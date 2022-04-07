U.S. markets open in 7 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.00
    -20.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,230.00
    -169.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,443.75
    -61.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,003.20
    -10.90 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.24
    +1.01 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.30
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.38
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0917
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.10
    +1.07 (+5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3081
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.6840
    -0.1160 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,313.15
    -2,072.34 (-4.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,008.60
    -47.75 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,923.27
    -427.03 (-1.56%)
     

HiPay: A new year of profitable growth in 2021, operating cash flow of +6.8M€

HiPay Group
·4 min read
HiPay Group
HiPay Group

  • Annual revenues up 18% compared to an exceptional 2020

  • EBITDA once again positive at 2.8 million euros, an increase of 88% excluding elements related to the public health crisis in 2020

  • Strong cash flow of 6.8 million euros from operating activities

April 7, 2022 at 7:00 am: HiPay, a fintech specializing in omnichannel payment solutions announces its 2021 results.

In millions of euros (IFRS norms)

2020

2021

Var. %

Consolidated Income Statement1

Payment volume

5,565

6,612

+ 19%

Revenue

45.7

53.9

+ 18%

EBITDA

3.4

2.8

- 17%

Current operating income

-0.1

-0.7

-

Net income

-1.8

-4.3

-

Consolidated Balance Sheet1

Shareholders' equity

34.5

29.9

- 13%

Available cash

3.1

2.1

- 31%


Sustained growth in 2021, after an exceptional 2020

In 2021, HiPay’s payment volume reached 6.6 billion euros (1 billion euros more than in 2020), and revenue was 53.9 million euros (up 18% vs. 2020), corresponding to a stable revenue-to-payment volume ratio of 0.82%.

After 2020, which was strongly spurred by the pandemic and confinements and led many merchants to accelerate their digital transformations, HiPay managed to maintain a robust growth rate, due in particular to the continued growth of e-commerce. The group capitalized on its strong position with its core target group, tier-2 customers.

During the 2019/2021 period, the average annual growth rate was +24% compared to +19% during the 2017/2019 period.

Controlling operating costs

The direct cost rate remains at 0.45%, equivalent to that of 2020 and 2019, which attests to HiPay's ability to control its operating costs.

EBITDA was 2.8 million euros, which was positive for a second year in a row after 3.4 million euros in 2020, a year in which the company benefited from operating cost savings due to the public health situation, including partial business measures not renewed in 2021. When adjusted for this situation, EBITDA increased by 88%.

Taking into account a loss of -2.8 million euros from non-ordinary activities (total and prudent provision for a tax risk), a net loss of -0.6 million euros and a tax expense of 0.3 million euros, the net result is -4.3 million euros (vs. -1.8 million euros in 2020).

Strong operating cash flow generation

HiPay's 2021 performance resulted in an operating cash flow of 6.8 million euros, which is higher than its investments. It consists mainly of cash flow from operations of 3.6 million and a change in working capital of 3.2 million. HiPay's business model, once operational profitability is achieved, benefits from an advantageous working capital structure. Its main revenue components are collected much quicker than its direct costs and other operating expenses are disbursed.

As of December 31, 2021, the company has 2.1 million euros in available cash.

Additionally, there is a 3.7 million euro unused balance from the BJ Invest current account. Therefore, as of December 31, 2021, HiPay has a cash mobilization capacity of 5.8 million euros.

Outlook

HiPay expects another year of double-digit growth in 2022, with first quarter sales growing at a more moderate pace than in the last quarter of 2021. At the same time, the group will continue to rigorously manage its expenses by striving to contain structural costs and by controlling the increase in its marketing budget in order to convert an increasingly significant portion of its growth into EBITDA and operating cash flow generation.

Additionally, HiPay will continue to grow profitably by expanding its client portfolio, increasing the average volume processed per client and regularly adding new value-added features to its platform.

Next financial communication: Q1 2022 revenue - May 19, 2022 before market opening.

1 Consolidated income at 31 December 2021 is currently being reviewed by external auditors. The accounts were closed on 31 March 2022 by the board of directors. The 2021 financial report as well as the auditors’ report will be published on the company’s website.

2 Direct cost rate: commissions paid to payment partners and technical connection costs as a percentage of volume of business

About HiPay

HiPay is a global payment service provider. By harnessing the power of payment data, we help our merchants grow by providing them with a 360-degree view of their business.
More information on hipay.com

HiPay Group is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0012821916 – ALHYP).

Media Relations

Investor Relations

NewCap Investors

Annie Hurley (CMO)

+33 (0)6 81 16 07 52

ahurley@hipay.com

Jérôme Daguet (CFO)

+33 (0)7 86 53 93 93

jdaguet@hipay.com

Théo Martin

+33 (0)7 6248 69 45

tmartin@newcap.fr

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase HIPAY. If you wish to obtain more information on HiPay Group, we invite you to refer to our website at hipay.com, under Investors. This release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Although HiPay believes these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of this release, they are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by these statements. HiPay Group operates in a highly-evolving industry in which new risk factors may emerge. HiPay Group assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances.


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire David Einhorn Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire David Einhorn just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Einhorn’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire David Einhorn Just Added to His Portfolio. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), Intel Corporation […]

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Federal Reserve Fears Continue To Strain Market Rally; Tesla, Nvidia Make Key Moves

    Fed fears hit the market rally for a second day, especially techs. Tesla, Nvidia and Apple had key chart moves.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Reaffirms 2022 Financial Outlook Ahead Of 3-Way Split

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation pure-play, after the industrial icon spins off its lower-growth units. Is GE stock a buy?

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded close to 9% lower today as of 1 p.m. ET, as the broader market evaluates upcoming moves from the Federal Reserve. Upstart also received some positive sentiment from Wall Street today. Rising bond yields and trying to figure out how quickly the Fed may shrink its massive balance sheet has investors concerned today, particularly after Fed Governor Lael Brainard's comments yesterday.

  • Fed must ‘inflict more losses’ on stock-market investors to tame inflation, says former central banker

    The Federal Reserve will have to get ugly with stock and bond investors if it wants to get inflation under control, says the former head of the New York Fed.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Takes 11% Stake in HP

    For an investor with a value bent, the maker of PCs and printer fits the bill: HP shares trade for just eight times projected earnings.

  • These 6 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ Have a Strong Pipeline for Cash. That’s a Plus.

    Chubb, ADM, and Exxon Mobil are among the companies whose dividend payments are supported by free cash flow, an indicator of a payout's resilience.

  • SoFi Stock Drops as Firm Cuts Forecast on Student-Loan Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- SoFi Technologies Inc., which operates a business for refinancing educational debt, cut its guidance after President Joe Biden’s administration again extended the pause on student-loan payments. The lender’s shares slumped. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayIf St

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing March Stocks?

    While the broad market finally started to move higher again last month, plenty of familiar stocks continued to move lower, adding to January's and February's losses. Smart investors know this weakness translates into opportunity, of course. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average's (DJINDICES: ^DJI) three biggest losers from March, as well as a decision on whether they are buys as a result of their recent pullbacks.

  • Does Tilray's Report Today Make the Stock a Buy?

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) CEO Irwin Simon made a bold prediction last year when he said his aim for the new company formed when it combined with fellow cannabis grower Aphria was for $4 billion in annual revenue by the middle of 2024. Tilray is growing its core marijuana business, but Irwin also plans to use acquisitions to help grow the business to hit the revenue goal. Its U.S. subsidiaries, including hemp producer Manitoba Harvest, craft brewer SweetWater Brewing, and Breckenridge Distillery, are all profitable, according to the company's financial release.

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • JD’s Billionaire Founder Steps Down as CEO of $92 Billion Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s billionaire founder Richard Liu has stepped down as chief executive officer of China’s No. 2 online retailer, joining tech tycoons that exited top management roles after Beijing’s sweeping internet-sector crackdown. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already Underwa

  • Nvidia: Trillion-Dollar Hopes Attainable, but Not So Soon

    Shares of graphics hardware behemoth Nvidia (NVDA) really excited investors during its 2022 Investor Day presentation, shedding light on a plan to become the first $1 trillion semi company. If there's a company that can pull it off, it's Nvidia, with its brilliant leader Jensen Huang. Undoubtedly, the total addressable market (TAM) for Nvidia is enormous. The innovative graphics-processing unit (GPU) maker has a front-row seat to video gaming, automotive tech, AI, and data center. Undoubtedly, a

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Again Today

    Comments made by a Fed official this week have many investors a bit more bearish about growth stocks.