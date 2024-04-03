Through hip replacement, breast cancer, Monmouth ballet school owner driven by love of dance

RED BANK - Growing up in Rumson, Ellen Taylor loved ballet, studied it diligently, and went on to dance professionally with several renowned ballet companies. So it came as no surprise when she decided to share her lifelong passion with others by launching Monmouth Academy of Ballet, a Red Bank-based classical ballet school that's celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

“I was extremely quiet and shy as a child,” recalled Taylor, a Fair Haven resident who grew up with five siblings in a hard-working family. “My father wanted his kids to have some music training, so I started on the piano, but I decided that I wanted to be a ballet dancer instead.

"My mother enrolled me in a ballet school in Red Bank when I was 12 and from the very first class I took, I was in heaven. I loved the feeling of being in the ballet studio and working with my body and mind that way. I never felt awkward or like I didn’t know what I was doing,” she said. “I felt like I’d found my home.”

By high school, Taylor was taking classes at the studio every day after school and on Saturdays and preparing for a career as a professional ballet dancer.

Ellen Taylor, the Founder and Artistic Director of the Monmouth Academy of Ballet, is shown at the Red Bank-based classical ballet school Thursday, March 28, 2024. The academy is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Though accepted into The Juilliard School’s dance program on a scholarship, Taylor chose to study at the University of Cincinnati’s Conservatory of Music while performing as an apprentice with the Cincinnati Ballet; she then graduated from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland with a degree in English and French and went on to dance with the nationally renowned Cleveland Ballet for the next five years.

A professional leap

Coming back to the Shore area after dancing in Ohio for nearly a decade, Taylor began teaching ballet for her mentor at her childhood ballet school in Red Bank. “Though people had asked me all the time to start teaching and I never thought I could do it, once I started, I found I enjoyed it,” she said.

To further hone her skills as an instructor, Taylor completed the London-based Royal Academy of Dance’s two-year teacher training program in 2008. Armed with that knowledge and certification, she said, “I continued teaching for my former mentor in Red Bank as well as at some other schools and programs in the area.”

But she soon found that some of those dance schools were changing — and so was she.

The main studio at the Monmouth Academy of Ballet is shown at the Red Bank-based classical ballet school Thursday, March 28, 2024. The academy is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

“My former school had expanded to offer classes in modern dance and other genres and many parents of students there expressed to me that they wanted more ballet classes,” said Taylor, who found herself at a crossroads.

“I was a single mom at that point, teaching at a school that had a different artistic mindset than I did, and I wasn’t feeling 100% fulfilled professionally,” she explained. “Though my mentor ultimately retired, sold the school to a new owner, and it was expected that I would just stay on and teach, I felt due for a change too. I decided to give back to my community and establish a new school dedicated exclusively to classical ballet, something that didn’t exist locally.”

With her father’s help in creating a limited liability corporation and several students pledging to follow her to her new school that September 2014, “we looked at a number of different spaces in other towns, but I ultimately ended up finding the right space in a building in Red Bank near my old school,” she said. “It was one studio with hardwood floors on the third floor of the building and I just needed to bring in barres and mirrors.”

As luck would have it, her professional leap of faith soon delivered personal rewards as well.

“I’d already decided on the name of the school — Monmouth Academy of Ballet — and just needed help creating a logo and a website,” said Taylor, who got bids from several different ad/marketing agencies locally. At one of them, Red Bank-based Splendor Design, “I met a tall, good-looking guy named Adam Taylor, and though I wasn’t looking for a relationship, we hit it off and ended up marrying in 2018.”

Ellen Taylor, the Founder and Artistic Director of the Monmouth Academy of Ballet, is shown in the studio at the Red Bank-based classical ballet school Thursday, March 28, 2024. The academy is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

'Joyous experience'

Since starting out with 19 students a decade ago, “we now have 85 students from ages 3 to 18 all the way up to adults in their 70s,” Taylor said. And while she eventually expanded her space into the second floor of her previous building so that she could have two studios, “this past January, we moved to a brand-new location at 141 Broad Street in Red Bank that features two beautiful ground-floor studios, huge windows, and plenty of parking in our own parking lot,” she said.

Classes at Monmouth Academy of Ballet, which run from Mondays through Saturdays, revolve around “pure classical ballet — my first love,” Taylor said. “Our curriculum starts with creative movement for 3- to 4-year-olds, all the way up to classes for our most advanced dancers, who do pointe and character work and prepare to take their advanced foundation exam,” Taylor said.

With Taylor and three other experienced ballet teachers instructing the school’s more than 25 weekly classes, “we prepare students for a professional career, but they’ll have tons of fun along the way,” said Taylor, who has seen several of their students go on to dance professionally at such companies as American Ballet Theatre (ABT), Utah Metropolitan Ballet and Miami City Ballet.

While some dance schools thrive on competition, Taylor said that Monmouth Academy of Ballet is more about passion for the art form.

“We don’t do a ‘recital’ per se — rather, we have a ballet performance on stage at the end of the year for those students who choose to audition,” she said. “It’s serious but fun, features all-original choreography set to hand-selected music, and involves separate rehearsals on Sundays. It’s an emotional and joyous experience and we can’t wait for people to see it this June 8th.”

Ellen Taylor, the Founder and Artistic Director of the Monmouth Academy of Ballet, is shown in the studio at the Red Bank-based classical ballet school Thursday, March 28, 2024. The academy is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

As founder and artistic director of the school, Taylor confirmed that she’s faced her share of challenges over the past decade.

“For me as a professional ballet dancer, learning how to run a business was like flying in the dark in the beginning,” said Taylor, who was then confronted by harder and more personal challenges soon after. “I had a total hip replacement a few years ago and then battled an aggressive form of breast cancer,” she said. “But I’m now five years cancer-free, our school has been going strong for 10 years, and we just moved to a beautiful new location, so I feel like this is a celebratory year!

“My students saw me on crutches going through physical therapy for my hip and then I shared with them that I had cancer,” she said. “But being in the school with them gave me such hope through my whole ordeal and helped us keep moving on.”

'So much magic'

From her own experience, Taylor said that ballet is about so much more than mastering physical steps.

“There’s so much magic in ballet, and kids also learn important life skills like strength, resolve and resilience,” said Taylor, whose newly established 501(c)3 charitable foundation will offer scholarships to help make ballet school accessible to everyone.

“All of the traditions that were handed down to me, I’m giving back to my community, and I feel that so deeply now,” she said. “I love ballet and the opportunity to watch our students thrive, and being an example for them and seeing the trust families place in me means everything.”

Looking ahead, “I’d love to see our school continue to grow and stay strong,” said Taylor, who hopes to help normalize ballet for boys, bring guest artists to the school, and offer more dance outreach programs to community organizations.

Exterior of the Monmouth Academy of Ballet along Broad Street in Red Bank Thursday, March 28, 2024. The academy is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

“Through our school,” she concluded, “I hope we create a legacy and a place where this amazing art form and tradition can be handed down so that future generations of youngsters can experience the joy and thrill of ballet.”

Monmouth Academy of Ballet

Location: 141 Broad St., Red Bank

Phone: 732-945-9913

Founder/owner: Ellen Taylor

Launched: 2014

Website: monmouthacademyofballet.com

