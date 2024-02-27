Hinkley Point C delays will leave Britain facing blackouts, report warns

Hinkley Point C costs have surged to £46bn, significantly more than the £18bn proposed when contracts were signed in 2016 - Handout/AFP

Delays to French-built nuclear power stations will leave the UK at risk of blackouts by 2028, new research has warned.

A “perfect storm” of increased demand because of net zero, the closure of existing nuclear power stations and delays to the delivery of Hinkley Point C, which is being built by French state-owned power company EDF, will leave the country facing a “crunch point” that risks blackouts.

Analysis by Public First predicts that the UK’s demand for power will exceed baseload capacity by 7.5GW at peak times by 2028 – a shortfall equivalent to the power used by more than 7 million homes.

A shortfall is expected as ageing British power infrastructure is set to close in the coming years. Ratcliffe-on-Soar, the UK’s last remaining coal-fired power station, is scheduled to shut down this year.

Hartlepool and Heysham I nuclear power stations will be decommissioned in March 2026 and Heysham II and Torness come offline in March 2028.

At the same time, demand for electricity is expected to increase sharply as Britain shifts away from fossil fuels and adopts technology such as electric vehicles and heat pumps.

The warning comes amid a political row between Westminster and Paris over who will pay for cost overruns on the long-delayed Hinkley Point C nuclear reactor, which was scheduled to open in 2025 at the time of approval but will now not come online until at least 2031.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has demanded “an equitable sharing of costs” but the UK Government insisted the EDF-led development must be privately financed.

The cost of building Hinkley Point C, which is under construction in Somerset, has risen from £18bn to £46bn – equivalent to £700 for everyone in the UK.

Public First’s warning is politically highly sensitive as it implies the UK could face power shortages and consequent increases in prices, or even the risk of blackouts, around the time of a general election.

The report, Mind the Gap: Exploring Britain’s energy crunch, was commissioned by Drax Power, the owner of the controversial Drax power station that once burned coal but is now fuelled largely by wood chips imported from “sustainable” forests in North America.

It generates about 4pc of the UK’s electricity but is reliant on taxpayer subsidies that last year earned Drax £617m, but which comes to an end in 2027. Drax is lobbying politicians to extend those subsidies.

The report said expected shortfalls in generation capacity will leave the UK even more dependent on international generation – meaning power imported via undersea cable from France, Norway and other European countries.

Britain already relies on its European neighbours for electricity supplies. In the first half of 2023 a record 13pc of the UK’s electricity was imported, generating import bills of £2bn, government figures show.

However, relying even more on such imports will cost the UK billions of pounds in exports that also support their rivals’ power industries.

The Public First report said the expected shortfall in generation capacity by 2028 would be “more than three times the secure power that Sizewell C [the UK’s planned next nuclear project, which is also led by EDF] will be capable of providing – 2.5GW – and nearly double the gap in 2022 (4GW)”.

Daisy Powell-Chandler, head of energy and environment at Public First, said: “Setbacks in bringing new nuclear and offshore wind online, the retirement of generation assets and increasing power demand will create an energy crunch point in 2028.

“But the challenge of keeping the lights on is not set in stone: policymakers have a suite of levers they can pull to ensure that we have a more secure, diverse, and sustainable energy system in the future.”

Richard Gwilliam, director of Drax’s carbon capture programme, said: “This research demonstrates the UK is facing a power generation crunch point, with demand set to outstrip the supply of secure dispatchable and baseload capacity – leaving the UK reliant on intermittent forms of generation.

“To keep the lights on, part of the solution will be extending the lives of existing generation assets.”

Juliet Phillips, a UK energy analyst at E3G, an NGO campaigning for greener energy, agreed the UK faced an energy crunch but said relying on new nuclear stations like Hinkley or on burning more trees, as Drax proposes, were both mistakes.

She said: “Rolling out renewables at pace is the no-regrets answer for boosting domestic energy security.

“At the same time, there is an essential need to focus on the technologies that can help balance the system and provide back-up. These include often-overlooked solutions like demand flexibility services, battery storage and green hydrogen-to-power. Achieving the right combination of these can replace nuclear as a ‘baseload’ in the system.”

