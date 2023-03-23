Hinkletown Sewing Machines Set To Represent BERNINA At Lancaster Quilt Show

BERNINA of America

BERNINA dealer will be showcasing the brand’s domestic sewing and longarm machines

BERNINA Kaffe Special Edition B 770 QE

The BERNINA Kaffe Special Edition machines like the B 770 QE PLUS with the embroidery module, B 770 QE PLUS, and B 475 QE will be available for viewing and purchase at the Hinkletown Sewing booth.

LANCASTER, Pa., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA dealer, Hinkletown Sewing Machines, will be at the upcoming Lancaster Quilt Show from Wednesday, March 29th to Saturday, April 1st representing and showcasing the latest from the prestigious BERNINA brand.



With 40 years in the business, the Ephrata, PA shop owners are enthused to present the best of BERNINA while meeting and interacting with the community at “the Longest Running Quilt Show in Lancaster.” The new BERNINA Kaffe Special Edition machines like the B 770 QE PLUS with embroidery module, B 770 QE PLUS, and B 475 QE will be available for viewing and purchase at the Hinkletown Sewing booth. All are welcome to stop by between the show’s hours of 9am and 4pm.

BERNINA B 770 QE PLUS





The Lancaster Quilt Show will be hosted at the Wyndham Lancaster Resort and Convention Center located at 2300 Lincoln Hwy East Lancaster, PA, 17602. Over 40 vendors will be in attendance along with a variety of quilt exhibits and classes.

To shop BERNINA through Hinkletown Sewing Machines, visit their location at 232 Wanner Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 125 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on BERNINA’s blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

CONTACT: Samantha Shreve

PHONE: 773-208-7707

EMAIL: samantha@lolacharlescommunications.com

Story continues

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee5b9bb4-ffdb-490a-9e71-18698587bba3



