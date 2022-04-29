U.S. markets open in 3 hours 4 minutes

HiPay: Availability of the Annual Report

HiPay Group
·1 min read
HiPay Group
HiPay Group

Paris, April 29, 2022: HiPay (ISIN code FR0012821916 – HIPAY), the fintech specialized in omnichannel payment solutions, announces the availability of its annual report for the year ending December 31, 2021.

This Annual Report includes the annual financial report, the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance, and the reports of the Statutory Auditors.

The annual report can be consulted in the Investors section of the company's website.

Next financial communication: 19 May, 2022 – Q1 2022 results


About HiPay

HiPay is a global payment provider. By harnessing the power of payment data, we participate in our merchants’ growth by bringing them a 360° vision of their activities.

More information on hipay.com and find us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

HiPay Group is listed on the Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0012821916 - Mnemo: HIPAY)





Media Relations

Investor Relations

NewCap Investors

Annie Hurley (CMO)

+33 (0)6 81 16 07 52

ahurley@hipay.com

Jérôme Daguet (CFO)

+33 (0)7 86 53 93 93

jdaguet@hipay.com

Théo Martin

+33 (0)7 6248 69 45

tmartin@newcap.fr



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy HIPAY securities. If you would like more complete information about HiPay Group, please refer to our website hipay.com, Investors section. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Although HiPay Group believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of this press release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. HiPay Group operates in a highly evolving sector in which new risk factors may emerge. HiPay Group does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or other circumstances.


Attachments


