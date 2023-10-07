HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for HireQuest, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$14m ÷ (US$108m - US$41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, HireQuest has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Professional Services industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured HireQuest's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at HireQuest doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 39% where it was five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, HireQuest has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 38% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

Our Take On HireQuest's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that HireQuest is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 117% return over the last three years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

