

 

2,999,096

 

 

3,562,745

Bank-owned life insurance

 

12,901

 

 

12,980

 

 

13,232

Premises and equipment, net

 

15,476

 

 

15,825

 

 

17,213

Accrued interest receivable

 

5,270

 

 

5,467

 

 

6,380

Deferred income tax asset, net

 

 

 

 

 

4,918

Other assets

 

7,042

 

 

4,755

 

 

10,108

Total assets

$

3,164,829

 

$

3,431,165

 

$

4,062,114

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

$

2,049,930

 

$

2,003,717

 

$

2,169,763

Non-interest-bearing deposits

 

366,398

 

 

389,148

 

 

418,753

Total deposits

 

2,416,328

 

 

2,392,865

 

 

2,588,516

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

 

390,000

 

 

665,000

 

 

1,075,000

Mortgagors’ escrow accounts

 

8,683

 

 

9,183

 

 

11,764

Accrued interest payable

 

179

 

 

198

 

 

2,536

Deferred income tax liability, net

 

1,206

 

 

536

 

 

Other liabilities

 

7,717

 

 

8,771

 

 

7,740

Total liabilities

 

2,824,113

 

 

3,076,553

 

 

3,685,556

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $1.00 par value,
2,500,000 shares authorized, none issued

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $1.00 par value, 5,000,000 shares
authorized; 2,142,400 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021 and 2,145,400 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022

 

2,142

 

 

2,142

 

 

2,145

Additional paid-in capital

 

12,722

 

 

12,728

 

 

12,914

Undivided profits

 

325,852

 

 

339,742

 

 

361,499

Total stockholders’ equity

 

340,716

 

 

354,612

 

 

376,558

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

3,164,829

 

$

3,431,165

 

$

4,062,114

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Consolidated Statements of Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and dividend income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

 

 

$

27,303

 

$

34,209

 

 

$

80,267

 

 

$

96,375

 

 

Debt securities

 

 

 

 

33

 

 

33

 

 

 

51

 

 

 

99

 

 

Equity securities

 

 

 

 

171

 

 

492

 

 

 

562

 

 

 

1,036

 

 

Federal Reserve and other short-term investments

 

78

 

 

1,660

 

 

 

184

 

 

 

2,289

 

 

 

Total interest and dividend income

 

 

27,585

 

 

36,394

 

 

 

81,064

 

 

 

99,799

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

 

1,551

 

 

4,483

 

 

 

5,350

 

 

 

8,089

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank advances

 

 

 

 

202

 

 

4,608

 

 

 

858

 

 

 

6,531

 

 

 

Total interest expense

 

 

 

1,753

 

 

9,091

 

 

 

6,208

 

 

 

14,620

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

25,832

 

 

27,303

 

 

 

74,856

 

 

 

85,179

 

Provision for loan losses

 

 

 

1,000

 

 

301

 

 

 

1,828

 

 

 

3,908

 

Net interest income, after provision for loan losses

 

24,832

 

 

27,002

 

 

 

73,028

 

 

 

81,271

 

Other income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Customer service fees on deposits

 

 

181

 

 

141

 

 

 

554

 

 

 

456

 

 

Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

 

 

 

 

79

 

 

82

 

 

 

244

 

 

 

252

 

 

Gain (loss) on equity securities, net

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

(5,117

)

 

 

9,715

 

 

 

(24,756

)

 

Gain on disposal of fixed assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,337

 

 

 

 

 

Miscellaneous

 

 

 

 

24

 

 

21

 

 

 

60

 

 

 

67

 

 

 

Total other income (loss)

 

 

 

286

 

 

(4,873

)

 

 

12,910

 

 

 

(23,981

)

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

 

3,437

 

 

4,172

 

 

 

10,422

 

 

 

11,678

 

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

 

 

 

351

 

 

339

 

 

 

1,082

 

 

 

1,028

 

 

Data processing

 

 

 

 

489

 

 

691

 

 

 

1,432

 

 

 

1,953

 

 

Deposit insurance

 

 

 

 

231

 

 

546

 

 

 

681

 

 

 

1,347

 

 

Foreclosure and related

 

 

 

 

24

 

 

18

 

 

 

(51

)

 

 

5

 

 

Marketing

 

 

 

 

195

 

 

246

 

 

 

423

 

 

 

752

 

 

Other general and administrative

 

 

 

 

833

 

 

869

 

 

 

2,333

 

 

 

2,706

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

 

5,560

 

 

6,881

 

 

 

16,322

 

 

 

19,469

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

 

19,558

 

 

15,248

 

 

 

69,616

 

 

 

37,821

 

Income tax provision

 

 

 

 

5,546

 

 

4,749

 

 

 

18,832

 

 

 

12,267

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

 

$

14,012

 

$

10,499

 

 

$

50,784

 

 

$

25,554

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends declared per share

 

$

0.53

 

$

0.61

 

 

$

1.53

 

 

$

1.77

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

 

 

2,142

 

 

2,145

 

 

 

2,141

 

 

 

2,144

 

 

Diluted

 

 

 

 

2,202

 

 

2,201

 

 

 

2,199

 

 

 

2,203

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

 

$

6.54

 

$

4.89

 

 

$

23.72

 

 

$

11.92

 

 

Diluted

 

 

 

$

6.36

 

$

4.77

 

 

$

23.09

 

 

$

11.60

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Net Interest Income Analysis

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

AVERAGE BALANCE

 

INTEREST

 

YIELD/
RATE (8)

 

 

AVERAGE BALANCE

 

INTEREST

 

YIELD/
RATE (8)

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans (1) (2)

$

2,693,457

 

$

27,303

 

4.05

%

 

$

3,558,317

 

$

34,209

 

3.85

%

Securities (3) (4)

 

69,978

 

 

204

 

1.17

 

 

 

114,946

 

 

525

 

1.83

 

Federal Reserve and other short-term investments

 

202,685

 

 

78

 

0.15

 

 

 

285,832

 

 

1,660

 

2.32

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

2,966,120

 

 

27,585

 

3.72

 

 

 

3,959,095

 

 

36,394

 

3.68

 

Other assets

 

55,606

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

42,768

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

3,021,726

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,001,863

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits (5)

$

2,032,203

 

 

1,551

 

0.31

 

 

$

2,174,098

 

 

4,483

 

0.82

 

Borrowed funds

 

279,796

 

 

202

 

0.29

 

 

 

1,030,979

 

 

4,608

 

1.79

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

2,311,999

 

 

1,753

 

0.30

 

 

 

3,205,077

 

 

9,091

 

1.13

 

Non-interest-bearing deposits

 

364,599

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

410,403

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

6,812

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,092

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

2,683,410

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,622,572

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

338,316

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

379,291

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

3,021,726

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,001,863

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

$

25,832

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

27,303

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average spread

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.42

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.55

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin (6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.48

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.76

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average interest-earning assets to average
     interest-bearing liabilities (7)

 



128.29



%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

123.53



%

 

 

 

 

 


(1

)

Before allowance for loan losses.

(2

)

Includes non-accrual loans.

(3

)

Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities.

(4

)

Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

(5

)

Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts.

(6

)

Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(7

)

Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities.

(8

)

Annualized.


HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Net Interest Income Analysis

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

AVERAGE BALANCE

 

INTEREST

 

YIELD/
RATE (8)

 

 

AVERAGE BALANCE

 

INTEREST

 

YIELD/
RATE (8)

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans (1) (2)

$

2,586,723

 

$

80,267

 

4.14

%

 

$

3,330,511

 

$

96,375

 

3.86

%

Securities (3) (4)

 

66,478

 

 

613

 

1.23

 

 

 

106,481

 

 

1,135

 

1.42

 

Federal Reserve and other short-term investments

 

204,395

 

 

184

 

0.12

 

 

 

255,627

 

 

2,289

 

1.19

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

2,857,596

 

 

81,064

 

3.78

 

 

 

3,692,619

 

 

99,799

 

3.60

 

Other assets

 

51,469

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

47,707

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

2,909,065

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

3,740,326

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits (5)

$

1,962,300

 

 

5,350

 

0.36

 

 

$

2,084,032

 

 

8,089

 

0.52

 

Borrowed funds

 

282,419

 

 

858

 

0.41

 

 

 

876,915

 

 

6,531

 

0.99

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

2,244,719

 

 

6,208

 

0.37

 

 

 

2,960,947

 

 

14,620

 

0.66

 

Non-interest-bearing deposits

 

337,507

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

400,848

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

6,852

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,377

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

2,589,078

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,369,172

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

319,987

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

371,154

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

2,909,065

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

3,740,326

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

$

74,856

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

85,179

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average spread

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.41

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.94

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin (6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.49

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.08

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average interest-earning assets to average
     interest-bearing liabilities (7)

 

127.30

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

124.71

%

 

 

 

 

 


(1

)

Before allowance for loan losses.

(2

)

Includes non-accrual loans.

(3

)

Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities.

(4

)

Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

(5

)

Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts.

(6

)

Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(7

)

Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities.

(8

)

Annualized.


HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Non-GAAP Reconciliation

The table below presents the reconciliation between net income and core net income, a non-GAAP measurement that represents net income excluding the after-tax gain on equity securities, net, and after-tax gain on disposal of fixed assets.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

(In thousands, unaudited)

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

$

14,012

 

 

$

10,499

 

 

$

50,784

 

 

$

25,554

 

(Gain) loss  on equity securities, net

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

5,117

 

 

 

(9,715

)

 

 

24,756

 

Income tax expense (benefit) (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,125

)

 

 

2,141

 

 

 

(5,454

)

Gain on disposal of fixed assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,337

)

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

657

 

 

 

 

Core net income

 

 

$

14,010

 

 

$

14,491

 

 

$

41,530

 

 

$

44,856

 

(1) The equity securities are held in a tax-advantaged subsidiary corporation.  The income tax effect of the gain on equity securities, net, was calculated using the effective tax rate applicable to the subsidiary.

CONTACT:    Patrick R. Gaughen, President and Chief Operating Officer (781) 783-1761


