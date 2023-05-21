HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.06

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.06 per share on the 15th of June. The dividend yield is 1.0% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

HireQuest's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, HireQuest's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 41.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 17%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

HireQuest Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.20 in 2021 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.24. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.5% per annum over that time. HireQuest has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. HireQuest has impressed us by growing EPS at 49% per year over the past three years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

HireQuest Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for HireQuest that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

