HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$626k in the last 12 months

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

HireQuest Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman Richard Hermanns made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$95k worth of shares at a price of US$15.19 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$22.41. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While HireQuest insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does HireQuest Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. HireQuest insiders own about US$142m worth of shares (which is 45% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At HireQuest Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, HireQuest insiders feel good about the company's future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

