Hipgnosis Songs Fund agrees $1.4 billion sale to US firm

(REUTERS)

The experiment of publicly traded music royalties funds appears to be at an end, as Hipgnosis Songs Fund agreed a £1.1 billion sale to American music rights owner Concord.

Assuming no further twists, it brings an end to the saga of Hipgnosis six years after its IPO. The company that stole the headlines and was hailed as “the future of music publishing” as it bought up the rights to hits by artists like Beyonce, Shakira and Neil Young. But over the past 18 months, it became more associated with a tumbling share price, valuation errors and constant feuds between its board, shareholders and its founder Merck Mercuriadis, who managed the song rights.

Today’s deal likely means the end of the road for former Guns n’ Roses manager Merck Mercuriadis’ role in managing the fund. Concord has an in-house team that manages its own portfolio, which includes 1.2 million hits from an eclectic mix of artists, from Igor Stravinsky and M.I.A. to big names like Daft Punk and Pink Floyd. It has offered Hipgnosis $25 million if it can terminate its partnership with Mercuriadis’ firm, Hipgnosis Songs Management (HSM), before shareholders vote on the acquisition. That suggests Mercuriadis’ payout will be less than $25 million.The fund’s chairman Robert Naylor called on HSM to “agree an orderly termination” of the deal.

Commenting on the Acquisition, Robert Naylor, Chairman of Hipgnosis said: “The board is pleased to announce and unanimously recommend this US$1.4 billion Offer for Hipgnosis from Concord. The acquisition represents an attractive opportunity for our shareholders to immediately realise their holding at a premium, mitigating the risks we see ahead to achieving a material improvement in the share price. At the same time, the Board is confident that Concord, one of the world’s leading independent music companies, is the right owner to take on the Hipgnosis catalogue and manage it in the interests of composers and performers.

“We would now encourage Hipgnosis Song Management, the Company’s Investment Adviser and Blackstone, which is HSM’s majority owner, through funds they manage and/or advise, to agree an orderly termination of the Investment Advisory Agreement. This would enable the payment of a larger consideration under the agreed transaction with Concord and bring to an end a period of uncertainty for all Hipgnosis stakeholders.”

Commenting on the Acquisition, Bob Valentine, CEO of Concord said: “We are pleased to be announcing this Offer for Hipgnosis, which has been unanimously recommended by its Board and has the support of 29.38 per cent. of their shareholders. We believe we are offering a fair price for Hipgnosis’ catalogues and music assets, giving its shareholders the opportunity to realise their investment at a significant premium to the prevailing share price in cash.”