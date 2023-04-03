U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.25
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,582.00
    +122.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,214.50
    -87.25 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.50
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.26
    +4.59 (+6.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,989.90
    +3.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0868
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.64
    +0.62 (+3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2370
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0370
    +0.2400 (+0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,266.63
    -88.63 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.52
    +3.31 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,681.97
    +50.23 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Hip Tendinitis Sales Value Is Anticipated To Reach at US$ 437.8 million by 2033; As The Products Is Widely Used to Treat Sports-Related Injuries

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Key market players are continuously investing in R&D Activities To Introduce Effective And Less Painful Hip Tendinitis Treatment And Drugs

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 10-year projection from 2023 to 2033 is provided in Fact.MR's recent study on the Hip Tendinitis market. Other details include significant market-shaping aspects including drivers, constraints, and opportunities. The market is segmented into product type, application, end user, and region to make the information for a clear understanding of key trends.

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: According to these latest estimates by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global hip tendinitis market is valued at US$ 268.7 million in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033.

Hip tendonitis, which is often caused due to over exercise, is an inflammation and degeneration of the tendons, the thick cords that connect muscle to the hip bone. Hip tendonitis also develops when an activity that one is not accustomed to performing puts the tendon under abnormal stress. The inadequate blood flow in the tendons causes them to mend slowly.

Get a Free Sample Copy of Hip Tendinitis Market Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8471

People who engage in physical activities such as running, cycling, or high kicking are more likely to develop hip tendonitis. Moreover, risky activities including sports that call for squats or weightlifting also result in hip tendinitis. Increased risk of hip tendinitis is associated with individuals who rapidly increase their training volume and intensity.

Rising cases of hip tendonitis, increasing ageing population, and growing prevalence of diabetes are all contributing to the healthy growth of the worldwide hip tendinitis market. Moreover, demand for hip tendinitis solutions is projected to rise as a result of widespread sedentary lifestyles, the developing healthcare sector, and rising public awareness about tendinitis.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Sales of hip tendinitis products are expected to reach US$ 437.8 million by 2033.

  • Rising cases of sports injuries in the United States are expected to boost product sales growth.

  • Growing prevalence of diabetes in Germany is increasing the risk of hip tendinitis.

  • Rapidly growing senior population who is more prone to experiencing orthopedic injuries is driving the demand for hip tendinitis treatment in Japan.

Notable Market Developments

  • A tendon repair company, CoNextions Inc., said in May 2022 that only 19 days after receiving FDA 510(k) clearance to sell the product, the very first individual was operated for a zone 2 flexor tendon in the little finger with the CoNextions TR Tendon Repair System.

  • MiMedx's micronized dHACM Injection, which can be used to treat patients with Achilles Tendonitis, is under a phase 3 clinical trial.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customised Reports

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8471

Competitive Landscape

Athletes and sports players commonly experience tendon-related injuries; the rising prevalence of these ailments in the general population is attributable to an increase in the need for tendonitis treatment options throughout the projected period.

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, key players in the hip tendinitis market are developing effective product development plans and launching numerous initiatives to increase their company footprint in response to the rising demand. One of the main reasons behind the industry's growth is the well-balanced presence of regional producers with well-known companies working in international markets.

  • In November 2022, Camber Pharmaceuticals added Naproxen Oral Suspension to its line of products since it is used to treat the symptoms and signs of tendinitis.

Hip Tendinitis Products Companies

  • Almatica Pharma, Inc

  • AstraZeneca

  • Bayer AG

  • Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc

  • Merck & Co., Inc

  • Pfizer

  • Abbott

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc

  • Teva Pharmaceuticals

  • Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals.

  • Perrigo Company

Key Segments of Hip Tendinitis Industry Research

  • By Injury Type :

    • Internal Snapping Hip

    • External Snapping Hip

    • Intra-articular Snapping Hip

  • By Treatment :

    • Diagnosis

      • Physical Examination

      • Imaging Studies

    • Therapy

      • Pharmacological

      • Non-pharmacological

      • Shock Wave or Surgery

      • Medical Equipment

  • By End User :

    • Hospitals & Clinics

    • Medical Research Centers

    • Academic Institutes

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Full Access of this Report Is Available

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8471

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global hip tendinitis market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on injury type (internal snapping hip, external snapping hip, intra-articular snapping hip), treatment (diagnosis, therapy), and end user (hospitals & clinics, medical research centers, academic institutes), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Demand for Hip Reconstruction Devices by 2033- Expanding at a steady CAGR of 4%, the global hip reconstruction devices market is valued at US$ 8.21 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 12.15 billion by the year 2033.

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Size over the Forecast 2033- Worldwide demand for joint reconstruction devices is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033. The market for joint reconstruction devices is valued at US$ 32.75 billion in 2023 and is thus expected to reach US$ 58.65 billion by the end of 2033.

Back Table and Cart Covers Market Scope : Back Table and Cart Covers Market Analysis Repot By Product (Back Table and Covers, Cart Covers), By Usage (Reusable Covers, Disposable Covers), By End User (Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes), By Region - Global Market Insights -2027

About Fact.MR
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Connect to Author: Mr. Shambhu Nath Jha
Email: shambhu@factmr.com  
Sales Team: sales@factmr.com


Recommended Stories

  • US Biotech Firm Apellis Is Said to Attract Takeover Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotech firm focused on rare diseases and ophthalmology, is drawing takeover interest from larger drugmakers, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOil Surges 8% After OPEC+ Blindsides M

  • The secrets to longevity that help residents of America’s only blue zone city live healthier and longer lives

    In America's only blue zone, it's not only about exercise and diet. Residents treat their neighbors like family.

  • Medicaid Eligibility Changes Set to Hit Hospitals, Insurers, States

    Millions could lose coverage as their Medicaid eligibility is reviewed, with financial effects rippling through the healthcare industry.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • How Warren Buffett could steal the show in the second quarter: Morning Brief

    Be ready to take notes from Warren Buffett. More on that, and what else to know in markets on Monday, April 3, 2023.

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Oil prices surge, Fed rate path in question again

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target, a move that rippled through stock markets and boosted the dollar due to reinvigorated fears about the stickiness of global inflation. Brent oil futures looked set for its biggest daily percentage gain in around a year, jumping 5.3% to $84.12 a barrel on news OPEC+ would aim to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024 following the oil output change, which was announced on Sunday, a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Nikki Haley Went From Friend to Foe of Government Aid for Boeing

    The Republican 2024 presidential hopeful is drawing flak over the aerospace company’s role in her political career.

  • Bitcoin Liquidity Is Drying Up as Crypto ‘Tourists’ Recoil From Industry Disorder

    (Bloomberg) -- By just about any measure, Bitcoin liquidity remains low, despite the cryptocurrency’s eye-catching upsurge this year. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOil Surges 8% After OPEC+ Blindsides Market With Production CutInvestors have been paying more on trad

  • How Many Bank Accounts Should I Have?

    Knowing how to bank effectively is a big part of being financially responsible. Different banks can have advantages over others. Employing different banking techniques can improve how you budget your money. One of those techniques is having multiple bank accounts. So, … Continue reading → The post How Many Bank Accounts You Should Have appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • Treasury Yields Rise as Jump in Oil Adds to Inflation Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slid on concern a rally in oil will keep inflation elevated and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to go on raising interest rates. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOil Surges 8% After OPEC+ Blindsides Market With Production CutShorter maturi

  • Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch

    A growing number of China stocks are setting up or flashing buy signals, as the Chinese economy gains momentum.

  • Swiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts Seen

    (Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s top prosecutor opened a probe to gather information into potential crimes that may have taken place around UBS Group AG’s takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG, while the emergency combination of the nation’s two biggest banks begins to take shape.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is

  • Extra Space Storage to Combine With Life Storage in $12.7 Billion Deal

    The $12.7 billion deal would create the largest storage-facility operator in the U.S. by number of locations.