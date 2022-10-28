HiPay Group: Press Release from HiPay Group’s Board of Directors

HiPay Group

Paris, 28 October 2022: The Board of Directors of HiPay Group SA (code ISIN FR0012821916 – ALHYP), a fintech specialising in omni-channel payments, met on October 21st, 2022 and on October 27th, 2022, in order to review the Group’s governance.



During these meetings, the Board decided to terminate the mandates of Mr. Grégoire Bourdin as CEO of HiPay Group SA and Président of HiPay SAS, with immediate effect.

The Board of Directors wishes to thank Mr. Grégoire Bourdin for all the work accomplished throughout the recent years.

The development of the Group now requires a closer collaboration between the Management and the Board.

The Board of Directors has decided to appoint Mr. Benjamin Jayet as CEO of HiPay Group SA, being acknowledged that Mr. Jayet also remains Chairman of the Board.







About HiPay

HiPay is a global payment services provider. Using the power of payment data, we help our sellers grow by giving them a 360° overview of their business.

More information at hipay.com. You can also find us on LinkedIn.

HiPay Group is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0012821916 – ALHYP).





Contacts



PR

Annie Hurley (CMO)

+33 (0)6 81 16 07 52

ahurley@hipay.com

Investor Relations

Jérôme Daguet (CFO)

+33 (0)7 86 53 93 93

jdaguet@hipay.com



This release does not constitute a sale offer or the solicitation of an offer to purchase HiPay securities. If you would like more information about HiPay Group, please visit the Investors section on our website hipay.com. This release may contain provisional declarations. Although HiPay Group believes that these declarations are based on hypotheses that are reasonable on the release’s publication date, they are by nature subject to risk and uncertainty that can lead to differences between the actual figures and those indicated or inferred in these declarations. HiPay Group operates in one of the most volatile sectors where new risk factors can emerge. HiPay Group does not have any obligation to update these provisional declarations based on new information, events or circumstances.



Story continues





Attachment



