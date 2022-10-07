U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,645.52
    -99.00 (-2.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,327.02
    -599.92 (-2.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,674.79
    -398.52 (-3.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,705.70
    -46.82 (-2.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.41
    +3.96 (+4.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.90
    -12.90 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    20.24
    -0.42 (-2.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9763
    -0.0033 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8710
    +0.0450 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1093
    -0.0076 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3060
    +0.2380 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,449.63
    -631.60 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.72
    -11.30 (-2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

HIRE Technologies Announces the Sale of Its Real Estate and Construction Vertical

HIRE Technologies Inc.
·2 min read
HIRE Technologies Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE.V)(OTCQB:HIRRF) ("HIRE" or the "Company"), a capital allocator focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to divest Vancouver-based Taylor Ryan Inc. to the vendors in the original transaction on October 7, 2022 (the "Transaction"). As a result of this Transaction, HIRE i) extinguishes a 2023 capital commitment of $9.7 million, and ii) expects to record a gain on sale in the fourth quarter.

The Transaction closed ("Close") October 7, 2022 and is cashless. The purchasers (the "Purchasers") received 100% of the shares of Taylor Ryan Inc., and will receive transitional services from HIRE. A gain on sale will be recorded in Q4-2022 along with an estimated reduction to current liabilities of $7.9 million in contingent remuneration and an estimated reduction in net assets of $4.8 million.

Prior to Close, the Company purchased certain receivables of Taylor Ryan Inc. in exchange for a $1.0 million secured 8% promissory note. The promissory note will rank junior to the Company's senior secured lending facilities.

Leadership Changes

The Company has appointed Charlie Cooper to succeed Dan Teguh as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective October 7, 2022. Mr. Cooper is a very experienced CFO with many years of international business and public company experience guiding professional services companies. Mr. Teguh will stay with the Company until October 14, 2022 to facilitate the transition of his duties. The Company wishes Mr. Teguh well in his future endeavours.

About HIRE Technologies Inc.

HIRE is a growing capital allocator that is rapidly establishing itself as a market leader in workforce management and staffing. HIRE's mission is to create a world-class portfolio of brands that will define the future of human resources through synergies, scale, and reach. The Company has extensive experience in building and growing staffing and executive search companies and is supported by a large recurring revenue base and a highly scalable shared services platform. This structure enables HIRE to create value for partners and shareholders. For more information, visit hire.company.

Contacts
Simon Dealy
Chief Executive Officer
(647) 264-9196
sdealy@hire.company

Caroline Sawamoto
Investor Relations
(647) 556-4498
investors@hire.company

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon the current expectations of management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties associated with the business of HIRE and the environment in which the business operates. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts, including without limitation statements with respect to the timing of Close and the potential impact of the Transaction on the Company's financial position for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "aim", "anticipate", "appear", "believe", "consider", "could", "estimate", "expect", "if", "intend", "goal", "hope", "likely", "may", "plan", "possibly", "potentially", "pursue", "seem", "should", "whether", "will", "would" and similar expressions. Statements set out in this news release relating to HIRE's expectations as to future growth and results are all forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are referred to the risk factors associated with the business of the Company set out in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis of financial condition available at www.SEDAR.com. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: HIRE Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718901/HIRE-Technologies-Announces-the-Sale-of-Its-Real-Estate-and-Construction-Vertical

Recommended Stories

  • AMD stock plunges on preliminary Q3 results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for AMD after issuing preliminary third-quarter results.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy in October and Hold Forever

    Even if the economy falls into a deep recession, these cash-generating companies are going to be fine.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Everyone knows that you should buy low and sell high if you want to turn a profit in the markets. The trick is finding the bottom, to know when to buy. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, sees the market bottom hitting in the next couple of weeks, making the end of October the right time for investors to buy in. Referring to some recent predictions by market technician Larry Williams, Cramer says, “The bear market is more or less… toast and, even if the current rally s

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Carnival a Buy?

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), the world's biggest cruise operator, is an example. Considering this extreme drop, it may be tempting to pick up a few Carnival shares. Carnival had it rough during the early days of the pandemic.

  • Why Microsoft Fell Today

    Shares of tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) fell hard today, down some 4.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. Microsoft is considered somewhat defensive by tech standards, so it was rare to see the stock down so much in a day. Last night, AMD pre-announced revenue for its September quarter, which came in far below expectations.

  • Tesla Won’t Stop Falling Until Musk Stops Selling. Here’s Where the Stock Is Headed.

    Tesla stock is forming a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern. And with CEO Elon Musk likely selling more stock to fund his Twitter purchase, shares of the electric-vehicle giant might have further to fall.

  • Stock futures plunge on hotter than expected September jobs report

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how stock futures are trading after September jobs report data is released.

  • AMD Misses Sales Estimates By a Mile -- Time to Sell the Stock?

    AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) is the latest semiconductor company to report trouble with the PC (personal computer) market. After more than two years of pandemic-fueled spending on work-from-home equipment, the consumer is getting tapped out on desktop and laptop computers.

  • Why EV Stocks Rivian, Chargepoint, and Lordstown Motors Were Falling Today

    Electric vehicle stocks were getting hit hard today after the monthly jobs report came in stronger than expected for September. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the economy added 263,000 jobs in the last month, slightly more than the 255,000 economists expected. While a strong labor market might sound like good news, it's likely to fuel inflation, which means the Federal Reserve will have to continue raising interest rates.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Tesla, NIO, Li Auto, XPeng and Nikola

    Tesla, NIO, Li Auto, XPeng and Nikola are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Will the stock market be open on Columbus Day?

    Here are the markets that will be open on Columbus Day, also recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day, on Monday, Oct. 10.

  • Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -33.33% and 1.59%, respectively, for the quarter ended August 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Top 13 High Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss top 13 high-dividend stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns, and go directly to read Top 5 High Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Dividend stocks are gaining popularity among investors as these stocks can potentially […]

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks like these, check out 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now. In 2021, retail trading activity resulted in an unparalleled short squeeze that led major capital market players to lose billions of dollars. In […]

  • Here's Why Dividend Cuts Are a Risk for Mortgage REITs

    The past two years have been downright awful for mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs). First, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the mortgage-backed securities market to freeze, triggering a wave of margin calls. The margin calls caused every mortgage REIT to sell parts of its portfolio at fire-sale prices to raise capital.

  • VALE S.A. (VALE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    VALE S.A. (VALE) closed the most recent trading day at $14.80, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session.

  • U.S. dollar rises, bitcoin sinks, Tesla and Amazon stocks under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in midday trading.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Completes Sale of ILEC Business to Brightspeed

    Lumen (LUMN) closes the sale of ILEC business in 20 states to Brightspeed.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink, Treasury yields spike as Wall Street frets over jobs report

    U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday as Wall Street weighed the government's monthly employment report, which showed labor conditions remained tight in September, despite a slowdown in hiring.

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rallied This Week

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas companies, including Warren Buffett holdings Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), along with shale pure-play Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), were up strongly on the week, rising 12.4%, 14.7%, and 20.1%, respectively, through Thursday. After oil stocks fell in September on mounting recession worries, OPEC+ surprised the markets this week with a larger-than-expected coordinated production cut. On Wednesday, members of OPEC+ agreed to a 2 million barrel-per-day production cut, which was larger than expected and in defiance of U.S. calls to continue producing amid global inflation challenges.