U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.49
    -23.05 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,794.66
    -96.69 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,537.94
    -214.08 (-1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,023.43
    -35.44 (-1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.58
    -2.02 (-1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.10
    +17.80 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    25.31
    +0.12 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1067
    -0.0055 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    -0.0210 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3343
    -0.0061 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4360
    -0.0840 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,012.79
    -1,793.10 (-4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.86
    -32.82 (-3.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

hireEZ Welcomes New Leadership to Support Their Mission of Bringing Jobs to People with Outbound Recruiting

·2 min read

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- hireEZ, the leading AI-powered outbound recruiting talent platform, today announced the addition of two new executives as the company looks to accelerate its leadership in outbound recruiting, invest further in product innovation, expand operations and scale the team globally. To support these initiatives, Arthur Stein has assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer and Mike Poarch has joined as Chief Revenue Officer.

hireEZ logo (PRNewsfoto/hireEZ)
hireEZ logo (PRNewsfoto/hireEZ)

"Earlier this year, we launched a massive rebranding effort from Hiretual to hireEZ as part of our commitment to making outbound recruiting easy," said Steven Jiang, Founder & CEO at hireEZ."That was just the first of many changes that we have planned to invest further in our platform and our people. With their leadership and experience, Arthur and Mike will lead key initiatives within the company to help our organization continue to grow while delivering an exceptional experience for our customers."

Prior to joining hireEZ as the Chief Financial Officer, Arthur Stein held several leadership positions at companies including Sauce Labs, GCA and J.P. Morgan. "I am thrilled to join the ambitious hireEZ team and to support the next phase of our high growth trajectory, accelerated by the recent $26 million funding round led by Conductive Ventures," said Stein."This is a pivotal time for hireEZ. With our focus on constant improvement and disruption of the status quo, I am confident that we will execute on our goals."

As the new Chief Revenue Officer, Mike Poarch brings with him 20+ years of experience leading enterprise sales teams - most recently as the SVP of Global Sales at OneSource Virtual. "I'm grateful to have the opportunity to join hireEZ," said Poarch. "It's clear that enterprises need to make the shift from inbound to outbound recruiting to remain successful and it's exciting to be part of an organization that is leading the way."

"We are very fortunate to have Arthur and Mike join our team," said Jiang. "With their additional leadership and experience, hireEZ is now better positioned to navigate this unprecedented time of rapid growth as more recruiting teams turn to us to help them proactively bring jobs to people and give them the tools they need to succeed."

Additional Resources
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hireez/mycompany/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/hireez
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hireez

About hireEZ
hireEZ (formerly Hiretual) is the #1 AI-powered outbound recruiting platform with access to 750M+ candidates from 45+ open web platforms, market insights to build strategic recruiting campaigns and candidate engagement capabilities to make outbound recruiting easy. With hireEZ, you can execute a strategically scalable approach to build your workforce of the future. For additional information, please visit hireez.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hireez-welcomes-new-leadership-to-support-their-mission-of-bringing-jobs-to-people-with-outbound-recruiting-301495385.html

SOURCE hireEZ

Recommended Stories

  • Citigroup unsure about future of Ukraine business, wary of cyber threat -CEO

    Citigroup is uncertain how long it will be able to keep its operations in Ukraine running and is concerned about a cyber attack by Russia, Chief Executive Jane Fraser said in an interview with CNBC. The bank has helped some of its 200 staff in Ukraine leave the country following Russia's invasion, Fraser said on Tuesday. Those that remain are keeping the business going to support Ukrainian clients for as long as possible, but Fraser said it is unclear whether they will be able to keep doing so.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Rivian Stock Keeps Going Down

    One day after electric truck company Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) voluntarily blew up its stock price by announcing it would raise the price of its R1T pickup truck by 17%, and its R1S SUV by 20%, Rivian stock is tumbling once again on Thursday. As of 10:25 a.m. ET, Rivian is down another 5% -- a total of an 18% drop since this debacle began. After announcing yesterday that "inflationary pressure, increasing component costs, and unprecedented supply chain shortages and delays for parts (including semiconductor chips)" necessitated the price hikes just yesterday, today Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe promised that Rivian would eat some of those costs itself.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were tumbling again Thursday after sliding Wednesday. Traders are likely reacting to recent news about supply chain problems at Ford and Rivian Automotive. The Chinese electric vehicle company's stock price was down by 8.6% as of 2:22 p.m. ET.

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) were sinking 16.9% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, a 15% increase. Veeva forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $0.91 and $0.92 in the first quarter.

  • Why Crocs Shares Plunged in February

    Shares of popular clog and sandal maker Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) have been on a severe downtrend so far this year. While the report detailed an excellent year for Crocs, some additional expenses are anticipated in the near term, which had investors spooked. Crocs completed a strong year in 2021 with fourth-quarter revenue growing about 43% over the prior-year period.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell on Thursday

    Following a rebound in the stock of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in late February that took it from below $800 closer to $900, the electric-vehicle (EV) maker's shares are taking a breather on Thursday. The decline is likely primarily due to a bearish day for the overall market on Thursday, namely the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Shares of Tesla have had a rough year so far.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • Tesla Receives a Permit That Will Scare Its Rivals

    Premium-electric-vehicle maker Tesla should see its wish to further increase production volumes come true.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, were sliding this morning after the company reported slowing EV sales yesterday. Investors may also be reacting to news that another EV competitor is raising prices due to rising costs. Nio said yesterday that its vehicle deliveries increased 10% in February, compared to the same time a year ago.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Zoom, Sells Key Entertainment Name

    Ark's Wednesday purchases included $12 million of Shopify and $10 million of Zoom. Ark sold a major entertainment provider.

  • Market reacts to Snowflake, Okta, Best Buy, Victoria's Secret earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss earnings for Snowflake, Okta, Best Buy, and Victoria's Secret.

  • Why Coinbase Global Stock Fell 5.4% Today

    Shares of leading cryptocurrency trading company Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) were down 5.4% today as of 1:30 p.m. ET. Cryptocurrencies in general fell in value over the last 24-hour period, dragging Coinbase along. Investor angst has been building this week as Russia's attack on Ukraine intensifies.

  • Longleaf Partners: “Lumen (LUMN) Remains Underappreciated by the Market and Offer Significant Upside”

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners Global Fund added 3.00% in the fourth quarter versus MSCI World’s return of 7.77%. For the full year, the Fund added 8.20%, while the […]

  • Why Lithium Stock SQM Roared Higher Today

    Shares of Chilean lithium miner Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE: SQM) raced out of the gate on Thursday after the company reported strong earnings through the end of 2021. Earnings for the year grew even faster as gross profit margins tacked on a staggering 1,150 basis points, helping annual profits to roughly triple over 2020 numbers at $2.05 per diluted share. CEO Ricardo Ramos pronounced himself "very proud that production goals set for 2021 were achieved, and in some cases even surpassed."

  • Is it Wise to Acquire Some Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Emerging Markets Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of -2.38% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which returned -1.24% for the same […]

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    The stock market dipped briefly into correction territory last week as global events shook investor confidence before safely rebounding. No one is sure what's going to happen next between war, geopolitical maneuverings, and news of nuclear weapon movements, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the stock market sold off sharply, let alone collapsed. Smart investors will already be prepared for such an event by owning defensive stocks that will be resilient in a downturn and keeping their powder dry so they can move swiftly when opportunity strikes.

  • Here’s Why Longleaf Partners Continue to Own Alibaba (BABA) Despite Being its Top Detractor

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners International Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners International Fund added 1.51% in the fourth quarter versus MSCI EAFE’s return of 2.69%. For the full year, the Fund fell 0.89%, while the […]

  • Why Dynavax Stock Dipped on Tuesday

    Shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) couldn't escape the claws of the bear on Tuesday. The biotech stock closed 0.4% lower on the day, despite encouraging quarterly results published this morning. For its fourth quarter of 2021, Dynavax took in total revenue of just over $195 million, nearly 10 times the $19.6 million in the same quarter the previous year.