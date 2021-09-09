U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,507.75
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,975.00
    -37.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,613.00
    -7.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.40
    -4.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.78
    +0.48 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.50
    +9.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.17 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.99
    +0.85 (+4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3836
    +0.0061 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8800
    -0.3800 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,340.10
    -98.65 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.84
    -1.63 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,009.98
    -85.55 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

New Hire Announcement- Managing Director of Investment Banking

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revere Securities is pleased to announce that Joe Giamichael will be joining the firm as Managing Director of Investment Banking. More recently Mr. Giamichael was a Managing Director of Investment Banking at Kingswood Capital Markets (now EF Hutton).

Revere
Revere

Mr. Giamichael has over 20 years of capital markets experience, half of which was spent as an Equity Analyst and Director of Research for Rodman and Renshaw LLC and Global Hunter Securities. The balance of his career has been spent as both a principal investor and then investment banker. Mr. Giamichael, both through his previous firms and as a lead investor, has participated in several hundred public transactions ranging from bridges, IPO, secondaries and private placements.

"We believe that Joe is the ideal fit for this role at Revere to lead the next chapter of growth and success. We have all been impressed by his strong track record of execution in the investment banking space that drives results. Joe has consistently delivered quality results in a competitive environment. We are excited to have him at Revere." said Kyle Wool President of Revere's Wealth Management Division.

"I am honored to join Revere as its next Managing Director of Investment Banking. I look forward to building the internal banking pipeline and co-managed opportunities," said Mr. Giamichael.

About Joe Giamichael

Mr. Giamichael has over 20 years of capital markets experience spanning equity research, principal investing and investment banking. As a generalist analyst, he has focused on emerging growth opportunities across various industry verticals within small cap. He has also guided many companies through the recapitalization process, having structured and financed numerous turnarounds for existing NASDAQ companies. At Kingswood Capital Markets (now EF Hutton), he was the lead banker on multiple transactions related to private placements, IPOs and up-listings.

About Revere Securities

Revere Securities is a global broker-dealer firm providing strategic and financial support to institutional investors, hedge funds, and individual investors. The firm's professionals are involved in all components of the sales and trading process and include extensive compliance and operational personnel. In addition, Revere Securities LLC provides differentiated corporate access, helping institutional clients gain access to management as a component of their investment process. The firm has industry focused sales specialists who possess "buy-side" experience; therefore, providing a sound, alternate perspective, to the investment process.

Media Contact:
Jay Yu
Revere Securities LLC
(212) 688-2350
jyu@reveresecurities.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-hire-announcement--managing-director-of-investment-banking-301372348.html

SOURCE Revere Securities LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in September

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.2% to 11.7%, should help pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • Gamestop down after earnings

    Meme-stock stalwart Gamestop slips after hours following its Q2 earnings release.

  • Why UiPath Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the automation software leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. UiPath's customer base grew to over 9,100 by the end of the second quarter, up from roughly 8,500 in the first quarter. In turn, UiPath's annualized renewal run-rate (ARR), a key metric for software companies that essentially estimates subscription-based revenue for the coming year, soared 60% to $726.5 million.

  • Boston Beer stock crashes (again) because hard seltzer isn't selling

    Boston Beer shares drown in sell orders as it issues a major financial warning because of continued weak hard seltzer demand.

  • Apple stock falls as investors look ahead to Apple iPhone 13 event

    Krish Sankar, Cowen Senior Analyst, talks about what to expect ahead of the September 14th event.

  • Meet Nvidia's Next Big Catalyst

    The graphics specialist is gaining momentum in a market that could drive impressive long-term growth.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Apple, GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting 65% To 749% Growth In Q3

    Apple, DocuSign, and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 749% Q3 growth.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

    Everyone likes a bargain, and buying stocks "on sale" is particularly alluring when the companies hitting a rough patch have familiar names, such as those in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The index is up by about 16%, but the three laggards' stock performance is in negative territory. With that caveat in mind, it's time to examine this year's worst-performing companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to see if these are value stocks or if their troubles have only begun.

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • Lululemon Q2 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to breakdown Lululemon's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Here’s why investors are selling Tesla and buying Ford, GM: Analyst

    Coming back from the Labor Day weekend, Tesla shares marked a 2.64% gain on Tuesday, trading at just over $750 by market close. And while some experts are targeting $3,000 per share, TD Ameritrade Chief Market Strategist JJ Kinahan explains why TD Ameritrade’s clients are selling Tesla in the near term.

  • The top-ranked Wall Street analyst sees as much as 65% upside in these stocks

    This is one guru worth listening to.

  • This Robot Trader Just Turned Bullish on Amazon, Facebook, and Nvidia. Here’s What It Sold.

    An ETF run by artificial intelligence smiled on U.S. retail plays in September but soured on a few Covid-19 pandemic trades.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • This Non-Traded REIT Offers 8.4% Dividend Yield

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a popular option for income-seeking investors, especially in today’s low-interest-rate environment. Yet the options for high-yield REITs are becoming increasingly limited, as share prices have been steadily rising throughout 2021. One option that’s overlooked by many retail investors: non-traded REITs. These are REITs that aren’t traded on any major stock exchanges and can’t be purchased through your brokerage app. What Are Non-Traded REITs? A non-traded