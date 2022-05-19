U.S. markets open in 7 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,926.00
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,472.00
    +32.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,920.75
    -14.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,778.70
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.01
    +0.42 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.80
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.40
    -0.15 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0498
    +0.0032 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.96
    +4.86 (+18.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2385
    +0.0043 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8610
    +0.5640 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,089.28
    -872.10 (-2.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    647.89
    -22.79 (-3.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,452.71
    -458.49 (-1.70%)
     

HiPay: first quarter growth in line with expectations

HiPay Group
·3 min read
HiPay Group
HiPay Group

  • 13% growth in payment volumes, reaching 1.8 billion euros

  • Revenues of 13.6 million euros, a growth rate of 2%

  • Sustained sales activity with 75 new customers during the period

  • Confirmation of double-digit growth target for 2022


May 19, 2022 at 7am: HiPay, the fintech specializing in omnichannel payment solutions, announces its revenues for the first quarter of 2022.

in millions of euros

2022

2021

Var. %

1st quarter

Payment volumes

1,795

1,594

+13%

Revenues1

13.6

13.3

+2%



Sustained growth in payment volume and customer acquisition 

  • HiPay reported 13% growth in payment volume to €1.8 billion in the first quarter of 2022, despite a challenging comparison base, as the first quarter of 2021 benefited from the last buoyant effects of the lockdown on e-commerce activity.

  • As expected, revenue growth was more moderate, up 2% over the comparable period. The decrease in revenue compared to volume can be explained mainly by the discontinuation of certain payment methods used by Gaming customers, with payment volumes transferred to less profitable methods.

  • During the quarter, HiPay recorded dynamic sales activity which is due to favorably impact revenues towards the end of the year. HiPay confirms its intention to hit double digit growth in 2022.


New references and confirmed interest in HiPay’s omnichannel offer in France 

  • HiPay continues to capitalize on its strategy focused on tier-2 retailers, achieving between €1 million and €100 million in annual payment volume, and has secured a number of customer wins during the quarter. 45 new merchants chose HiPay in France, including well-known brands such as Hespéride, Irrijardin (home and garden furniture) and Oxybul (toys).

  • Brand’s are continuing the digital transformation that became so widespread during the pandemic, and this is reflected in interest for HiPay’s omnichannel offer, with 10 projects under discussion and two confirmed contract signings.


Consolidation of the retail position in Portugal, new segments in Italy and success of the new Gaming offers

  • In Portugal, the gain in market share was dynamic. In particular, HiPay signed a major contract with E.Leclerc to deploy payment solutions for online orders for its 21 Portuguese supermarkets. The group has also begun providing services for the Dispnal Pneus group in Portugal and Spain, a major regional player in the distribution of automobile tires. Lastly, obtaining the status of Ecommerce Connect platinum sponsor, the largest e-commerce networking event in Portugal, has further established HiPay’s image as a major player in the Portuguese payments market.

  • In Italy, HiPay expanded its industry presence to jewelry with the Binda Group and the famous Breil jewelry brand. It has also strengthened its position in the parapharmacy industry with the successful launch of Farmacia Castel del Monte and Sefirashop.

  • In Northern Europe, the new contract with RDX in the UK is off to a promising start. The group also won a major contract in Germany with auto & scooter parts distributor Streetbuzz.

  • The Gaming vertical continues to benefit from the opening of the Dutch market and the success of new offerings such as Cashless with its fast QR code deposit solution, which has attracted two of Belgium’s leading online casino platforms, Golden Palace and Napoleon Games.

Next financial communication: July 28, 2022 – Revenues for the first half of 2022.



About HiPay 

HiPay is a global payment provider. By harnessing the power of payment data, we participate in our merchants’ growth by bringing them a 360° vision of their activities. 

More information on hipay.com and LinkedIn

HiPay Group is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0012821916 - ALHYP)



Media Relations

Investor Relations

NewCap Investors

Annie Hurley (CMO)

+33 (0)6 81 16 07 52

ahurley@hipay.com

Jérôme Daguet (CFO)

+33 (0)7 86 53 93 93

jdaguet@hipay.com

Théo Martin

+33 (0)7 6248 69 45

tmartin@newcap.fr




This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy HIPAY securities. If you would like more complete information about HiPay Group, please refer to our website hipay.com, Investors section. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Although HiPay Group believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of this press release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. HiPay Group operates in a highly evolving sector in which new risk factors may emerge. HiPay Group does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or other circumstances.

 

 

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury

    (Reuters) -An S&P Dow Jones Indices executive told Reuters on Wednesday it has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with harsh tweets including that "ESG is a scam". In it changes, effective May 2, the sustainability index also added soon-to-be-Musk-controlled Twitter Inc and oil refiner Phillips 66 while dropping Delta Air Lines and Chevron Corp, according to an announcement. The back-and-forth over the index changes reflects a wider debate about the metrics used to judge corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, a growing area of investing.

  • ‘Crashes are the best times to get rich’ — here’s why Robert Kiyosaki thinks bitcoin’s plunge is great news and how you can take advantage of it

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is looking to back up the truck.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Target Triggers Sell-Off; Market Rally Has 90% Chance Of Doing This

    A Target earnings miss on inflation pressures sparked a fierce sell-off Wednesday. Here's what that means for the market rally.

  • Why Costco, Kohl's, and Five Below Were All Sliding Today

    Retail stocks including Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Kohl's (NYSE: KSS), and Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) were getting shocked today after retail giants including Walmart and Target badly missed bottom-line estimates and their first-quarter earnings reports. Both companies also cut their guidance for the year, warning that challenges from inflation and supply chain disruptions would persist. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, Costco stock was down 11.4%, while Kohl's had given up 10%, and Five Below was off 9.1%.

  • Warren Buffett Is Holding These 10 Tech Stocks Despite Selloff

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks Warren Buffett is holding despite selloff. If you want to see more tech stocks held by the billionaire amid the broader market selloff, click Warren Buffett Is Holding These 5 Tech Stocks Despite Selloff. Warren Buffett’s portfolio is often replicated by aspiring retail investors, as well as […]

  • Warren Buffett Isn't Perfect And Is Losing Big On 6 Stocks, Too

    Warren Buffett is having a good year with S&P 500 stocks — it's his kind of market. But he's suffering from his fair share of blowups.

  • Amazon Stock Plunges in Wake of Target, Walmart Debacles. This Is Why.

    The trends highlighted by Target's and Walmart's disappointing results bode poorly for Amazon. Investors reacted with shock, sending shares down sharply.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Plummeted 69% on Wednesday

    Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP), a specialty pharmaceutical company, saw its shares fall 69% on Wednesday. It was already a bad day for many companies with the Dow and the S&P 500 down more than 3% and the NASDAQ falling more than 4%. The biggest reason for Endo's massive drop came when The Wall Street Journal reported the company was negotiating to restructure its more-than $8 billion in debt with its lenders and senior bondholders.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • The S&P 500 Is Near a Bear Market. History Says It’s Not Done Falling.

    With the latest 4% drop on Wednesday, the index is now 18% below its all-time high and dangerously close to a bear market, defined by a 20% fall from the peak. Of the 12 bear markets since World War II, nine lost at least 25%. In 1973, 2000, and 2007, the bear markets began a steep and lasting decline of more than 40%.

  • Musk Mad Tesla Removed from S&P 500 ESG Index

    Tesla ( ) CEO Elon Musk is extremely unhappy that the EV company was eliminated from the S&P 500 ESG Index on Wednesday, voicing his concerns on Twitter. The electric automaker was taken off the ESG index by S&P Dow Jones Indices due to Tesla's ongoing issues of racial discrimination claims from employees and how it has dealt with a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a government investigation after several crashes were connected to its autopilot vehicles. The changes are retroactive: they are effective May 2 and a May 17 S&P Dow Jones Indices blog post described the rationale.

  • Cathie Wood has a simple response to Tesla getting booted out of an S&P 500 ESG index: ‘Ridiculous’

    Ark Investment founder Cathie Wood isn’t pleased about EV-maker Tesla Inc. being excluded from the S&P 500 ESG Index.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    The tech sector lost its luster this year as rising interest rates sparked a rotation toward more conservative investments. Instead of blindly selling all of your tech stocks, you should simply stick with well-run blue-chip companies, which generate stable growth and plenty of cash while trading at reasonable valuations. Accenture is one of the world's largest IT service companies.

  • This is how much money Americans think they need to be considered wealthy

    Charles Schwab's annual Modern Wealth Survey also asked 1,000 Americans how much they needed in order to live comfortably.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation still near 40-year highs, it might be a good move to nail down some income

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • Could Novavax's Next Step Make It a Multibagger?

    Novavax disappointed investors when its regulatory submissions fell behind. Now, all eyes are on Novavax's next step: winning authorization in the U.S. Could this nudge the stock out of its slump -- and even turn it into a multibagger? Novavax reported revenue of $704 million and net income of $203 million.

  • Why Dollar Tree, Tractor Supply, and BJ's Wholesale Club Stocks All Fell Today

    Wednesday was a rough day for investors in many retailing stocks. Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO), and BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) shares each fell by more than 10% by 12:30 p.m. ET, compared to a 2.7% slump in the S&P 500. The retailing segment seemed to drive the decline in the wider market, and that pressure came from tough earnings news out of Target (NYSE: TGT), one of the industry's biggest players.

  • Crypto Rout: Another Stablecoin Falls After UST and Luna

    Cryptocurrency prices undermined by fears of recession. Tokens, which are supposed to reduce volatility, are collapsing.

  • Cisco Is Falling Hard After Hours, but This Nasdaq Tech Stock Is Actually Up

    It's been a turbulent time for the stock market lately, and Wednesday brought huge losses for investors. Markets were down across the board, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) finished with losses of nearly 5% on the day. Things got worse after the market closed, as Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) added to the downbeat mood with financial results that raised new concerns.

  • Wells Fargo Bullish on These 2 Stocks for Over 50% Upside

    Inflation started taking off last year and is now near 40-year highs. Last week, the world’s major central banks took a pivot toward an anti-inflationary policy stance, bumping up interest rates in a move that was expected but also a cause for concern. While the prospect of central bank action to tame inflation is a net positive, the required interest rate bumps could also push the economy into recession. In the meantime, investors are busy waiting. Waiting for the next Fed move, and waiting for