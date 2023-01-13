HippoFi Begins 2023 with Strong Sales of Advanced Biomaterials

Expanded sales force fuels market growth.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / HippoFi, Inc. (formerly ORHub), (OTC PINK:ORHB), a diversified company focused on the biotech and fintech markets, launches 2023 with robust sales of its PUR Biologics line of products.

"We have expanded our sales channels in the last 6 weeks by over 28% and anticipate this rapid growth to continue throughout the year. Customer demand is driving sales towards record highs as we continually help patients with our advanced biologic solutions. HippoFi's Biotech division is well positioned to be a leader in biologics with our PUR Biologics offering and promising future technologies," said CJ Wiggins, Executive Chairman & CEO of HippoFi, Inc.

"We are energized by the tremendous support and positive feedback we are receiving from our surgeon customers, strategic partners, and distributor channels. This exponential success in sales represents a growing momentum to capture significant market share over the next 12 months and is a credit to our outstanding team and our unique industry relationships," stated Ryan Fernan, Head of PUR Biologics.

HippoFi is traded on the OTC under the symbol "ORHB".

About HippoFi, Inc.

HippoFi, Inc. delivers its cutting-edge healthcare innovations through an extensive sales channel network while implementing first-to-market solutions in the multibillion-dollar Biotech, Fintech, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) markets. HippoFi comprises three segments: Regenerative Therapeutics, Digital Payments, and AI, which utilize the same customer channels to commercialize solutions, drive revenue, and improve patient outcomes.

PUR Biologics®, HippoFi's Regenerative Therapeutic division, offers a portfolio of innovative biological products and proprietary technologies for bone growth in surgical Spine procedures as well as patented bioactive cellular matrix compositions and advanced autologous cell therapies for regenerating cartilage in joints and spinal discs.

HippoFi-PayTM, the company's Digital Payment division, operates a surgical implant and business management software, which standardize processes at the point of surgical care with improved logistics and efficiencies to provide medical device and biologic vendors with HIPAA & NPI compliant implant verification and faster payments.

HippoFi's AI division is focused specifically on the use of AI for early diagnosis and predictive modeling of Cancer and improving business decisions specific to Spine surgery.

HippoFi, Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol: ORHB and is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit: www.hippofi.com and www.PURbiologics.com

