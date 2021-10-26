U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,575.50
    +17.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,723.00
    +103.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,591.25
    +95.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,317.00
    +6.70 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.86
    +0.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.10
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    -0.19 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1620
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6260
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • Vix

    15.00
    -0.43 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0950
    +0.3960 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,426.10
    -474.60 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,500.40
    +1,257.72 (+518.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,271.59
    +48.77 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Hino Trucks Ushers In Third Generation Of Vehicle Connectivity

·3 min read

Elevating Connected Customer Experience, Flexibility and Value

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hino Trucks is raising the bar once again in customer ownership experience with the introduction of Hino Edge, the company's all-new, third generation connected vehicle solution. Hino Edge synergizes the digital connection between the fleet customer, dealer network, Telematics Service Providers (TSP's), and Hino Ultimate Support Center, to provide customers a competitive edge. This powerful solution replaces Hino Insight and is included on qualifying 22MY and newer Hino conventional trucks as standard equipment.

Hino Trucks is raising the bar once again in customer ownership experience with the introduction of Hino Edge, the company&#x002019;s all-new, third generation connected vehicle solution.
Hino Trucks is raising the bar once again in customer ownership experience with the introduction of Hino Edge, the company’s all-new, third generation connected vehicle solution.

Hino customers will receive five years of complimentary access to Edge's fleet management web portal and mobile hub app named Hino Ultimate. The fully integrated connectivity ecosystem delivers vehicle location tracking, a live fleet performance dashboard, vehicle health monitoring including real time fault notifications with severity ratings, simplified service experience with case communication, and the flexibility to add-on a third party advanced telematics service from one of Hino Trucks preferred partners.

Dominik Beckman, Director of Marketing, Dealer Operations, and Connected Vehicle shared, "The enhanced suite of capabilities from Hino Edge and the wealth of assistance it provides are key advantages to our customers through unmatched operational efficiencies. Then there is the new addition of the Hino Ultimate app, putting real-time actionable information in the palm of your hand. It's the complete solution customers are asking for and we are excited to deliver!"

Hino Trucks has partnered with top Telematics Service Providers to easily integrate business systems with Edge. Customers may elect to have vehicle data directly sent to the TSP of their choice - saving the cost of purchasing telematics equipment and increasing the wealth of vehicle information accessible by TSP's, enabling higher value reporting. Current partners include GeoTab, MiX Telematics and Samsara with more TSP's being added. "Each one of these companies provides strategic enablement for a more connected and efficient vehicle helping customers gain greater clarity to make better business decisions," commented Rachel Suttle, Connected Vehicle Program Manager.

Hino has partnered with T-Mobile to deliver the communication speed, capability, and reliability needed today. Now, Hino customers will benefit from T-Mobile's unmatched combination of network quality and portfolio of resources that go beyond convenience into critical, real-time vehicle communication and business empowering solutions. And, with T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network, Hino will be able to meet the needs of customers as technology advances and the demands on connectivity continue to increase.

"Looking to the future, Hino Edge opens up incredible synergy opportunities through on- and off- vehicle partner integrations with the potential to transform customer ownership experience in ways unimaginable today," concluded Beckman.

About Hino Trucks:
Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, manufactures, sells, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks is the premier heavy & medium duty nameplate in the United States with a product lineup that offers fully connected vehicles with low total cost of ownership, superior fuel economy, unmatched reliability and maneuverability and the most comprehensive bundle of standard features in the market. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a network of over 230 dealers nationwide committed to achieving excellence in the ultimate ownership experience. Learn more about Hino Trucks at http://www.hino.com or follow us on Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter and YouTube

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hino-trucks-ushers-in-third-generation-of-vehicle-connectivity-301408569.html

SOURCE Hino Trucks

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla's $1tn valuation consolidates Elon Musk as world's richest man

    Wealth gap between Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezoes, the second richest man in the world, is $60bn.

  • Why XPeng Stock Was Flying Higher on Monday

    Shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) were gaining altitude on Monday, surging as much as 12.2%, though they ended the trading day up 11.5%. The Chinese electric vehicle company plans to roll out a flying car that is also roadworthy, but it also made a few down-to-earth announcements. HT Aero, an affiliate backed by XPeng and its founder He Xiaopeng, showcased a flying car at XPeng's annual Tech Day event on Sunday.

  • Xpeng Soars Above Buy Point After Showcasing Flying Car Ahead Of Tesla

    Xpeng stock jumped above a buy point. The rival to Tesla and Nio in China showed off a flying car and plans for superchargers as a new EV looms.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Before Earnings As Automakers Charge Higher?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Germany’s Sono Motors Makes a Car Powered by the Sun. It’s Going Public.

    A U.S. IPO for Germany's Sono Motors would bring solar technology likely to grab the attention of major auto makers to public markets.

  • Tesla hits $1 trillion market cap as shares rally to record high

    Tesla reached the $1 trillion market capitalization mark for the first time ever

  • China’s Electric-Car Giant Hasn’t Sold a Vehicle Yet (Repeat)

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Singapore(This story was originally published on April 19, 2021. Bloomberg News is republishing our in-depth look at Evergrande’s EV business after Chairman Hui Ka Ya

  • 4 Top Auto Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The automotive industry is as big as ever, even while going through some rapid and significant changes.

  • Ford, GM earnings preview: How well did they manage supply-chain snags?

    Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. are scheduled to report third-quarter earnings on Wednesday with all eyes on how the two legacy auto makers dealt with supply-chain constraints.

  • Hertz just paved the way for wider adoption of electric vehicles in the US

    The rental car company is purchasing 100,000 Tesla Model 3 vehicles, and seeks to build the largest EV fleet in North America.

  • XPeng Stock Scores Breakout; Is It A Buy Now? Here's What Charts, Analysis Show

    China-based EV maker XPeng's stock made its debut in August at $15 a share. After it rose significantly since its IPO, should investors consider buying XPEV?

  • GM to boost EV profile with 40,000 charging stations in U.S., Canada

    The announcement comes just months after the No. 1 U.S. automaker said it had signed agreements with some companies to offer its customers access to nearly 60,000 charging points across the same regions. The company said on Tuesday it would expand home, workplace and public charging infrastructure through its Ultium Charge 360 ecosystem, adding that it would focus on installing them in rural and urban areas with limited access to support widespread adoption of EVs. The charging stations will be available to all EV customers, and not just those who purchase vehicles from GM, the carmaker said.

  • R.I.P. Land Cruiser and VW Golf: 10 car models headed to the graveyard

    The annual dead list for models that won't be coming back to the U.S. market for 2022 includes everything from an electric hatchback to a rugged SUV.

  • Hertz Shares Gain on Tesla Order. Why the Deal Makes Sense for Both Companies.

    The move by Hertz Global Holdings to order 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022 has sent its shares surging and looks like a winning move for both companies. Hertz (ticker: HTZZ) will be able to expand what has been a constrained fleet size and will likely get premium rental prices for the desirable Teslas. For Tesla (TSLA), the order, the largest by a rental-car company, opens up a new market and will allow Hertz’s big customer base to try out a Tesla and potentially become buyers of the electric vehicles.

  • Tesla Is Worth 3 Times More Than Toyota

    The company joins Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft, all of which have a trillion-dollar market valuation

  • NTSB chief wants Tesla to limit where Autopilot can operate

    The head of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is calling on Tesla to act on recommendations to limit where its Autopilot driver-assist system can operate and to put a system in place to make sure drivers are paying attention.

  • NTSB chair calls on Elon Musk to change design of Tesla Autopilot

    National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy has called on Tesla to change the design of its advanced driver assistance system to ensure it cannot be misused by drivers, according to a letter sent to the company's CEO Elon Musk. The letter, which TechCrunch has viewed, expressed concern that Tesla has yet to implement two safety recommendations that the NTSB issued more than four years ago. The urgency to address those safety recommendations has increased now that Tesla is rolling out more automated driving functions through its so-called "Full Self-Driving" software beta.

  • Elon Musk rolls back newest 'Full Self-Driving' beta due to software issues

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company has temporarily pulled back the latest version of the company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software less than a day after its release. Autopilot comes standard on Tesla vehicles. It is still an advanced driver assistance system, and drivers need to be fully attentive even when FSD is engaged.

  • 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline reportedly starts at $68,385

    Next year will be the first model year for the 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline. Ford Authority says it has word from sources "familiar with the 2022 Expedition lineup" that the off-road focused big-boy SUV will start at $66,690, plus a $1,695 destination fee, for a total of $68,385. FA says next year's luxury-focused Expedition Limited with four-wheel drive will start at $68,475.

  • XPeng Hosted A Technology Day. It Revealed Three Things and a Flying Car.

    XPeng hosted a technology event over the weekend and showcased its latest charging, self driving and robotics technology. There was a flying car, too.