HINO TRUCKS FIRST TO MARKET WITH ALL-INCLUSIVE DEALER OFFERED FLEET ELECTRIFICATION ENABLEMENT

·6 min read

NOVI, Mich., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hino Trucks is simplifying the path to zero emissions and vehicle sustainability with the introduction of Hino INCLUSEV, a premier portfolio of end-to-end electric vehicle [EV] enablement solutions exclusively available from Hino's nationwide dealer network. Hino INCLUSEV includes customer EV consulting, intelligent charging solutions, warrantied infrastructure, Hino electric trucks in development, 24/7 customer service, and the industry's first complete bundled financing product.

Hino INCLUSEV
Hino INCLUSEV

Dominik Beckman, Director of Brand Experience for Hino, had this to say. "A first of its kind solution, Hino INCLUSEV keeps the dealer and customer unified through the ownership journey, leveraging Hino Truck's leadership in delivering the Ultimate Ownership Experience. Unlike other programs, our dealers are engaged every step of the way and consult with customers from start to finish. Our dealers will help determine if EV is the right solution for a fleet and if so, support in setting up what is needed - including a site evaluation, charging solution spec'ing, grant applications, end-to-end financing, installation, maintenance, optimization, and service. Our dealer network is fully equipped to ensure businesses can be electrified seamlessly. This is turn-key in its truest form."

This program is enabled by a collaboration of innovative front-runners in electric vehicle solutions that have teamed-up with Hino Trucks including ChargePoint®, EnTech Solutions, and Mitsubishi HC Capital America The partners of Hino INCLUSEV share the common goal of simplifying and accelerating the transition to EVs by providing the best customer experience from first interest through ownership and maximizing ROI.

"Minimizing touchpoints by being centralized around the customer and dealer, Hino INCLUSEV uniquely eliminates the complexity, frustration and inferiority of searching out multiple third parties to achieve the needed solution," shared Glenn Ellis, Hino Trucks SVP of Customer Experience, who also expressed that there is more to come, "INCLUSEV is a solutions portfolio poised for evolution and expansion through innovation, integration, and partnerships."

This is why choosing and partnering with leaders in electrification is important in the success of the Hino INCLUSEV program. We partnered with ChargePoint, a leading electric charging solution company that offers the largest open charging network in the U.S and end-to-end electrification services from deployment to on-going support. Their expertise is unrivaled and allows Hino dealers to have a comprehensive level of support as they help customers electrify their businesses.

When it comes time to start planning your charging infrastructure, there's nobody better to align with than EnTech Solutions. They are nationally renowned for high quality EV infrastructure and are a full solution provider, delivering everything from the initial design work through installation. Once installed, they will work with you to ensure your system is operating at the highest efficiency. Additionally, their charging solutions are scalable and can grow with you into the future as your operations expand. EnTech Solutions provides a straightforward approach to charging infrastructure development, ensuring a smooth process while maximizing ROI.

The final component of Hino's INCLUSEV program is financing provided by Mitsubishi HC Capital America. As a long-time partner of Hino Trucks, Mitsubishi HC Capital America provides a collaborative, partnered approach to developing highly customized programs. They offer a single source of financing for the entire supply chain of EV transition from dealer site assessment and infrastructure development, to financing the vehicle for the end customer. A top priority is providing guidance to dealers and their customers for a smooth transition by aligning the necessary timing and capital investment with their goals, as they all work towards a more sustainable future.

Hino INCLUSEV will also create a new income stream for Hino dealers as they expand into infrastructure development and become technical service points. By having access to ChargePoint's leading charging network, Hino dealers now have access to ChargePoint's networked charging stations, beyond Hino Trucks' customers.

"We are clearly an industry in transition and as the marketplace evolves, so do we," concluded Beckman. "Hino is committed to navigating the future with innovation and a suite of products, including Hino INCLUSEV, that meet our customers' needs now and beyond. Speed, enablement, ROI and low stress…that is what we deliver with Hino INCLUSEV."

About Hino Trucks: Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, manufactures, sells, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks is the premier heavy & medium duty nameplate in the United States with a product lineup that offers fully connected vehicles with low total cost of ownership, superior fuel economy, unmatched reliability and maneuverability and the most comprehensive bundle of standard features in the market. Hino is developing a full range of zero emissions vehicles to meet growing customer demand. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a network of over 230 dealers nationwide committed to achieving excellence in the ultimate ownership experience. Learn more about Hino Trucks at http://www.hino.com or follow us on Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter and YouTube.

About ChargePoint: ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions available today. ChargePoint's cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 98 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network every two seconds or less. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact ChargePoint's North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

About EnTech Solutions: EnTech Solutions, a division of Faith Technologies Incorporated (FTI), provides distributed energy capabilities, eMobility charging, innovative sustainable fuel technologies and asset management solutions for businesses looking for reliable, clean energy solutions. We utilize proprietary energy modeling and optimization software to ensure intelligent, comprehensive, and resilient electricity is delivered from an infrastructure that prioritizes the use of all available resources such as renewables, storage and the utility grid. We look to diverge from the traditional idea of energy to achieve energy independence and resiliency – for our customers, the environment and the generations to come. For more information, visit energybyentech.com.

About Mitsubishi HC Capital America: Bringing our consultative approach and expertise to customers of all sizes to help their businesses grow every day. Serving as a collaborative partner, we provide customized financing solutions for a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, construction, work trucks/transportation, IT, staffing, healthcare and clean technology/mobility. We are committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to improve the communities where we operate. Visit https://www.mhccna.com.

Hino INCLUSEV, a premier portfolio of end-to-end electric vehicle enablement solutions exclusively available from Hino’s nationwide dealer network.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hino-trucks-first-to-market-with-all-inclusive-dealer-offered-fleet-electrification-enablement-301497675.html

SOURCE Hino Trucks

