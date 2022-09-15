HiPay Group - S1 2022 results: HiPay records 12% growth in particularly challenging context

HiPay Group

Payment volumes grew significantly to 3.6 billion euros in the first semester of 2022: a 12% increase compared with S1 2021 and a 43% increase compared with S1 2020.

The fintech's commercial activity remains dynamic, allowing it to gain market share.

Turnover1 reached 27.5 million euros for the period.





Paris, 15 September 2022: HiPay (ISIN FR0012821916 – ALHYP), the fintech specialising in omnichannel payment solutions, has announced its results for the first semester of 2022.

(in millions of euros) H1 2022 H1 2021 % var. Consolidated income Payment volume 3,594 3,200 +12% Turnover1 27.5 26.8 +3% EBITDA1 -0.8 1.4 n.a. Current operating income1 -3.1 -0.3 n.a. Net income1 -3.6 -0.9 n.a. Consolidated balance sheet Shareholder capital 26.5 33.2 -20% Cash1 1.5 3.6 -58%























Strong payment flow growth

Payment volumes saw sustained growth at 12%, reaching 3.6 billion euros in the first semester of 2022.

This performance can be put into perspective with:

A challenging comparison base: with the first semester 2021 affected by various lockdowns in Europe.

A particularly difficult and volatile macroeconomic and geopolitical context affecting consumer behaviour and business’s investment decisions.

This significant growth in the first semester despite these external factors attests to the robustness of the HiPay model, as well as its ability to expand.

On the basis of its omnichannel payment offering, HiPay is gaining market share: 151 new key accounts have been added.

The group is also accelerating its international development with 36% of its payments occurring outside France, taking its strong commercial dynamics to other markets.





Turnover evolution

Overall turnover has increased to 27.5 million euros (up 3% compared with S1 2021).

This growth below that of payment volumes can be explained by a number of Belgian banks stopping certain Direct Banking payment methods. These volumes have transferred to other, less lucrative payment methods.

Activity in France and elsewhere continues to grow strongly: turnovers have risen sharply from semester to semester, with increases of 25% and 27% per semester between 2019 and 2022 respectively (CAGR).

At the group level, spending remains controlled: direct costs are increasing in proportion with flows and staff costs are progressing in a reasoned manner with the recruitment of new talent to consolidate the HiPay team.

However, because the increase in turnover is not enough to cover the increase in these operational costs, the net result is -3.6 million euros.

Perspectives

During the first semester of 2022, HiPay obtained additional funding totalling 3.25 million euros, demonstrating the ongoing support of its financial partners.

For the 2022 financial period, HiPay aims to experience single-figure growth. The group is also adjusting its overheads in order to account for the expected difficulties caused by the current morose macroeconomic situation.



Next financial disclosure:

27 October 2022 (before the marketing opening) – Turnover for Quarter 3 2022

1 Unaudited data

About HiPay

HiPay is a global payment services provider. Using the power of payment data, we help our sellers grow by giving them a 360° overview of their business.

More information at hipay.com. You can also find us on LinkedIn.

HiPay Group is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0012821916 – ALHYP).





Contacts



PR

Annie Hurley (CMO)

+33 (0)6 81 16 07 52

ahurley@hipay.com

Investor Relations

Jérôme Daguet (CFO)

+33 (0)7 86 53 93 93

jdaguet@hipay.com



This release does not constitute a sale offer or the solicitation of an offer to purchase HiPay securities. If you would like more information about HiPay Group, please visit the Investors section on our website hipay.com. This release may contain provisional declarations. Although HiPay Group believes that these declarations are based on hypotheses that are reasonable on the release’s publication date, they are by nature subject to risk and uncertainty that can lead to differences between the actual figures and those indicated or inferred in these declarations. HiPay Group operates in one of the most volatile sectors where new risk factors can emerge. HiPay Group does not have any obligation to update these provisional declarations based on new information, events or circumstances.

Consolidated income

in thousands of euros 30 June 2022 30 June 2021 Turnover 27,475 26,775 Transactional direct costs - 14,667 - 13,501 Staff costs - 8,685 - 7,973 Operating costs - 4,962 - 3,902 EBITDA - 839 1,399 Allocation to and writebacks of amortisation and provisions - 2,126 - 1,662 Current operating income - 2,965 - 263 Valuation of stock options and free shares - 246 - 169 Other non-current income and expenses 62 - Operating income - 3,148 - 432 Other financial income and expenses - 368 - 287 Pre-tax income - 3,516 - 719 Tax - 72 - 220 Net income - 3,589 - 939

Note: HiPay has changed how it presents its income statement. Operating costs now include general costs and non-transactional direct costs.

Consolidated balance sheet

ASSETS - in thousands of euros 30 June 2022 31 Dec. 2021 30 June 2021 Net goodwill 40,222 40,222 40,222 Net intangible assets 7,651 7,077 5,955 Net tangible fixed assets 7,023 7,388 8,007 Deferred tax assets 1,439 1,438 1,437 Other financial assets 1,151 1,152 1,141 Non-current assets 57,486 57,278 56,763 Clients and other receivables 2,027 2,214 2,043 Other current assets 93,528 90,338 85,128 Cash and cash equivalents 1,505 2,124 3,566 Current assets 97,060 94,676 90,737 TOTAL ASSETS 154,545 151,954 147,500 LIABILITIES - in thousands of euros 30 June 2022 31 Dec. 2021 30 June 2021 Share capital 19,844 19,844 19,844 Issue and acquisition premiums 50,156 50,156 50,156 Reserves and retained earnings - 39,904 - 35,745 - 35,833 Consolidated income (group share) - 3,589 - 4,348 - 939 Equity (group share) 26,507 29,907 33,228 Minority interests - - - Equity 26,507 29,907 33,228 Long-term loans and financial liabilities 11,962 13,015 14,256 Non-current provisions 3,305 3,267 612 Deferred tax liabilities - - - Non-current liabilities 15,267 16,282 14,868 Short-term financial liabilities 13,361 8,393 6,966 Suppliers and other creditors 6,970 4,917 4,378 Other current liabilities 92,440 92,454 88,059 Current liabilities 112,771 105,764 99,403 TOTAL LIABILITIES 154,545 151,954 147,500

Consolidated cash flow statements

in thousands of euros 30 June 2022 30 June 2021 Net income -3,589 -939 Adjustments for: Amortisation of fixed assets 1,358 1,043 Amortisation of IFRS 16 fixed assets 757 658 Other elements with no cash impact - -12 Provisions for tax risks 38 - Cost of IFRS 16 debt 154 164 Cost of debt 370 272 Cost of share-based payments 246 169 Current and deferred tax expenses 72 220 Operating income before WCR variation and provisions -594 1,575 WCR variation -72 3,423 Cash flow from operational activities -666 4,998 Interest paid -370 - Income tax paid -111 -263 Net cash/Operational activities -1,147 4,735 Acquisition of fixed assets, claims and liabilities -2,504 -1,948 Variation in financial assets 1 -24 Net cash/Investment activities -2,503 -1,972 New loans 4,420 - Loan repayments -516 -1,516 IFRS 16 lease liability repayment -714 -598 IFRS 16 interest paid -154 -164 +/- Net variation of cash liabilities - - Net cash/Funding activities 3,036 -2,278 Net variation of cash and cash equivalents -619 485 Net cash on 1 January 2,124 3,081 Net cash at end of period 1,505 3,566







