Hireology Referrals Now Directly Integrates With 80+ Payroll and ATS Providers

·3 min read

The update empowers customers of Hireology Referrals, formerly EmployUs, to significantly speed up their hiring processes and fill open roles faster

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hireology — the leading hiring and HR platform for decentralized hiring — announced today that its built-in employee referral management platform, Hireology Referrals, now integrates with more than 80 payroll and applicant tracking system (ATS) providers. With this release, Hireology Referrals customers can automatically sync employee data with their HR platforms of choice, allowing for a faster and more efficient hiring process.

(PRNewsfoto/Hireology)
(PRNewsfoto/Hireology)

Today's update eliminates the need for the manual transfer of job, candidate, and employee data, allowing existing Hireology Referrals users to keep records up-to-date in real time and giving new users the power to get set up and start driving referrals sooner. At a time of historic labor supply and demand imbalance, the ability to shave days or even hours off the hiring process can be the difference between filling open roles and losing top talent to competitors.

"Moving fast on top applicants is more important than ever today. But too often, cumbersome, disparate HR systems prevent businesses from moving at the speed necessary to stay fully staffed," said Adam Robinson, CEO of Hireology. "With today's update, Hireology Referrals customers will be able to significantly cut down on manual work, speed up their hiring processes, and build their best teams — fast."

With Hireology Referrals, HR teams can create and monitor a range of internal referral campaigns (including text, email, and QR codes), manage referral candidates, and keep track of referral bonus payouts — all from one intuitive platform. Among Hireology customers using the tool, employee referrals drive more new hires than any other applicant source. Since acquiring EmployUs in 2021, Hireology has grown the company's customer base by more than 3500% and helped some customers generate up to 50,000 referrals in a single year.

"At a time when talent supply is low and hiring is harder than it's been in decades, employee referrals are a critical source of applicants and new hires," Robinson said. "So no matter what ATS and payroll provider you use — whether it's Hireology, Netchex, or any number of other players out on the market — we want you to be able to take advantage of this robust software and execute an employee referral program that drives real ROI."

Hireology Referrals has always integrated directly with Hireology's leading applicant tracking system. But today's update expands the integration capabilities to many additional players in the space including UKG, ADP, Netchex, Paylocity, BambooHR, and many more. The integration is now available for free for all Hireology Referrals users. The full list of supported payroll and ATS providers along with additional Q&A about the update is available here.

ABOUT HIREOLOGY

Hireology is an all-in-one recruiting, hiring, and employee management platform that empowers decentralized businesses to build their best teams. The company equips HR and business leaders with the support and tools needed to manage the full employee lifecycle — from pre- to post-hire — in one seamless platform.

With focused expertise across several industries — including retail automotive, healthcare, professional and consumer services, and hospitality — more than 7,500 businesses rely on Hireology for their hiring, HR, and payroll needs, putting people at the center of their organizations. For more information, visit www.hireology.com.

Contact:
Meredith Touhy
hireology@edelman.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hireology-referrals-now-directly-integrates-with-80-payroll-and-ats-providers-301620651.html

SOURCE Hireology

